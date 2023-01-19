ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, PA

Carlito L Stuart
6d ago

needs life in prison. There is no way he can be in the streets and women be safe. sorry but the truth is the truth. These animals can not be trusted in society.

Justina King
6d ago

Stop letting predators out on their first offense and there wouldn't be a second!

WPMI

3 bodies found behind Pennsylvania home, authorities say

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHP) — Multiple bodies were found behind a home in York County, Pennsylvania, according to authorities. Police assured the public there is no danger, however other details are limited. West Manchester Township Police detectives and the York County Coroner said the are still actively investigating...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster “Chicken Man” sentenced for mailing cocaine

(WHTM) – A Lancaster resident known as “the Chicken Man” was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for smuggling cocaine through the U.S. Mail. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Ricardo Soto, a/k/a “the Chicken Man,” conspired with others to smuggle cocaine into Central Pennsylvania.
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

Central PA Teen Missing Over Two Weeks, Police Say

A 17-year-old girl has been missing since January 11, authorities say. Terra Braun, of Susquehanna Township, was last known to be in Lancaster City but has never returned home, according to the police. If you have any information on her whereabouts please call 911, or Corporal Tarasi at ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com, 717-652-8265.
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Man Shot 77-Year-Old During Robbery, Police Say

A Reading man is charged with shooting a senior citizen during an armed robbery earlier this month, authorities say. Jose Escobar-Hernandez, 21, is the prime suspect in the Jan. 13 robbery that left a 77-year-old man with a non-fatal gunshot wound on Chestnut Street, Reading police told Daily Voice. Investigators...
READING, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman charged for making false statement on forms to purchase pistol

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Police charged a Shamokin Dam woman for lying on her ATF form when she attempted to buy a firearm. Police say on June 15, 2021, Meggan Lee Kantz, 46, tried to purchase a Ruger Max 9 mm pistol at Gator's Guns in Shamokin Dam. She completed and signed two forms for the purchase. However, when state police conducted a background check they found that Kantz incorrectly...
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
