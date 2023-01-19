Adam Lambert may be celebrating his first movie role, but he is still processing the backlash he faced after his time on American Idol 14 years ago. "When I went to audition, I was like, 'Man, I don't think they're going to take me. I'm the gay guy. This is a pipe dream,'" the Fairyland actor — who ultimately placed second behind season 8 winner Kris Allen in 2009 — said while accepting an award at the 2023 Creative Coalition Spotlight Initiative Gala on Saturday. "And I made it to the final and I couldn't believe it. I mean, I had no idea that it would go that long. And then once I got off the show, I got signed a record contract. There was an Entertainment Weekly article that was like, 'Oh, this guy's exciting, and it may or not be because he might be gay.' And I was like, 'Might be?!'"

7 HOURS AGO