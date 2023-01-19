Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Michigan Recruiting Insider Podcast: Impact of Weiss departure, more on Jadyn Davis
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, and Brice Marich analyze the...
The Drive 01.22.23: Wildcats on a roll while KU crashes
Kansas State won the Sunflower Showdown over Kansas on Tuesday night and then stayed hot by beating Texas Tech in Manhattan. KU turned around and was blown out by TCU in Allen Fieldhouse, completing a rare two-loss week for the Jayhawks. The Drive, featuring co-hosts Tim Fitzgerald and Michael Swain, will be available as part of the 247Sports Podcast Network the day after its television airing on WIBW. Due to altered highlight rights, the video version of The Drive is no longer available for replay on the internet.
What Bob Huggins had to say after the loss to Texas
West Virginia got off the snide with a Big 12 Conference win against TCU earlier this week, but the Mountaineers were back in the loss column on Saturday night, blowing a second half lead and falling to No. 7 Texas in Morgantown. Afterwards, just three days removed from talking about a four-game winning streak, Bob Huggins did not mince words about his team.
Everything Bill Self said after KU basketball's loss to TCU
Kansas basketball dropped to 16-3 (5-2 Big 12) on the season Saturday afternoon with an 83-60 loss to TCU. The Jayhawks only led for 37 seconds of the contest as TCU took control early on and didn't relinquish it. KU trailed by as many as 25 during the game. In the end, it came out to a 23-point defeat, the second-worst margin of defeat at home in the history of KU.
Daily Delivery: A serious issue is taking place as the dreaded chant virus is spreading
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State coach Jerome Tang is determined to end the obscene "F#$%-K-U" chant Kansas State students like to say to any music being played at the right beat. Tang doesn't want his program associated with the chant is asking all fans to focus on loving his Wildcats rather than hating the opponent. But this issue may be larger than anyone knew, with the chant virus apparently spreading from Manhattan on Tuesday to Columbia, Missouri, on Wednesday, where Missouri students chanted those three syllables as the arena played Mr. Brightside. The Tigers, a member of the SEC who only renewed their rivalry with KU this season, was playing Arkansas.
ESPN BPI predicts WVU's remaining schedule
ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects that West Virginia will finish with a 17.2-13.8 record and has a 0.1% chance of winning the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 27 in the BPI (up three spots from last week), and have the fifth-toughest remaining schedule in the country. The...
Penn State Daily Headlines: Friday, January 20
Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
WATCH: Michigan building momentum on the recruiting trail following Junior Day
Michigan football welcomed several top targets to campus over the weekend and The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb and Brice Marich recapped some of the happenings following the event. Check out the full video interview embedded above. Stay tuned to The Michigan Insider for much more coverage following this weekend’s...
2024 Alabama defensive line prospect Kevin Norwood excited to have CU offer
One of the more under-the-radar prospects Colorado has uncovered in the 2024 class is Eight Mile (Ala.) Blount defensive lineman Kevin Norwood...
Kansas football lands high school cornerback Jacoby Davis
Kansas has added to its 2023 high school recruiting class. On Sunday, cornerback Jacoby Davis announced his commitment to KU, giving the Jayhawks 13 high school commitments in the class. Davis is KU’s only unsigned high school recruit but he will be able to sign a NLI with KU on National Signing Day in February. Davis took his official visit to KU over the weekend.
Nebraska signee Malachi Coleman shining at Polynesian Bowl
Lincoln (Neb.) East athlete Malachi Coleman has been one of our favorite players this week during the Polynesian Bowl and we think he has a great chance to be an early impact player for the Huskers. Coleman has a rare combination of size and athleticism and is the definition of...
247Sports
Colorado a top contender for 2024 QB Danny O'Neil following weekend visit
Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral 2024 quarterback Danny O'Neil landed an offer from Colorado earlier this month and made the trek out to the Buffaloes campus on Saturday to learn more about the program. “It was great coming out to Boulder,” O’Neil told 247Sports. “It was my first time in Colorado. It’s...
Oregon makes good impression on a star in-state prospect
One of the next big stars in the Pacific Northwest is Lakeridge athlete Ansu Sanoe out of the 2026 class. Despite playing just one year of high school football, he already.
WATCH: Kam Pringle discusses South Carolina commitment
To read this post and more, subscribe now - One Month for Only $1. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Posted on 5 hrs, V I P, User Since 45 months ago, User Post Count: 6392. 5 hrsVIP. 45 months.
247Sports
Michigan RB Blake Corum set for big NIL payday ahead of 2023 season
Michigan running back Blake Corum spurned an opportunity to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft after his junior season for another year with the Wolverines, and that decision will come with major NIL rewards. Corum is set to earn over $1 million at Michigan as a senior, according to The Athletic.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
421K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0