wnynewsnow.com
JTM Foods Acquires Texas Based Edible Cookie Dough Company, Cookies-n-Milk
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — JTM Foods, LLC and JJ’s Bakery has acquired Cookies-n-Milk, a family owned and operated innovative producer of Edible Cookie Dough bites in McKinney, Texas. Cookies-n-Milk produces edible cookie dough bites along with a range of bake and sell cookie dough, fresh cookies,...
yourerie
Winter is finally waking up
ERIE, PA – So far this Winter has been soft with not that much snow and no real cold air. But just in time for the heart of winter, the weather pattern is looking more Winter-like. A relatively weak storm is currently moving through the region with light, wet...
erienewsnow.com
Restaurant Owners and Customers Excited for Erie Restaurant Week's Return
Erie Restaurant Week returns for the third year; with 38 local restaurants, bars, and breweries participating in the event. Both business owners, and customers are excited for the event's return. "[I'm] excited to get to know new costumers, new people, and [for] people to hear about us," said Dina Csir,...
Brick House Coffee says goodbye
It’s a bittersweet weekend for a local coffee shop. Brick House has become a beloved coffee shop over the years, and many are sad to see it go but thankful for the time they got to share. Four years ago, the owners of a local coffee shop located in Millcreek decided to take the leap […]
Brick House Coffee closing after four years
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Brick House Coffee on West 26th Street in Erie announced Friday it is closing its doors this weekend after four years. The announcement was made on Brick House Coffee’s Facebook page. The coffee shop will be closing on January 22, 2023 after four years in business. The post stated in part, “We love […]
A sweet deal: JTM announces new acquisition to expand inventory
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– An Erie company, that is also the largest producer of handheld snack pies in the world, is expanding its inventory with a recent acquisition. JTM Foods (JJ’s Bakery) announced in a press release Friday, Jan. 20 they have acquired Cookies-n-Milk, a Texas-based producer of edible cookie dough and various baked and ready to bake […]
Winter returns to the region today
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Low pressure moving east is circulating cooler air and setting off some lake effect snow showers for today into tonight. Snow will mix with rain showers at times, mainly near the lake. It’s a heavier wet snow, which will keep accumulations down some. Up to an inch or two Erie/Meadville/Warren, with 2-4″ and […]
wnynewsnow.com
Dry To Start The Weekend, Some Snow Likely Sunday
JAMESTOWN – We’ll stay dry for the first half of the weekend before low pressure brings unsettled weather and a bit of snow on Sunday. Today will be mostly precipitation-free, though an isolated light snow shower can’t be ruled out. Clouds will hang around throughout the day with highs in the lower 30s.
erienewsnow.com
Dance and Cheer Competition at the Bayfront Convention Center
While it may not feel warm outside, it certainly felt like it inside the Bayfront Convention Center on Saturday for the Champion Cheer Central Winter Beach Blast Championship. This one-day event welcomes dance and cheer teams all around the region for a chance to compete for a variety of prizes.
cleveland19.com
Body of missing Lake Erie Kayaker found in Western New York
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials on Friday confirmed the body of the Lake Erie kayaker that went missing late last year was found in New York State. The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. New York...
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 1/19/23
Eddie is quite the athlete and will show you his jumping skills when you walk by his kennel. He is also very smart. This boy was originally brought in as a stray, adopted for a year, and has been back with us for a little over a year. Eddie would make someone an excellent, loyal, adventure buddy. There are some dogs he likes better than others, so we would want to do a meet and greet with any other dogs in the household to see how they do. If this sweet handsome boy sounds like a good fit for you, apply today! Visit Eddie at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Winter Weather Advisories for southtowns, southern tier Friday
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has posted Winter Weather Advisories for the southern half of Erie County as well as Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Wyoming Counties from early Friday through early Saturday morning.
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Tire Center Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Warren, McKean, Elk Counties Sunday
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Warren, McKean, and Elk Counties beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 22). The advisory runs until 4 a.m. on Monday. Snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of two to...
chautauquatoday.com
NWS Issues Winter Weather Advisory for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a winter weather advisory for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties from 1:00 PM Sunday until 1:00 PM Monday. Forecasters are calling for widespread snow through early Sunday evening, followed by lake-enhanced snow Sunday night into Monday morning. Expect three to five inches of snow, with the greatest amounts across the Chautauqua Ridge. Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions, which could impact the morning commute.
New restaurant change-ups coming to upper Peach Street
Big changes are coming to two upper Peach Street restaurants owned by Scott Enterprises. Company officials said on Sunday, Jan. 22, Hooch and Blotto’s, located next to Splash Lagoon, will be closing. Quaker Steak and Lube will be moving into that space, with the bowling alley, and will reopen on Friday, Jan. 27. The former […]
Erie Bluffs State Park rangers advise visitors to be mindful of erosion
As a result of our mild winter so far, a park ranger is reminding people who visit Erie Bluffs State Park to be mindful as erosion typically takes place this time of year. The park ranger said people should plan ahead to remain safe before taking to the trails. The park operations manager of Presque […]
yourerie
Busy day for crews continues with two-car crash in Girard
Busy day for crews continues with two-car crash in …. Busy day for crews continues with two-car crash in Girard. Bayfront Convention Center hosts national dance competition. Bayfront Convention Center hosts national dance competition. Erie County Dems censure County Councilman. Erie County Dems censure County Councilman. Crews respond to wreck...
United Way Erie brings back free taxes for 2023
After a two-year hiatus, the United Way Erie Free Taxes will kick off their tax filing season. The weekend before Erie Free Taxes starts their season, they have a “Super Saturday” to get people to come out and learn about their program. The program is to help the community prepare to file. Then starting Monday, […]
erienewsnow.com
Man Rescued from Elk Creek
A man was rescued from Elk Creek on Thursday night after someone reported hearing a person screaming for help while getting ready for bed, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It was reported around 10:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of N. Creek Rd. in Girard Township. Troopers who responded determined...
