Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Tom Brady’s Retirement Decision Will Impact Bucs’ Salary Cap
As the football world eagerly awaits Tom Brady’s decision about his plans for next season, the Buccaneers are left to prepare for various salary cap scenarios as a result of the quarterback’s nuanced contract. If Brady chooses to leave Tampa Bay—either by signing with a different team or...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former KC Chiefs quarterback’s trophy, lost since the 1980s, was just found in a car
A piece of NFL history is finally home after it was stolen approximately four decades ago. Police in Lee Summit, Missouri, discovered a trophy that was taken from iconic Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and broadcaster Len Dawson while arresting a suspected shoplifter on Jan. 6. The piece of football history was found in the back of a stolen vehicle that the accused shoplifter was driving.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints 2022 Position Grades: Wide Receiver
The New Orleans Saints traded up twice in the 2022 NFL Draft in order to select Ohio State WR Chris Olave with the 11th overall choice. Olave was expected to upgrade a receiving corps that was simply awful the previous year. Season-ending surgery to WR Michael Thomas crippled a receiving...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Does Patrick Queen Have Long-Term Future With Ravens?
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen is coming off his best season in the NFL. He started all 17 games and managed career-highs in tackles (117)– also a team-high – sacks (5), quarterback hits (14), interceptions (2), and passes defensed (6). Queen also forced a fumble and had two fumble recoveries.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Bills 27-10, Advance to AFC Championship Game
ORCHARD PARK — Joe Burrow and the Bengals are headed to the AFC Championship Game. Cincinnati never trailed in Sunday's 27-10 win over Buffalo. They started fast and never let up, despite playing in frigid temperatures and in the snow against a Bills team that loves the cold. Burrow...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jerry Jones Says McCarthy’s Status ‘Remains Safe’ After Loss to 49ers
View the original article to see embedded media. Following Dallas’s loss to San Francisco in Sunday’s NFC divisional round playoff game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones assured that McCarthy’s job “remains safe” as the team’s coach and that Jones agreed with McCarthy’s decision making with kicker Brett Maher.
Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video
Skip Bayless and his antics were the subject of conversation yet again online. And yet again, the absurdity of it all from the outspoken Fox personality comes on the heels of a Dallas Cowboys playoff loss. As if the Cowboys have to deal with enough as it is: They lost in the playoffs yet again Read more... The post Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LOOK: Damar Hamlin Arrives to Bills vs. Bengals Game
The Buffalo Bills are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Divisional on Sunday, and safety Damar Hamlin is in attendance. Hamlin has shown incredible recovery since suffering from cardiac arrest against the Bengals on Jan. 2, but still has a "lengthy recovery" ahead of him. "Despite being out of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Broncos to ‘Consider’ Interim Jerry Rosburg as Permanent HC
Before the Denver Broncos kicked off their sweeping search for a new head coach, Jerry Rosburg threw his hat in the ring. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Rosburg expressed an interest in the Broncos' head-coaching vacancy when he sat down for his end-of-season interview with ownership, and even presented a plan.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Finding Broncos: 12 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Prospects to Watch
The college scouting bowl games are underway, with the Hula Bowl already in the books. Next is the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl before the big two: the Shrine Game and Senior Bowl. The Collegiate Bowl flies under the radar yearly, but a few good prospects always emerge. For example, the 2022 NFL draft saw 19 players selected who participated and 43 players in the 2021 draft.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Three Volunteers Make PFN’s Mock Draft
Pro Football Network released a three-round mock draft on Saturday. While Tennessee didn't have a first-round pick, several players got drafted in later rounds. Several big trades were made to shake up the top picks. The New York Jets traded for Aaron Rogers, the Atlanta Falcons traded for Lamar Jackson, the Washington Commanders traded for Derek Carr, the Tennessee Titans traded for Trey Lance, the Denver Broncos traded for former head coach Sean Payton, Tom Brady signed with the San Francisco 49ers, and Jimmy Garoppolo signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patrick Mahomes Injury Tracker: MRI Results Are In
The Kansas City Chiefs have news regarding the injured right ankle of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who reportedly suffered a high ankle sprain in the Chiefs' 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars to advance to the team's fifth-consecutive AFC Championship Game. Just before halftime of Saturday's game, Mahomes's X-rays came back...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jalen Hurts, Haason Reddick Lead Eagles to a 28-0 Halftime Lead Over Giants
PHILADELPHIA – If his right shoulder was hurting, Jalen Hurts certainly didn’t show it. The Eagles quarterback came out firing. He was 7-for-7 in the first quarter with two touchdown passes to Dallas Goedert from 16 yards and DeVonta Smith from 9 to help the Eagles take a 28-0 lead over the New York Giants in Saturday night’s divisional round playoff game against the New York Giants.
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Who will win the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead?
The AFC Championship Game is set and it will take place at the home of the Kansas City Chiefs. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Who will win the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Cowboys at 49ers
Information on Sunday's game can be seen below. Dallas Cowboys (13-5) at San Francisco 49ers (13-4) How to watch, stream, listen, and find live updates. TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi, Mike Pereira) Stream: fuboTV. Listen: Cowboys on TuneIn, 49ers on TuneIn. LIVE UPDATES: Follow Cowboys...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
With Ed Donatell Gone, 3 Thoughts on the Vikings’ Defensive Coordinator Search
Last winter, following the conclusion of another sub-.500 Vikings season, general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer were shown the door. That meant, for the first time in a long time, fans got to follow the intrigue of searches for replacements at both crucial leadership positions. It was...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eagles Dismiss Giants: The Divisional Round Stock Market
PHILADELPHIA - Talk about the stars aligning. On the fifth-year anniversary of an emphatic 38-7 NFC Championship Game win over Minnesota, the Eagles replicated the same kind of dominance by dismissing the New York Giants by the very same score in the divisional round of the playoffs. Philadelphia will now...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eagles’ Dominant Win Over Giants is Salt in Vikings’ Wound
The Eagles' 38-7 win over the Giants on Saturday night — five years to the day after a different 38-7 playoff win in Philadelphia — showed just how far this year's Vikings were from true championship contention. You could argue that blowout losses against the Eagles, Cowboys, and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills vs. Bengals NFL Playoffs: Live Game Updates
The Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals matchup in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. At stake? A trip to the AFC Championship game against either the Jacksonville Jaguars or Kansas City Chiefs. These two teams forged a bond beyond sports...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Predicting the Final Score of the 49ers-Cowboys Divisional Playoff Game
The 49ers haven't beaten a team as good as Dallas this season. The best teams the 49ers have beaten are the Chargers and the Dolphins, and both got eliminated from the playoffs last week. The only team that's still alive which the 49ers have played is the Chiefs, who beat them 44-23.
Comments / 0