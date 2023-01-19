Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Harris-Chilton-Ruble House in Howard County, Missouri is over 190 years oldCJ CoombsHoward County, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
AmazonSmile to end February, impacting local organizations
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) In the most recent effort to cut down on costs, Amazon announced plans to close AmazonSmile, the company's charity donation program. The program has been around since 2013 and donated $500 million over the past 10 years. Amazon says a “limited impact” is responsible for the program closing. The program is set to end The post AmazonSmile to end February, impacting local organizations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
37 Photos That Show The Osage Beach Outlet Mall Desperately Needs A Turnaround
Once an economic bright spot at Lake of the Ozarks, the Osage Beach outlet mall is now a shell of its former self, with a handful of retailers hanging on in hopes that the mall will be bought and redeveloped. A 2022 proposal to purchase and redevelop the mall fell...
Car crashes into Columbia house Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) At 11:12 Saturday morning, Columbia Fire and Police were dispatched to a car into a house. The house in the 1200 block of Clemens Drive had damage to the garage. Columbia Fire told ABC 17 there were no injuries. The owner of the car has not been released at the time of The post Car crashes into Columbia house Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mycouriertribune.com
Reparation means transformation in Missouri towns big and small
More Coverage For more on this story, listed to KBIA-FM on Monday during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. On the busy corner of Lafayette and Dunklin streets in Jefferson City, there are unraked lawns, a parking lot and a tennis court. But it used to be a booming Black commercial area.
abc17news.com
Tracking snow tonight, another system to watch next week
TODAY: We kick off the weekend dry, with clouds gradually filling back in. Temperatures still reach the mid-40s this afternoon thanks to warm southerly winds. TONIGHT: Light rain will arrive at the earliest at 6 p.m. in western Missouri, quickly switching to snow in our far northern counties. A more gradual changeover is expected further south, with precip favoring rainfall in Jefferson City and areas southward.
kjluradio.com
Central Missouri under Hazardous Weather Outlook tonight ... through Wednesday for some areas
Mid-Missouri is under a Hazardous Weather Outlook tonight through Wednesday. The National Weather Service reports precipitation begins Saturday night. The following counties can expect a mix of rain and snow with trace to a half inch of snow expected: Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Moniteau, Montgomery, and Osage counties.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Emery Sapp and Sons vice president Brian Burks appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”
Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons is one of the biggest construction companies in mid-Missouri and statewide. They have about 2,500 employees and are involved in numerous major projects in Columbia, including the $200-million new Swift Foods plant that will open this spring on Route B. They’re also involved in the major Midway Golf and Games project and the Old Hawthorne North development. Emery Sapp and Sons recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. Vice president Brian Burks joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable.” They discussed the Swift project, Governor Parson’s plan to three-lane I-70 across Missouri and the challenge of finding employees. They also talked about the company’s history and a man named Billy Sapp, who started the company in 1972 with one backhoe:
20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was identified as the victim in a deadly shooting in Osage Beach Friday night. The Osage Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. Devin The post 20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Missouri’s AG says Columbia drag queen performance likely violated state law; Councilwoman Waner slams Governor Parson
Missouri’s governor, attorney general and numerous GOP state lawmakers are slamming Thursday’s Columbia diversity celebration, which included three drag queens who performed before a sold-out crowd that included Columbia Public Schools (CPS) students. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and second ward councilwoman Andrea Waner defend the event, with the mayor...
Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals
Some of Missouri’s animals’ last moments are spent in a gas chamber, suffocating in carbon dioxide – but a bill by Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, would bar shelters from using this type of euthanasia. “Humanely treating our animals in our shelters is something that’s very important for us in the state,” Schwadron said. “And […] The post Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Jefferson City firefighters respond to house fire early Sunday morning
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) No one is hurt after an early morning fire at a west Jefferson City Home. Jefferson City Fire along with Cole County emergency crews and other agencies responded to a fire in the 600 block of Kansas Street in Jefferson City around 5:00 a.m. Sunday. Crews arrived at the home to The post Jefferson City firefighters respond to house fire early Sunday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Vandalia man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in NE Missouri
An Audrain County man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in northeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandon McCurdy, 26, of Vandalia, was driving a Polaris Ranger in Ralls County, near the town of Perry, on Friday evening when he struck a deer in the road. The impact forced McCurdy’s UTV off the road where it struck a ditch and overturned, ejecting McCurdy.
Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) More than 3,500 Missourians have seen marijuana charges disappear this year following the implementation of Amendment 3, but no one in Boone County or Callaway County is among them. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 during the Nov. 8 election with more than 53% of votes in favor. The legislation went into action Thursday The post Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One man dies in Moberly house fire Saturday morning
MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 62-year-old man was found dead inside a house in Moberly after a house fire early Saturday morning. Moberly Police Department shared on Facebook that it and the fire department responded to a house fire at 1600 South Morley Street around 5 a.m. Saturday. The cause of the fire is still under The post One man dies in Moberly house fire Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A funeral has been announced for the University of Missouri student who was found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. Samuel Clemons, 21, was identified by police earlier this week. Clemons was a sophomore studying biological sciences, UM System President Mun Choi said in a The post Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One dead, another hurt after shooting in Osage Beach
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) The Osage Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they say they found one person in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds. According to the The post One dead, another hurt after shooting in Osage Beach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Moberly man seriously injured in three-vehicle crash north of Columbia
Two men are injured, one seriously, in a three-vehicle collision about nine miles north of Columbia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dimetri Mattingly, 25, of Moberly, was driving on Highway 63 Friday night when Brandon Lightfoot, 37, of Fayette, pulled onto 63 into Mattingly’s path. The patrol reports Mattingly’s car struck the back of Lightfoot’s truck, forcing both off the road. Mattingly’s car continued through the median, stopping in the oncoming lanes. That’s where his car was struck by a second vehicle.
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED FOR FAILURE TO APPEAR IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Boonville woman charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County was arrested by Boonville Police on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. According to a probable cause statement, the Sedalia Police Department’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in Sedalia on October 5, 2022. A detective made contact with three individuals at the residence. A purse belonging to Jamie Fico was located and searched. During the search the detective allegedly found a glass pipe with a white residue inside, a digital scale, a straw with white residue and a loaded 9 millimeter handgun. Fico admitted she used methamphetamine and buys fentanyl from an individual in Springfield.
kjluradio.com
Barnett teen seriously injured in two-vehicle collision in Morgan County
Five people are injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandlee Stilfield, 38, of Barnett, was driving on Highway 52 on Saturday morning when he struck the back of a pickup truck that had slowed to make a turn. The impact forced the truck off the road.
Five people injured following crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Five people are recovering after a crash in Morgan County Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened on Missouri Highway 52, east of Jefferson Street in Morgan County around 9:40 a.m. Troopers say, 38-year-old Brandlee L. Stilfield, of Barnett Missouri, and 76-year-old James M. The post Five people injured following crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
