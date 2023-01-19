Read full article on original website
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills vs. Bengals NFL Playoffs: Live Game Updates
The Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals matchup in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. At stake? A trip to the AFC Championship game against either the Jacksonville Jaguars or Kansas City Chiefs. These two teams forged a bond beyond sports...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
49ers 19, Cowboys 12: Grades
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just pulled off their most impressive win of the season -- a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Now the 49ers have won 12 games in a row and will fly to Philadelphia later this week to face the Eagles in the NFC Championship. Here are the 49ers' grades for their win over Dallas.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Bills 27-10, Advance to AFC Championship Game
ORCHARD PARK — Joe Burrow and the Bengals are headed to the AFC Championship Game. Cincinnati never trailed in Sunday's 27-10 win over Buffalo. They started fast and never let up, despite playing in frigid temperatures and in the snow against a Bills team that loves the cold. Burrow...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eagles Dismiss Giants: The Divisional Round Stock Market
PHILADELPHIA - Talk about the stars aligning. On the fifth-year anniversary of an emphatic 38-7 NFC Championship Game win over Minnesota, the Eagles replicated the same kind of dominance by dismissing the New York Giants by the very same score in the divisional round of the playoffs. Philadelphia will now...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Tom Brady’s Retirement Decision Will Impact Bucs’ Salary Cap
As the football world eagerly awaits Tom Brady’s decision about his plans for next season, the Buccaneers are left to prepare for various salary cap scenarios as a result of the quarterback’s nuanced contract. If Brady chooses to leave Tampa Bay—either by signing with a different team or...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LOOK: Damar Hamlin Arrives to Bills vs. Bengals Game
The Buffalo Bills are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Divisional on Sunday, and safety Damar Hamlin is in attendance. Hamlin has shown incredible recovery since suffering from cardiac arrest against the Bengals on Jan. 2, but still has a "lengthy recovery" ahead of him. "Despite being out of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former KC Chiefs quarterback’s trophy, lost since the 1980s, was just found in a car
A piece of NFL history is finally home after it was stolen approximately four decades ago. Police in Lee Summit, Missouri, discovered a trophy that was taken from iconic Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and broadcaster Len Dawson while arresting a suspected shoplifter on Jan. 6. The piece of football history was found in the back of a stolen vehicle that the accused shoplifter was driving.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Micah Parsons Jabs Deebo Samuel After Cowboys’ Loss to 49ers
Micah Parsons had a few choice words for 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel on Sunday night after the Cowboys were eliminated from the postseason in a 19–12 divisional round loss to the 49ers. Parsons was quick to respond to Samuel over a celebratory Instagram post, captioned “Don’t Poke the...
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Who will win the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead?
The AFC Championship Game is set and it will take place at the home of the Kansas City Chiefs. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Who will win the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Three Volunteers Make PFN’s Mock Draft
Pro Football Network released a three-round mock draft on Saturday. While Tennessee didn't have a first-round pick, several players got drafted in later rounds. Several big trades were made to shake up the top picks. The New York Jets traded for Aaron Rogers, the Atlanta Falcons traded for Lamar Jackson, the Washington Commanders traded for Derek Carr, the Tennessee Titans traded for Trey Lance, the Denver Broncos traded for former head coach Sean Payton, Tom Brady signed with the San Francisco 49ers, and Jimmy Garoppolo signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.
'Everything's kismet': Zac Taylor delivers game ball to Rhinehaus after Bengals win
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio ‒ The tradition of gifting postseason game balls to Cincinnati businesses continues. After beating the Buffalo Bills 27-10 in the second round of the playoffs at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor stopped by Rhinehaus in Over-the-Rhine to deliver the latest winning game ball. ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dak, McCarthy Endorsed by Jerry After Another Cowboys Playoff Failure
It has now been 9,877 days since the Dallas Cowboys have advanced past the Divisional round of the NFC Playoffs. A team that entered the 2022 season with the highest of expectations, and somehow managed to keep those lofty goals despite injuries, bad luck, and countless egregious mistakes, is now going home once again falling to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 on Sunday night.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Finding Broncos: 12 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Prospects to Watch
The college scouting bowl games are underway, with the Hula Bowl already in the books. Next is the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl before the big two: the Shrine Game and Senior Bowl. The Collegiate Bowl flies under the radar yearly, but a few good prospects always emerge. For example, the 2022 NFL draft saw 19 players selected who participated and 43 players in the 2021 draft.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints 2022 Position Grades: Wide Receiver
The New Orleans Saints traded up twice in the 2022 NFL Draft in order to select Ohio State WR Chris Olave with the 11th overall choice. Olave was expected to upgrade a receiving corps that was simply awful the previous year. Season-ending surgery to WR Michael Thomas crippled a receiving...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eagles’ Dominant Win Over Giants is Salt in Vikings’ Wound
The Eagles' 38-7 win over the Giants on Saturday night — five years to the day after a different 38-7 playoff win in Philadelphia — showed just how far this year's Vikings were from true championship contention. You could argue that blowout losses against the Eagles, Cowboys, and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Does Patrick Queen Have Long-Term Future With Ravens?
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen is coming off his best season in the NFL. He started all 17 games and managed career-highs in tackles (117)– also a team-high – sacks (5), quarterback hits (14), interceptions (2), and passes defensed (6). Queen also forced a fumble and had two fumble recoveries.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patrick Mahomes Injury Tracker: MRI Results Are In
The Kansas City Chiefs have news regarding the injured right ankle of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who reportedly suffered a high ankle sprain in the Chiefs' 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars to advance to the team's fifth-consecutive AFC Championship Game. Just before halftime of Saturday's game, Mahomes's X-rays came back...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why Foyesade Oluokun Believes Offseason Improvement Is a Must for the Jaguars
In the post game locker room following an AFC Divisional Round exit, players were called upon to give reflections of the 2022-2023 journey. From 3-7 to 9-8 and defying odds along the way, this year's Jaguars squad rose to the occasion. However, for the players the freshness of the loss...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Broncos to ‘Consider’ Interim Jerry Rosburg as Permanent HC
Before the Denver Broncos kicked off their sweeping search for a new head coach, Jerry Rosburg threw his hat in the ring. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Rosburg expressed an interest in the Broncos' head-coaching vacancy when he sat down for his end-of-season interview with ownership, and even presented a plan.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Damar Hamlin ‘Still Has Lengthy Recovery’ as Bills, Bengals Reunite
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown incredible recovery since suffering from cardiac arrest against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, but still has a "lengthy recovery" ahead of him. "Despite being out of the hospital, Damar still has a lengthy recovery," Hamlin's friend and business parter Jordan Rooney said....
