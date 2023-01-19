ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Committee weighs returning firearm rights to ex-felons

CONCORD, N.H. – On Friday, the New Hampshire House of Representatives’ Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety met to hear testimony on several bills. Here is a recap of what they heard. The first bill of the day sought to curb potential corruption by local government officials...
CONCORD, NH
State’s economy hangs by the housing market thread

Gov. Chris Sununu’s introduction to the state’s fiscal 2022 annual audit, touts the state’s economy and the significant revenue surplus during the 2022 fiscal year. He notes business taxes were 27 percent ahead of estimates and the surpluses of the interest and dividends, real estate transfer and rooms and meal taxes, without once mentioning the billions of dollars of federal relief and infrastructure money has been a blowtorch to the state’s economic fuel.
Rising Energy Prices Shock

Story Produced by Business NH Magazine, a Member of. New Hampshire businesses and residents are used to expensive energy bills, but recent rate increases left even hardened Granite Staters breathless as some saw their bills double in August. Such dramatic increases only add to the burdens NH businesses face, including lingering supply chain issues, workforce shortages, rising interest rates and worries of a possible recession.
Saturday’s weather: Sunny, high of 35 plus snow totals and another snow storm coming our way

A coastal storm is expected to impact New Hampshire tomorrow night into Monday. Accumulating snowfall is likely especially away from the coast. The rain/snow line remains uncertain. Greater than 6” is possible where precipitation is all snow. The potential exists for minor coastal flooding, especially during the Monday morning high tide.
Sunday’s weather: Cloudy with high of 38, coastal storm stirs up treacherous Monday morning commute

A coastal storm impacts New Hampshire tonight and tomorrow, including tomorrow’s morning commute. Accumulating snowfall likely especially away from the coast. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued. Rain/snowline remains uncertain, though there has been a southward trend. 6+” possible where precipitation is all snow. Minor coastal flooding...
