Carlito L Stuart
6d ago
needs life in prison. There is no way he can be in the streets and women be safe. sorry but the truth is the truth. These animals can not be trusted in society.
Justina King
6d ago
Stop letting predators out on their first offense and there wouldn't be a second!
WGAL
Lancaster County woman sentenced to life in prison for 2021 killing
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Quarryville, Lancaster County woman was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder. Danielle Bewley, 30, was convicted of first-degree murder. Bewley shot and killed her husband, Mitchell Bewley, after luring him to a PNC Bank parking lot...
Woman gets life sentence for killing husband: ‘He got what he deserved’
A Quarryville woman who lured her husband to a bank parking lot before shooting him repeatedly will spend the rest of her life in state prison, a Lancaster County judge ruled this week. Danielle Bewley, 30, was convicted of first-degree murder following a five-day bench trial that ended Dec. 21,...
WGAL
Lancaster man sentenced to 47 months in prison for smuggling cocaine through mail
A Lancaster man was sentenced to 47 months in prison for smuggling cocaine through the mail, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Prosecutors said Ricardo Soto, 52, also known as "the Chicken Man," conspired with others to smuggle cocaine to central Pennsylvania from Puerto Rico.
Illegal Arms Dealer Wanted In Lancaster County, Police Say
A 28-year-old Lancaster County man is wanted for multiple firearms violations— including illegal arms deals, authorities say. Isiah Robert Taloan of the first block of Brandon Court, conducted several firearms deals in the area, according to Lancaster County Crime Stoppers. He is wanted for 10 felonies related to illegal...
Lancaster 'Chicken Man' sentenced for smuggling drugs into central Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania sentenced Ricardo Soto, 52, of Lancaster, to 47 months in prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy. Soto, also known as "The Chicken Man," conspired with others to transport cocaine from Puerto...
WPMI
3 bodies found behind Pennsylvania home, authorities say
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHP) — Multiple bodies were found behind a home in York County, Pennsylvania, according to authorities. Police assured the public there is no danger, however other details are limited. West Manchester Township Police detectives and the York County Coroner said the are still actively investigating...
abc27.com
Lancaster “Chicken Man” sentenced for mailing cocaine
(WHTM) – A Lancaster resident known as “the Chicken Man” was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for smuggling cocaine through the U.S. Mail. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Ricardo Soto, a/k/a “the Chicken Man,” conspired with others to smuggle cocaine into Central Pennsylvania.
'54th Street' Gang Robbed Bucks, Montco Gun Shops; 13 Charged
More than a dozen people are charged in connection with a string of brazen break-ins at gun stores across greater Philadelphia, and authorities say dozens of the ill-gotten firearms are still out on the streets. In a joint statement by prosecutors from Montgomery and Bucks counties on Wednesday, Jan. 25,...
Central PA Teen Missing Over Two Weeks, Police Say
A 17-year-old girl has been missing since January 11, authorities say. Terra Braun, of Susquehanna Township, was last known to be in Lancaster City but has never returned home, according to the police. If you have any information on her whereabouts please call 911, or Corporal Tarasi at ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com, 717-652-8265.
Family Found Dead In Backyard, York Co. Authorities Say: UPDATE
A family of three was found dead in a backyard in York County on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, authorities say. Two coroners were requested to the Loman Avenue near the intersection of Derry Road and Thelon Drive in West Manchester Township at 11:17 a.m. according to York County Emer…
Main Line Media News
Woman sent to prison for fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman was sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison after she admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, was sentenced...
Reading Man Shot 77-Year-Old During Robbery, Police Say
A Reading man is charged with shooting a senior citizen during an armed robbery earlier this month, authorities say. Jose Escobar-Hernandez, 21, is the prime suspect in the Jan. 13 robbery that left a 77-year-old man with a non-fatal gunshot wound on Chestnut Street, Reading police told Daily Voice. Investigators...
WGAL
Coroner: Ages released on 3 people found dead at West Manchester Township home
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office says three people were found dead in the backyard of a home in West Manchester Township. Police said they responded to an address on the 2000 block of Loman Avenue at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning for a "critical incident."
Man who burned down ex’s house with dog inside goes to prison
A Dauphin County man will spend the next four years in prison for burning a dog alive when he set fire to a woman’s home. Armonte Hamilton, 30, of Swatara Township, had threatened, during a phone call, to set a former housemate’s home on fire early in the morning of June 26, 2021, according to Dauphin County prosecutor Breese Lantzy.
Woman charged for making false statement on forms to purchase pistol
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Police charged a Shamokin Dam woman for lying on her ATF form when she attempted to buy a firearm. Police say on June 15, 2021, Meggan Lee Kantz, 46, tried to purchase a Ruger Max 9 mm pistol at Gator's Guns in Shamokin Dam. She completed and signed two forms for the purchase. However, when state police conducted a background check they found that Kantz incorrectly...
Four Men Toss Deer Urine On Woman At Walmart In Gettysburg: Police
A group of four splashed deer urine inside and outside of a Walmart— including throwing some directly on a woman in the parking lot, according to the Pennsylvania state police. The group sprayed "doe estrous" urine in the aisles of the Walmart on 1270 York Road in Gettysburg on...
Police: Carlisle shoplifting suspect leads officers on high-speed chase through shopping center parking lot
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have charged a Carlisle man with aggravated assault by vehicle and multiple other offenses after he allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase through the parking lots of a Mechanicsburg shopping center after stealing several hundreds of dollars worth of products. Toby...
fox29.com
PSP: Search underway for suspects accused of stealing motorcycles worth more than $15K in Montgomery County
PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the thefts of vehicles and a rifle from various properties in Montgomery County. According to the agency, State Police are investigating the thefts with the Upper Perkiomen Police Department. Troopers say the incidents occurred during the overnight hours of January 13 into January...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State trooper charged with oppression after gun-involved road rage incident
A State Police trooper has been suspended without pay and charged with official oppression after an off-duty road rage incident, according to news sources across the state. David Levy, 36, was charged after an incident on Dec. 28 that resulted in him firing a gun and pulling over a family, officials said.
Lancaster County police searching for two allegedly involved in $6,000 iPhone and iPad theft
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — West Lampeter Township police are investigating a series of Apple product thefts that happened in early January. According to police, the thefts occurred at a T-Mobile at 6:18 p.m. and an AT&T at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 3. Both robberies reportedly occurred in West Lampeter Township.
