Campbell County, VA

Several guns stolen from a Campbell County home: Sheriff

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said several guns were stolen from a home in the area on Monday. Deputies received a call on Monday about a breaking and entering in the 1600 block of Sugar Hill Road. The home was broken into between the...
Have you seen them? Campbell County deputies looking for wanted individual

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating what deputies said is a wanted individual. Deputies said they are trying to locate Matthew O’Neal (34 YOA). According to deputies, O’Neal is currently wanted for B&E, grand larceny...
Roanoke man charged, 2.3 lbs. of Fentanyl seized from home: VSP

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke man is facing charges and a large number of narcotics are off the streets after a seizure in the Star City. On October 3, 2022, Special Agents with the Virginia State Police, members of the Special Investigations Program (Mass Transit Unit), and the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force seized drugs, guns, and US Currency from a home in Roanoke.
14-year-old arrested following threat on E.C. Glass principal, lockdown

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A threat against the E.C. Glass principal prompted a lockdown early Wednesday morning which Lynchburg City Schools has lifted as of 2:30 p.m. "There was a threat to harm the E. C. Principal that we are taking very seriously. No one is currently allowed in or out of buildings," LCS said in a statement. "All staff and students are safe in the building."
GALLERY: Bedford Co. high school students get hands-on emergency services experience

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Thirty-one students from three Bedford County high schools were treated to a unique learning experience on the Bedford ONE Emergency Services Tour. Led by Fire & Rescue Chief Janet Blankenship and his team, the students were given hands-on demonstrations of first aid procedures such...
Augusta Free Press

Danville woman dies in crash in front of Pittsylvania County shopping center

A Danville woman is dead from injuries in a two-vehicle crash in front of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center in Pittsylvania County on Saturday. A 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Sheila Kay Powell, 66, of Danville, pulled out of Tuscarora Village Shopping Center and was struck by a 2011 Ford Edge, which was traveling north on Route 41, at 11:36 a.m. Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.
Have you seen them? City of Salem Police looking for shoplifting suspects

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Police Department is asking for the community's help to solve a recent crime. The department said it is looking to identify two individuals they said are persons of interest in a shoplifting that happened at an area business. Anyone with information should call...
Wanted South Boston man arrested in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A South Boston man wanted in another county is behind bars. 38-year-old Isiah Fuller is one of the two suspects accused of taking part in an obscene sexual act. Authorities said this happened at a Grundy store parking lot and then at some point...
WATCH: Smoke billows from buildings on fire in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Billowing smoke rose over a structure fire on Lovers Lane early Monday morning when the Bedford Fire Department responded to the scene. Around 3:30 a.m. BFD said they arrived at the 2300 block of Lovers Lane where reports had come regarding the fire. Several...
No injuries reported after chimney fire in Altavista

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Altavista Fire Company responded to a house for a chimney fire on Sunday night. The company responded to the home in the 300 block of Camping Spring Road. The first units on scene found an active chimney fire with smoke throughout the first floor...
