Fan claims that the rare Pokemon Yellow game was totally destroyed by the US Customs
Pokemon franchise has been around for the last 27 years. The earlier games become collectibles as time goes on. As with other collectibles, players can choose to grade an older game and seal if they don’t have any intention of playing it to increase the value of the game. But recently, one of the players claimed their graded Pokemon Yellow game was destroyed while passing through U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
A AAA video game has never been that bad, and Ubisoft shows why Readers are Featured
Am I going to make games to you? (Poker: Ubisoft) The report from Microsoft and Ubisoft has upset readers, arguing that big budget videogame development has never been worse. So this week it was just the week for invisible corporations. Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and, more and more, making out 110.000 or more people lose for no reason. None of these companies are in financial trouble, they actually lose huge profits, but because of that profit is slightly lower than the past year, they must be seen doing something about it. That doesn’t mean a change of governance, or a wage cut in the council, but instead the victimisation of ordinary workers who no say what they do in their businesses’ lives.
The attack on the social engineering system delayed the League Patch 13.2 and 13.3 resigning
On Jan. 21, Riot Games announced that a Social Engineering Attack might be the reason for the release of the upcoming League patches 13.2 and 13.3, and to perform major upgrades such as Ahris ASU. Let’s see what happened. Image Credits | Riot Games. Riot and an early release...
The exploit for GTA Online, a serious breach of the control of the PC and leads to their blockade
That inflicted by single player crashes from last year to 2023 that players complained about between late last year and early last year was not enough, GTA Online players reported, claiming they were banned because of a serious vulnerability. The situation might seem serious enough that a well-known content creator...
According to Neil Druckmann, the start of Last of Us could be completely different
The last of us could have been completely different according to Neil Druckmann. The games shocking introduction has been a key to the game’s opening episode. But originally, this intro might have been completely different. And Neil Druckmann, the co-creator of the license, tells us. Summary. A clever-minded prologue...
Surface Pro 9 review: Microsoft’s best tablet – if you pick the right one
Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 tablet gets faster and easier to fix in the Surface Pro 9, while offering more options than ever before. But is it still the best PC tablet going? Only if you pick the right one. Microsoft has brought its two high-end tablet lines under one...
Fans should expect unexpected turns and turns in the remake of Evil 4: Resident Evil
After that remake, there will appear unexpected plot twists that will surprise even fans of the series. With the nickname “Kuna14”, users reddit was updated in the PlayStation Store to describe the project while recognizing an attempt to reinvent a historical world that can surprise even those familiar with the original.
Naughty Dog cheers developers, fired by Microsoft, Google, and Riot
The recent changes to Big Tech mean that the curators of the official social profile of Naughty Dogs were engaged in an effort to show their closeness to Microsoft, Google and Riot Games colleagues who lost their jobs recently. In the message posted by the managers of Naughty Dog Jobs...
The week – Two Warps: Fallen Order!
Last week we asked you for a short post on epic scenes from the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, available at the PlayStation Plus monthly game for January. Here are this weeks highlights. AreeLyBadPun shares The second little sister hits out sinisterly. Defalt368 shares Cal and a moon on her...
Pokemon Go players are again demanding changes for the Community Days and they make it too much sense
When the COVID-19 quake broke out in 2020, Niantic made the Pokemon Gos Community Day event six hours down, compared to three, giving players more flexibility. It has been well received and why the group moved away in the midst of the conflict with Niantic at 2022 reverting to three hours. The moment has passed.
Riot details on the complex improvement of the first round of thematic enjoyment League champion
Making a clear decision, openly discussing content update plans, wasn’t of great virtue at Riot in recent years. Riot plans to update some of the champions in 2023, and heres what they recently revealed about the complex update of one on the bottom of the thematic enjoyment coming this year.
The classic character is a basic character whose 3D graphics are released for Steam
Michael Miskulin The change titled DFHack is suitable for Dwarf Fortress fans. This provide a lot of practical tools for a more comfortable game, but also presents your own dwarf fortress in 3D optics. For the indie hit The Man of Warf Fortress, the original main game has been released...
Kingdom Under Fire: A battle of heroes is under fire after the user finds hidden secrets used in the blockchain
A recent Early Access game on Steam has some attention, but isn’t the reason you think it is. The game has a new RPG/RTS title available for free now, but it doesn’t seem to contain a blockchain-based software. The title in question is Kingdom Under Fire: A War...
Maxvi R2 got water protection, more autonomy, and the function of charging other devices
The device has an awesome appearance, a rare IPS display for this segment, a powerful flashlight and a powerful FM tuner. The domestic brand has updated its range with a new brutal push-button smartphone, Maxvi R2, who came back with a metal insert and protected from shock and is not afraid of immersion in water. That, according to the IP68 standards, provides protection for the children from shock and water.
Netflix expects a broad rollout later in the year which, under the subtitle, paid password sharing will be announced in Q1
Netflix plans on establishing rules preventing password sharing for the first quarter of 2023. This could mean the rules won’t be applicable until March or April. The streaming giant announced its Q4 2022 earnings on the 19th January and detailed the password-sharing plans on the earnings report (spotted by The Verge). In the report, there is a saying, “Chee’s the only one.”
PS4 Plus January 2023: Three new bonuses, but if you play them, they all take a lot of money
2023 will be a definite start for PlayStation Plus subscribers who can easily redeem three exclusive rewards for free already. Let’s start by a new bundle of Genshin Impact, which came into the market with the release of the version 3. The Gshin Impact package includes the following items:
GTA Online: hacker attacks amplify, and players are in trouble
According to reports in recent days, the servers of GTA online were invaded by a hacker which, thanks to a new exploit, perhaps created due to the source code of the game stolen last year, ruining the lives of a player, among account with zeroed stats and other banned products.
Windows 10: Microsoft’s stop selling on January 31, 2023
The company’s starting place is January 31, 2023. The name of the company goes by a name. The company is starting to switch to Windows 11 this year. As the company says on Windows 10 shop page, the Home and Pro versions are only available till January 31st 2023. After this date, customers can only buy Windows 11 from Microsoft.
As for the Xbox Game Pass, an unfavorable error occurs for users and authors, says the product’s producer
As soon as we know, It’s a peanut will be available on Xbox Game Pass from one day. I mean, that game creator, Ryszard Kieltyka, said on a interview it’s a win-win situation for users and authors. In the first month of January, I made a decision to...
The faulty RX 6000 graphics card: Drivers are probably not blamed
Valentin Sattler, 01/21/2023 at 11:00 on On behalf of the driver it is apparent that the malfunctioning RX 6000 graphics card wasn’t caused by the driver after all. You have to blame the storage. It’s suspected that a dealer sold incorrectly stored mining graphics cards. Last week we...
