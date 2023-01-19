2023 Super Bowl odds, prediction: Who experts think will win it all

And then there were eight.

There was certainly no shortage of drama in the NFL’s aptly named wild-card round, with four of six games decided by one score — including one of the greatest comebacks in postseason history. In the end, four of the six higher-seeded teams from last weekend (not including the favored Cowboys) emerged victorious and now join the No. 1 seeds in the divisional round.

That makes for a loaded field in the Super Bowl betting market, in which the top four teams are all dealing at 5/1 or shorter at BetMGM . With the next slate of games just two days away, here’s a look at the latest odds and which teams remain in the title hunt:

As has been the case all year long, the Chiefs (+290) and Bills (+325) remain the favorites to win it all. The competition behind them is as stiff as ever, though, as the betting market sees very little separation between the top options.

The 49ers (4/1) have leapfrogged the Eagles (5/1) as the top choice out of the NFC after a dominant win over the Seahawks to clinch their third divisional-round berth in four seasons. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy showed his inexperience in the first half of that game, but he rallied in the second half to finish with four total touchdowns in a convincing 41-23 win — the most lopsided margin of any wild-card result.

If San Francisco can survive its test Sunday against the Cowboys — who are already drawing early action — then oddsmakers would seemingly have them rated ahead of the Eagles, who are dealing as massive favorites over the rival Giants. Part of that is surely tied to the health of Jalen Hurts, whose late-season shoulder ailment derailed his MVP case and could be a potential dagger for Philadelphia futures bettors, too.

A year after their storybook run to the Super Bowl, it would seem the Bengals (8/1) are being overlooked in the market this time. Yet a rash of injuries along the offensive line likely has bettors shying away from last year’s AFC champs.

Cincinnati’s offensive line was its clear weakness last year, and those issues seemed to be fixed after the team invested heavily up front over the offseason and went the first 15 weeks of the season without an injury along the offensive line. Then came the avalanche: starting tackle La’el Collins tore his ACL in Week 16; guard Alex Cappa injured his ankle in Week 18; and tackle Jonah Williams left the win last week with a knee injury that threatens his status on Sunday.

Similarly, the Cowboys (9/1) look the part of Super Bowl contenders on paper, but it’s hard to trust this group too wholeheartedly after what we saw near the end of the regular season. Dallas narrowly beat three teams with replacement-level passers and lost two other games thanks to Dak Prescott’s turnover woes, which aren’t entirely behind him.

Both of these teams have the upside to win it all. The better question is whether, as presently constructed, either is worth the risk.

The Giants and Jaguars have been exceeding expectations all season long, but Super Bowl bettors aren’t buying a Cinderella run beyond the divisional round.

Both teams find themselves as 25/1 long shots to win it all after their first playoff wins in years (five for Jacksonville; 11 for the Giants), and they’re each catching more than a touchdown as road underdogs this week against teams that beat them in the regular season. Does either team have the juice to hoist the Lombardi Trophy?

We’ve seen more elite moments from the Jaguars, who beat the Cowboys, Chargers and Ravens this year, but the Giants are making a case of their own after tearing through the Vikings on Sunday. Can their defense hold up? We’ll find out on Saturday against Hurts and company. Similarly, if Trevor Lawrence can parlay his postseason magic into an upset at Arrowhead, there won’t be any doubt about Jacksonville’s ability to go all the way.