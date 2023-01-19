ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
nbc16.com

Community service focus of Miss Oregon Volunteer Pageant

EUGENE, Ore. — The Miss Oregon Volunteer pageant is returning to the Hult Center on January 21. It's a statewide scholarship program aimed at empowering young women through education and service. Organizers say it's a great way for women to learn about ways to give back to their community.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Political analyst says Maryland education budget seeks 'to fix problems from COVID'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md., unveiled his first state budget on Friday, outlining how he plans to spend $63.1 billion during the next year. The spending plan does not include tax or fee increases, Moore said, but he does plan to dip into the $2 billion state surplus. The governor said he wants to use $500 million from the surplus to support the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.
MARYLAND STATE
nbc16.com

Bee supportive of Oregon pollinators with new 'Pollinator Paradise' plates

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is set to release new buzz-worthy license plates that feature two of its most recognizable pollinators. The new “Pollinator Paradise” license plate design shows both the managed honey bee and the wild yellow-faced bumble bee over a field of red clover blooms, backed by an Oregon skyline.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

ODFW announces changes to recreational crabbing closure boundaries

NEWPORT, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Agriculture as well as the Department of Fish and Wildlife says they've moved the recreational crabbing biotoxin closure boundary four miles north of Charleston to one half mile north of Gold Beach. While Rogue River is open to recreational crabbing, Coos Bay...
CHARLESTON, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon's rent cap called into question this legislative session

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's rent control law may see changes this legislative session. Senate Bill 608, passed in 2019, made Oregon the first state to institute a rent cap. The law capped annual rent increases at 7% plus the Consumer Price Index (CPI) that adjusts each year with inflation.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Oregon looks to ban the sale of flavored tobacco and vape products

Lawmakers in Oregon introduced a new bill that would end the sale of flavored tobacco and vape products across the state. House Bill 3090 aims to end the sale of menthol cigarettes and all other flavored tobacco products. This includes hookah, e-cigarettes, cigars, and smokeless tobacco. “We have been setting...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy