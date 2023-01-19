Jay-Z doesn't do as much talking on a public front as he once did and maybe that's because he lets his money speak for him. Hov pushed his way through hip-hop's revolving doors back in 1996, dropping his first album, Reasonable Doubt. An opus that would stand the test of time and later be deemed one of the greatest LPs to grace the rap stratosphere. Around that time, Jigga was a few months shy of his 27th birthday. Fast-forward 26 years, as Jay celebrates his 53rd lap around the sun, he's shown his fans, peers and those who revere his craft that much success can be attained by pivoting over to the investment lane—a lucrative pocket that Jay-Z has thrived in and made millions from.

