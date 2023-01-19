Read full article on original website
Related
‘It’s a bad sight’: Rep. Steube hospitalized after 25-foot fall at Sarasota home
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) is recovering in the hospital after falling from a ladder at his home in Sarasota on Wednesday.
GOP Rep. Steube falls 25 feet off ladder but injuries 'not life threatening'
Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., remained hospitalized on Thursday after he was knocked about 25 feet off a ladder while cutting trees on his Sarasota property a day earlier, his office said. He suffered "several serious injuries" but they are "not life threatening at this time," his office said in a...
Florida GOP Congressman Hospitalized After Fall From Roof: Report
Florida Rep. Greg Steube was transported to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after falling from the roof of his home, according to Florida Politics, which cited local sources. Reporter Peter Schorsch said Steube, 44, was taken to a hospital in Sarasota, Florida, after the fall. A Republican, Steube has represented Florida's 17th congressional district—encompassing the outer suburbs of Sarasota and Fort Myers through the Everglades—since 2019. “Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible,” his office tweeted. “Please pray for the Congressman and his family.” No other details about his injuries were immediately available.Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family.— Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) January 19, 2023 Read it at Florida Politics
Florida GOP Rep. Greg Steube suffers 'multiple injuries' in accident at home, reportedly hospitalized
Rep. Greg Steube's (R-Fla.) office said late Wednesday that the congressman suffered "multiple injuries" in an "accident on his property late this afternoon." Steube's office did not provide any other details, but ABC7 in Sarasota reports that a delivery driver witnessed the congressman fall about 20 feet off a ladder. Steube had a chainsaw with him, and when a huge tree limb hit the ladder, "he was midair," the delivery man, Darrell Bernard Woodie, told ABC7. Steube was "obviously in pain and he was very limited movement," he added. Woodie said he called 911, and both ABC7 and Florida Politics' Peter Schorsch report that Steube was in a Sarasota hospital Wednesday night. Steube, 44, has represented Florida's Sarasota-based 17th Congressional District since 2019, and he was just given a seat on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee by the narrow House GOP majority. Before being elected to Congress, Steube served eight years in the Florida Statehouse and four years in the U.S. Army, from 2004 to 2008.
usf.edu
Tampa's waterfront would undergo a transformation under plans filed with the city
Tampa developer Darryl Shaw filed a planned development rezoning request Thursday to transform 33 acres along Ybor City's waterfront. Called Ybor Harbor, the proposal would create a mixed-use waterfront development surrounding Ybor Channel, according to a news release. The property — spanning 20 blocks located just south of Adamo Drive...
usf.edu
Rhea Law is formally inaugurated as USF's eighth president
University of South Florida President Rhea Law speaks at her investiture ceremony at Tampa's Yuengling Center Jan. 19, 2023. The Yuengling Center on the University of South Florida’s Tampa campus was lit in green and gold for Thursday's presidential inauguration of Rhea Law. Although she was officially confirmed as...
One airlifted following crash on SR 82 in Lehigh Acres
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – All lanes on State Road 82 are shut down at Owen Avenue South in Lehigh Acres after a car crash with a semi-truck. One person was airlifted by a Leeflight helicopter to a trauma center. Lee County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene and traffic...
Marconews.com
'We will not go down without a fight,' students vow after DeSantis move to upend New College
SARASOTA — London Weier arrived home Friday to a flurry of text messages. News had broken that Gov. Ron DeSantis had begun a hostile takeover of New College of Florida, a liberal arts college on Sarasota Bay with fewer than 1,000 students, and Weier, a fourth-year student there, began hearing from her friends: “Have you seen the news?” they asked. “What are we going to do?”
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida Land
In case you haven't heard, Florida Governor DeSantis is recently considering banning China (yes, the country) from buying any land in Florida. I interviewed three Tampa residents to get their opinion on this important issue.
usf.edu
A USF graduate is the second woman to manage a minor-league baseball team
A former University of South Florida softball player has become the second woman to be hired as the manager of a minor-league baseball team. Ronnie Gajownik was named manager of the Hillsboro Hops, a High Class-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, located in Oregon, according to a team release. Last...
Comments / 0