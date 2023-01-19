Read full article on original website
Post Register
Police: Heroic actions kept shooter from doing more harm
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police in Indiana said Friday that heroic actions by a Walmart employee and law enforcement officers kept a gunman who shot and injured one female employee from doing more harm. The woman was the only person injured late Thursday when 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosley II...
Post Register
Dissolving the Dead: Oklahoma funeral home calls liquid cremation 'the future'
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — How we treat the dead has been so important to cultures around the globe throughout human history. Whether through burial or fire, every family has their own preference on how to say goodbye to a loved one. For thousands of years, that last step has...
Post Register
U.S. Marshals searching for armed and dangerous man
BOISE, idaho — The U.S Marshals - Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force are requesting the public's help in locating and arresting federal fugitive - Johnny Lee Martinez. He is wanted for violation of a supervised release. Martinez has a history of assault, felon in possession of a firearm, narcotics,...
