Related
WSET
Several guns stolen from a Campbell County home: Sheriff
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said several guns were stolen from a home in the area on Monday. Deputies received a call on Monday about a breaking and entering in the 1600 block of Sugar Hill Road. The home was broken into between the...
WSET
Have you seen them? Campbell County deputies looking for wanted individual
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating what deputies said is a wanted individual. Deputies said they are trying to locate Matthew O’Neal (34 YOA). According to deputies, O’Neal is currently wanted for B&E, grand larceny...
WSET
1 man hospitalized in Roanoke officer-involved shooting, investigation underway: VSP
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Roanoke on Wednesday morning. At approximately 7:19 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a disorder in the 3700 block of Stratford Park Drive SW. One officer responded to the scene and found an agitated man outside on a sidewalk in the area.
WSET
Roanoke man charged, 2.3 lbs. of Fentanyl seized from home: VSP
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke man is facing charges and a large number of narcotics are off the streets after a seizure in the Star City. On October 3, 2022, Special Agents with the Virginia State Police, members of the Special Investigations Program (Mass Transit Unit), and the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force seized drugs, guns, and US Currency from a home in Roanoke.
WSET
14-year-old arrested following threat on E.C. Glass principal, lockdown
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A threat against the E.C. Glass principal prompted a lockdown early Wednesday morning which Lynchburg City Schools has lifted as of 2:30 p.m. "There was a threat to harm the E. C. Principal that we are taking very seriously. No one is currently allowed in or out of buildings," LCS said in a statement. "All staff and students are safe in the building."
WSET
23-year-old man arrested in connection to 2021 Family Dollar shooting death
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Nearly two years later, the Lynchburg Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting in the parking lot of the Family Dollar on Fort Avenue. On Tuesday, LPD said detectives arrested 23-year-old Markeem Devante Dance of Lynchburg in connection to the...
WSET
76-year-old Keysville man dead, another seriously injured in Charlotte Co. crash: VSP
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 76-year-old man is dead after a crash in Charlotte County in January, Virginia State Police said. VSP said at 2:07 p.m. on January 13 they responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 360 and Route 15. A 2014 International tractor-trailer...
WSET
GALLERY: Bedford Co. high school students get hands-on emergency services experience
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Thirty-one students from three Bedford County high schools were treated to a unique learning experience on the Bedford ONE Emergency Services Tour. Led by Fire & Rescue Chief Janet Blankenship and his team, the students were given hands-on demonstrations of first aid procedures such...
WSET
3 taken to hospital after crash on Goodview Road in Bedford County: Officials
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An area fire department said multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Bedford County on Monday. At 10:05 a.m., the Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Goodview Road at Meador Road for an accident with entrapment.
WSET
66-year-old Danville woman dies in crash on Route 41 in Pittsylvania County: VSP
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One person is dead following a crash over the weekend in Pittsylvania County. Virginia State Police said it was called to Route 41, near Route 719 on Saturday at 11:36 a.m. Police said a 2007 Toyota Corolla pulled out of Tuscarora Village Shopping Center...
Augusta Free Press
Danville woman dies in crash in front of Pittsylvania County shopping center
A Danville woman is dead from injuries in a two-vehicle crash in front of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center in Pittsylvania County on Saturday. A 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Sheila Kay Powell, 66, of Danville, pulled out of Tuscarora Village Shopping Center and was struck by a 2011 Ford Edge, which was traveling north on Route 41, at 11:36 a.m. Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.
WSET
Have you seen them? City of Salem Police looking for shoplifting suspects
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Police Department is asking for the community's help to solve a recent crime. The department said it is looking to identify two individuals they said are persons of interest in a shoplifting that happened at an area business. Anyone with information should call...
WSET
Wanted South Boston man arrested in Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A South Boston man wanted in another county is behind bars. 38-year-old Isiah Fuller is one of the two suspects accused of taking part in an obscene sexual act. Authorities said this happened at a Grundy store parking lot and then at some point...
WSET
'Slow down:' Danville Police issue 100+ speeding tickets since Jan. 1
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Police officers are warning the city's drivers to slow down after a fast start to ticketing in the New Year. DPD said since January 1, officers have issued 103 speeding tickets. One of the tickers was for a driver going 71 in a 35,...
WSET
1 person taken to hospital, residents displaced after Danville house fire
Late Tuesday night the Danville Fire Department responded to the report of a possible house fire on Central Street. When crews arrived around 11:41 p.m., they found smoke coming from the home. Firefighters made sure everyone was out of the house and then began attacking the flames, starting to make...
WSET
WATCH: Smoke billows from buildings on fire in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Billowing smoke rose over a structure fire on Lovers Lane early Monday morning when the Bedford Fire Department responded to the scene. Around 3:30 a.m. BFD said they arrived at the 2300 block of Lovers Lane where reports had come regarding the fire. Several...
WSET
'Absolutely traumatized': E.C. Glass students react to seven-hour lockdown
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — E.C. Glass High School students are preparing to go back to school Thursday after spending all day Wednesday under a lockdown. Lynchburg City School officials announced the start of the lockdown at 8:20 this morning. Emily Staton, a senior at E.C. Glass, said that she...
WDBJ7.com
Danville woman starts medical transportation business to cut down local discharge wait times
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman is starting her own medical transport business after spotting a need working in the local medical field. Jaime Bethel worked in the Danville emergency room at SOVA Health for 8 years. Seeing wait times of up to 12 hours for patient transportation is...
WSET
No injuries reported after chimney fire in Altavista
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Altavista Fire Company responded to a house for a chimney fire on Sunday night. The company responded to the home in the 300 block of Camping Spring Road. The first units on scene found an active chimney fire with smoke throughout the first floor...
WSET
GALLERY: DPD needs your help identifying suspects in multiple active cases
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department needs the community's help to solve multiple active cases in the city. The department said they are looking for the pictured individuals for a variety of crimes ranging from credit card fraud to shoplifting, theft, and even weapons offenses. As a...
