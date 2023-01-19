The Performance Credit Mechanism [PCM] focuses on electric grid reliability, accountability & affordability. Austin, Texas – The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) voted Thursday to adopt the Performance Credit Mechanism (PCM) electric market design option and a set of guiding principles for implementation to strengthen reliability, accountability, and affordability of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) electric grid.

