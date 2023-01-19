ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Police: Heroic actions kept shooter from doing more harm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police in Indiana said Friday that heroic actions by a Walmart employee and law enforcement officers kept a gunman who shot and injured one female employee from doing more harm. The woman was the only person injured late Thursday when 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosley II...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Post Register

U.S. Marshals searching for armed and dangerous man

BOISE, idaho — The U.S Marshals - Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force are requesting the public's help in locating and arresting federal fugitive - Johnny Lee Martinez. He is wanted for violation of a supervised release. Martinez has a history of assault, felon in possession of a firearm, narcotics,...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy