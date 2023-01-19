ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

2023 Super Bowl odds, prediction: Who experts think will win it all

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SVgb6_0kK7udFG00

And then there were eight.

There was certainly no shortage of drama in the NFL’s aptly named wild-card round, with four of six games decided by one score — including one of the greatest comebacks in postseason history. In the end, four of the six higher-seeded teams from last weekend (not including the favored Cowboys) emerged victorious and now join the No. 1 seeds in the divisional round.

That makes for a loaded field in the Super Bowl betting market, in which the top four teams are all dealing at 5/1 or shorter at BetMGM . With the next slate of games just two days away, here’s a look at the latest odds and which teams remain in the title hunt:

2023 Super Bowl odds and prediction

As has been the case all year long, the Chiefs (+290) and Bills (+325) remain the favorites to win it all. The competition behind them is as stiff as ever, though, as the betting market sees very little separation between the top options.

The 49ers (4/1) have leapfrogged the Eagles (5/1) as the top choice out of the NFC after a dominant win over the Seahawks to clinch their third divisional-round berth in four seasons. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy showed his inexperience in the first half of that game, but he rallied in the second half to finish with four total touchdowns in a convincing 41-23 win — the most lopsided margin of any wild-card result.

If San Francisco can survive its test Sunday against the Cowboys — who are already drawing early action — then oddsmakers would seemingly have them rated ahead of the Eagles, who are dealing as massive favorites over the rival Giants. Part of that is surely tied to the health of Jalen Hurts, whose late-season shoulder ailment derailed his MVP case and could be a potential dagger for Philadelphia futures bettors, too.

Patrick Mahomes
Getty Images

A year after their storybook run to the Super Bowl, it would seem the Bengals (8/1) are being overlooked in the market this time. Yet a rash of injuries along the offensive line likely has bettors shying away from last year’s AFC champs.

Cincinnati’s offensive line was its clear weakness last year, and those issues seemed to be fixed after the team invested heavily up front over the offseason and went the first 15 weeks of the season without an injury along the offensive line. Then came the avalanche: starting tackle La’el Collins tore his ACL in Week 16; guard Alex Cappa injured his ankle in Week 18; and tackle Jonah Williams left the win last week with a knee injury that threatens his status on Sunday.

Similarly, the Cowboys (9/1) look the part of Super Bowl contenders on paper, but it’s hard to trust this group too wholeheartedly after what we saw near the end of the regular season. Dallas narrowly beat three teams with replacement-level passers and lost two other games thanks to Dak Prescott’s turnover woes, which aren’t entirely behind him.

Both of these teams have the upside to win it all. The better question is whether, as presently constructed, either is worth the risk.

Betting on the NFL?

The Giants and Jaguars have been exceeding expectations all season long, but Super Bowl bettors aren’t buying a Cinderella run beyond the divisional round.

Both teams find themselves as 25/1 long shots to win it all after their first playoff wins in years (five for Jacksonville; 11 for the Giants), and they’re each catching more than a touchdown as road underdogs this week against teams that beat them in the regular season. Does either team have the juice to hoist the Lombardi Trophy?

We’ve seen more elite moments from the Jaguars, who beat the Cowboys, Chargers and Ravens this year, but the Giants are making a case of their own after tearing through the Vikings on Sunday. Can their defense hold up? We’ll find out on Saturday against Hurts and company. Similarly, if Trevor Lawrence can parlay his postseason magic into an upset at Arrowhead, there won’t be any doubt about Jacksonville’s ability to go all the way.

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

Tom Brady has made decision on next season, according to Buccaneers teammates

If Tom Brady is going to return for a 24th year in the NFL, some of his Buccaneers teammates reportedly seem to think it won’t be with Tampa Bay. Multiple players got the sense, from their final interactions of the season with Brady, that he has no intention to play a fourth year with the Buccaneers, NFL Network reported on Saturday. “I’d be surprised if he’s back,” one Buccaneer told the outlet. “He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good,” another said. After the Buccaneers were routed by the Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round on Monday, the 45-year-old Brady said he would...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Skip Bayless Predicting 2 Notable Upsets This Weekend

Four of the six games in Super Wildcard Weekend were won by the home team. But Skip Bayless believes that there will be at least one big upset on the road in the Divisional Round. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless predicted that the New York Giants will upset the Philadelphia Eagles this ...
New York Post

Damar Hamlin’s friend gives sobering update on long recovery ahead

Damar Hamlin’s remarkable recovery still has a ways to go. There had been hope Hamlin would be in attendance for a Bills playoff game and he has been at team facility almost daily, according to head coach Sean McDermott. Still, Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative, Jordon Rooney, offered a sobering reminder of what lays ahead for the 24-year-old safety. Hamlin still faces a lengthy rehabilitation some three weeks after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati, his marketing representative told The Associated Press on Thursday night. “Damar still requires oxygen and...
BUFFALO, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Hits Dak Prescott With A Huge Challenge

Dak Prescott has a lot of pressure heading into the weekend. Stephen A. Smith is someone who has always sought to humble the Dallas Cowboys. Even when the team is playing some of its best football, you can count on Stephen A. to rain on their parade. However, he does make sure to give them props when they deserve them.
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team 'Can't Lose' This Weekend

According to Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd, there's only one team left in the NFL playoffs that's facing an immense amount of pressure. Cowherd believes the Bills have to defeat the Bengals this Sunday at home. If not, it would be a crushing loss for the organization.  "You can't lose ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news

The New York Giants made quite a turnaround this year. After posting just a 4-13 record last season, the team bounced back this year with a 9-7-1 record to make the playoffs, and then beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But it could be difficult to replicate that success Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

49ers announce passing of former star player, coach

The San Francisco 49ers revealed some unfortunate news on Friday, releasing a statement on former linebacker and linebackers coach Ed Beard, who passed away on Monday at the age of 83. The San Francisco 49ers are mourning the passing of Ed Beard who played 8 seasons with the team from 1965-1972. Our deepest condolences to Read more... The post 49ers announce passing of former star player, coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

ESPN Computer Model Predicting Notable NFL Upset

ESPN's Football Power Index is predicting that one of the top seeds in the NFC will be eliminated from the playoffs this weekend.  The FPI gives the Cowboys a 53.2 percent chance of knocking off the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.    While this wouldn't be a historical upset, the 49ers are ...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, reacts to Chiefs QB gutting out injury

Brittany Matthews is showing support for her husband, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, after Saturday’s divisional-round win over the Jaguars, which included an injury scare. A short time after Kansas City punched its ticket to the AFC Championship game following a 27-20 victory against Jacksonville, the 27-year-old Matthews took to Instagram, where she posted a sweet game-day snap with Mahomes, also 27. “Proud,” Matthews captioned the photo, which featured the pair sharing a kiss on the sidelines. Late in the first quarter of Saturday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes appeared to injure his ankle after throwing a pass. At the time, Jaguars outside linebacker...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Eagles rub it in with trash talk after playoff blowout: ‘Anyone seen the Giants?’

Think the Eagles are savoring their win over the Giants? Here was Ndamukong Suh on Twitter Sunday morning in the wake of Philadelphia’s 38-7 decimation: “Anyone seen the Giants? Couldn’t find them yesterday.” Fletcher Cox got in his shots, too. “Take over what trap,” he tweeted, with eight crying-laughing emojis attached. It figures that the Eagles heard a lot of the talk coming from East Rutherford this week about how the Giants could pull off the upset. And after beating their rivals for the third time this season, and with ease, some of them felt at liberty to rub it in. Lincoln Financial Field, which...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Meet the Philadelphia Eagles WAGs ahead of playoff clash with Giants

Before the Giants and Eagles clash on Saturday night in a NFC Divisional Round showdown at Lincoln Financial Field, get to know Philadelphia’s biggest supporters, who will be cheering on the conference’s top-seeded team. Leah Covey, wife of wide receiver Britain Covey Britain Covey and his wife, Leah Covey, will celebrate their third wedding anniversary later this month.  The Eagles wideout previously shared that he used to “stalk” Leah’s profile while he was a freshman at Utah and she was a sophomore. Covey proposed in October 2019.  Then, in September, the couple announced that they are expecting a baby boy in March. “Lots of big things happening for us this year!” Leah wrote...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
167K+
Followers
74K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy