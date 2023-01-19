ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TH Estate Wines to close, owners Jennifer, Terry Hoage retiring

 3 days ago
Jennifer and Terry Hoage.

Couple announces retirement after 20-year career in the Paso Robles wine industry

– After 20 years immersed in the wine industry and Paso Robles community, TH Estate Wines owners Jennifer and Terry Hoage are retiring and closing TH Estate Wines.

Jennifer and Terry Hoage started their journey in the wine industry in 2002 after Terry’s NFL and University of Georgia football career. They purchased a 26-acre parcel in the Paso Robles Willow Creek AVA and began crafting wines under the name Terry Hoage Vineyard and later TH Estate Wines. Their extremely limited Rhône varietals and pinot noir gained a following and consistently received excellent acclaim. The couple has been involved in every aspect of the winery and were winemakers for the entire TH Estate Wines and Decroux portfolio. This retirement announcement comes on the heels of TH Estate Wines highest score ever received, 98 points from Robert Parker Wine Advocate.

TH Estate.

Jennifer and Terry have been involved in promoting the Paso Robles wine region and supporting the community. Terry volunteered and served with the Templeton Fire Company, sat on the GATE committee for Templeton schools and served on the board of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. In addition, he is one of the founding members of Must! Charities, which serves San Luis Obispo County through investing in organizations that support critical community needs.

Jennifer and Terry say of their retirement,

“Knowing that a book is only so long, we are now planning for a new chapter in our book of life. We are extremely blessed to have both had two successful careers participating in exciting and invigorating endeavors. We have been fortunate to receive good press from wine critics, wonderful support from the Paso Robles community and spectacular club members that helped propel us on this journey.” The couple will be selling their estate and hope the new owners, “will have the great fortune that we experienced and be embraced by the community we have been deeply fortunate to be a part of the past 20 years.”

TH Estate Wines will be selling their limited remaining inventory both at their tasting room in Paso

Robles and online. Wine lovers will have a chance to purchase these prestigious wines at discounted prices. Inventory is limited to what is remaining and interested customers are encouraged to

shop as soon as possible to secure these wines that will never again be produced. Wines can be

purchased online at https://thestatewines.com.

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

