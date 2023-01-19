Read full article on original website
OKX’s third PoR shows $7.5 billion in BTC, ETH, and USDT
OKX, formerly known as OKEx, has released its third proof-of-reserves report amid increasing demand of crypto investors asking for transparency from exchanges they trade with. Published on its website, the updated report shows on-chain and off-chain asset balances, and a complete list of wallet addresses is available for public viewing. The third monthly Proof of Reserves shows $7.5 billion held by the exchange in BTC, ETH, and USDT.
AllianceBlock partners with ARTBANX to make art a bankable asset class on blockchain
AllianceBlock has joined forces with ARTBANX to bring art-backed financing to Web3, according to their announcement. AllianceBlock is a decentralized and trustless infrastructure that provides gateways between TradFi and DeFi. The partnership with ARTBANX, a collection management system for collectors, art professionals, and financial institutions, is a first of its kind in the market and further bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi.
HK-regulated Waton Securities taps AWS to deliver B2B brokerage solution
Waton’s Broker Cloud is a data-driven integrated platform with trading, investment research, risk management, and operational systems. The partnership with AWS will fulfill Waton’s ambition of delivering a best-in-class brokerage B2B service. Amazon Web Services has partnered with Waton Securities International to launch a safe, simple, compliant, and...
Bybit survey: 40% of crypto investors spend 2 hours on due diligence
In a new financial literacy study, crypto exchange Bybit promotes the necessity to dive into the journey of retail investors within the wild west of the digital asset space. While the level of investment knowledge is slowly improving and there are signs that crypto retail investors are diversifying their portfolio, there is still more to do, the survey claims.
Finance Veteran Anna Coulling to Collaborate with Admirals in Trading Webinar
Broker and financial hub, Admirals is set to host an upcoming webinar for traders with world-renowned author and finance expert, Anna Coulling. In the next edition of Admirals’ MarketTalks, taking place on January 26th (18-19h GMT+2), an interactive discussion and training session will take place alongside well-known finance figure, Anna Coulling.
Nexo pays over $50 million to settle unregistered crypto lending charges in the US
“We are not concerned with the labels put on offerings, but on their economic realities. And part of that reality is that crypto assets are not exempt from the federal securities laws.”. Cryptocurrency companies Nexo Inc. and Nexo Capital Inc. have settled with the New York State Attorney General’s Office...
Dukascopy adds VOL.IDX, South Africa Top 40 Index to MT4
Switzerland’s forex bank and broker, Dukascopy has just expanded its offering to include two new indices that are now available on MT4 platform. Dukascopy customers can add the Volatility Index (VOL.IDX) and the South Africa Top 40 Index (SOA.IDX) to their trading portfolio. The move comes shortly after the...
IG Wealth Management extends use of Broadridge’s R.Broker solution
“The Broadridge R.Broker Wealth solution provides IG with enterprise-wide benefits through streamlined operations, timely access to market product advantages, and the ability to consistently offer products and services across any channel.”. IG Wealth Management, part of the IGM Financial Inc. family of companies, has signed a multi-year contract extension to...
Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion
Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
South Korea’s Busan to launch tokenized commodities platform
South Korea’s “blockchain hub” city of Busan has seemingly shelved plans to launch a crypto exchange of its own. Instead, South Korea’s second-largest city will roll out a city-backed digital commodities platform in the second half of this year. Busan, located on the southeastern tip of...
