This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
This Asian/Mexican Fusion Restaurant in Lombard, IL is DeliciousChicago Food KingLombard, IL
New Italian Restaurant in Oak Brook, IL is a must tryChicago Food KingOak Brook, IL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappearedRoger MarshWauconda, IL
Lowe's Pilots Birthday Parties at 10 US Locations, Including One in the Chicago Suburbs
If your child one day aspires to work in construction, Lowe's has an idea for a birthday celebration you'll most certainly want to keep in mind. The home improvement chain is piloting in-store kids' birthday parties at 10 of its more than 2,000 locations nationwide. Luckily, for those living in the Chicago area, one of the stores hosting parties is in Naperville, located at 1440 Illinois Route 59.
Illinois Town Named One Of The ‘Most Beautiful’ In America
World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America.
Regal Cinemas closing 39 more movie theaters, including in Chicago suburbs | See list
The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.
Bubbles freeze instantly as coldest city on Earth hits -58° F
YAKUTSK, Russia — Think Chicago gets cold in the winter? Try living in the Siberian region of Russia where a normal winter sees air temps reaching -15° F. On a particularly cold day in January when air temperatures hit -58° F in Yakutsk, one local family decided to make the most of the anticyclone carried […]
One of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the US is in Illinois
An iconic building in Illinois was just named to the list of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the USA. Which building is it...?. What is beautiful and what is ugly is subjective right? Well, according to buildworld.co.uk a building in Chicago is one of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the US, and that building is none other than the iconic Thompson Center (pictured below).
tourcounsel.com
Orland Square | Shopping mall in Orland Park, Illinois
In the suburb of Orlando Park, southwest of Chicago, you can visit the Orland Square Mall. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's and JCPenney department stores. There is a bit of everything in this mall in Chicago, as there are also several well-known fashion and accessory brands such as American Eagle, Coach, Guess, Eddie Bauer and the Victoria's Secret underwear store. You should also visit the Rally House store to find clothes and all kinds of items from the city's sports teams.
Forest Park Review
Chicago West Side meat wholesaler moving to Forest Park
Purely Meats, a meat wholesaler and butcher shop that has been based in Chicago for over 80 years, is planning to move to Forest Park’s Industrial Drive corridor. The company processes and sells meat to grocery stores and restaurants in bulk, and residents can take advantage of its online store and a physical butcher shop. Purely Meats is currently based in Chicago’s West Humboldt Park, at 4345 W. Division St., and it uses the former Moo & Oink grocery store in the Austin neighborhood, at 4848 W. Madison St. But before it can start operations in Forest Park, the village council will need to allow meat processing in I-2 industrial zoning districts.
Chicago State Park Ranked Among Most Instagrammed in US
Grab your phone, maybe even your hiking shoes and get ready to selfie in nature - an Illinois state park has just been dubbed one of the most "Instagrammed" in the U.S. A study done by Travel Lens found Starved Rock State Park was the seventh most-Instagrammed state park in the country.
thereporteronline.net
Willis Tower’s New Anchor Restaurant Hopes to Ignite Downtown Excitement
Chicagoans don’t consider the Willis Tower, the former headquarters of Sears with its famous Skydeck, a culinary destination. Long lines of tourists routinely gather and wait for the elevators to take them upstairs for those gorgeous views of the city. The food situation was a roll of the dice...
Fire breaks out at townhome in Crystal Lake, causing $30,000 in damage
CRYSTAL LAKE, Illinois - A fire damaged a townhome in Crystal Lake on Saturday. The fire in the home at 1264 Walnut Glen Drive started at 3:57 p.m. The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department said the first fire unit on scene arrived within 3 minutes. The occupants were at home...
A mild work week without sunshine and the potential for measurable snow
Friday was the 5th consecutive day with no sunshine recorded in Chicago, making it an entire work week without sunshine. It was the 12th day of the first 20 days of 2023 with no sunshine recorded. The current percent of possible sunshine in Chicago, through January 20th, is 19%. The lowest percentage of possible sunshine […]
fox32chicago.com
Stand Up in Recovery comedy show in Batavia will benefit mental and behavioral services in Kane County
BATAVIA, Illinois - An upcoming comedy show in Batavia will be a funny night for a serious cause. Money raised at "Stand Up in Recovery" at the Comedy Vault, January 29, will go to help the Collaborative Crisis Services Unit, which coordinates follow-up visits for individuals who could benefit from mental or behavioral health services. The CCSU is in partnership with the Elgin Police Department.
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Illinois
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
wufe967.com
Illinois theater cancels conservative event due to 'really, really bad' threats
A theater in Des Plaines, Illinois canceled a conservative group’s event after saying it has received a bombardment of threats. The Des Plaines Theater pulled the plug on a panel discussion on reforming sex education, scheduled for early February by conservative activist group Awake Illinois. “Awake Illinois learned the...
addictedtovacation.com
8 Short Road Trips Around Chicago That Are Worth The Drive
There are lots of day trips that you can take from Chi-town whenever you want to recharge. Here are the best destinations for short day trips from Chicago. The best road trips from Chicago whenever you want to reset and recharge include Dunes National Park, Milwaukee in Wisconsin, Starved Rock State Park, Lake Geneva in Wisconsin, Galena in Illinois, Madison in Wisconsin, Michigan City in Indiana and Zion in Illinois.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: 7 Counties at Elevated COVID Alert Levels in Chicago Area
While several Chicago-area counties remain at a lower COVID alert level, some are still at an elevated risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As the virus continues to mutate and become even more contagious, there are some guidelines experts are urging. Here's what else you need...
Van stolen from Rockford funeral home with body still inside
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A van was stolen from a Rockford funeral home on Saturday, and a dead body was still inside. Rockford Police tweeted about the theft on Sunday. They said that a deceased adult was still inside when the van fled the area. The van was found in Chicago on Sunday. Police are […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago radio personality Lin Brehmer dies after battle with cancer
CHICAGO - Long-time Chicago radio personality Lin Brehmer died Sunday morning at age 68 after battling cancer. Brehmer hosted mornings on WXRT since 1991. WXRT's Terri Hemmert broke the news just after 10 a.m. on Facebook. "It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that we all...
Firefighters battle 5th alarm fire in Wadsworth
WADSWORTH, Ill. — Firefighters are battling a fifth-alarm fire Sunday morning at a house in Wadsworth. The Gurnee Fire Department was called to the fire around 10:25 a.m. in the 36700 block of Kimberwick Lane. Because there are no fire hydrants in the area, the fire department said they had to use the Mutual Aid […]
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Gillman’s Ace Hardware set to close after 80 years
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Welles Park Isn’t Getting Night Game Lights Due To Neighbor Pushback, Park District Says: The Welles Park Parents Association floated its pitch to add lights at Welles Park to allow nighttime games for its youth league teams back in 2021.
