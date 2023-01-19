Anton Walkes, MLS player, dead at 25 after Miami boating accident

Anton Walkes, a defender for Charlotte FC in Major League Soccer, died early Thursday after he was involved in a boating accident in Miami. He was 25.

The Miami Herald reported that the England native was injured Wednesday after two boats crashed near the Miami Marine Stadium, citing the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Miami Fire Rescue gave Walkes CPR after he was found unconscious.

“Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes. He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met,” Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said in a statement. “Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heartbreaking time. The Club offers its full support to all those impacted during this period of mourning.”

Anton Walkes, a defender for Charlotte FC, has died at 25 after a boating accident. Getty Images

Anton Walkes plays for Charlotte FC on July 20, 2022. AP

Charlotte selected Walkes in the 2021 expansion draft after he spent two seasons with Atlanta United and made 21 starts during the 2022 season. He began his soccer career with Tottenham in the Premier League and spent time with English club Portsmouth.

According to the Charlotte Observer , Charlotte FC began a 12-day preseason camp in Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 9.

“ We are heartbroken from the loss of Anton Walkes, a truly incredible father, loving person, and outstanding human being,” Charlotte sporting director Zoran Krneta said. “Anton embodied what it means to be a part of Charlotte Football Club and our entire community is grieving over this tragedy. The impact he made in the locker room and throughout Charlotte will never be forgotten. We are thinking of his lovely family during this time and will support them fully in every way imaginable.”