Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke can't bring herself to watch House of the Dragon: 'It's too weird'
No, Emilia Clarke has not watched House of the Dragon. In fact, she's been avoiding it. The Game of Thrones alum, who played one of the only Targaryens in the hit fantasy drama from 2011-2019, explained why she can't bring herself to watch HBO's prequel series that's all about Targaryens.
Everything Brooke Shields reveals about her relationship with Michael Jackson in Pretty Baby
In the new documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, which premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival, the model and actress opens up like never before about her storied life and career. Lana Wilson's documentary provides a raw and honest look at one of the most famous, beautiful, controversial, and misunderstood...
How That '90s Show handles Danny Masterson's character Steven Hyde
Every single original That '70s Show main character returns in Netflix's That '90s Show revival — except for one. The new series is set during 1995 and reunites most of the original That '70s Show characters as Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna's (Laura Prepon) teenage daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) spends the summer with her grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp). Eric and Donna make multiple appearances throughout the season visiting Leia and seeing their parents, including Donna's dad Bob (Don Stark). Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and Jackie (Mila Kunis) appear in the premiere to visit the Formans before their "second remarriage" and drop the bomb on Red and Kitty that Leia's new crush Jay (Mace Coronel) is actually their teenage son. And Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) returns in episode 2 as the owner of a salon chain called "Chez Fez" and gives Kitty a haircut and gossip session explaining why he and Jackie broke up (they were together when the original series ended).
Michael J. Fox opens up about alcoholism, broken bones, and 'crazy Crispin' Glover in new doc
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, the latest documentary from Oscar winner Davis Guggenheim, tells the whirlwind story of how an undersized kid from Canada moved to Hollywood on his last dime, became the "boy prince of Hollywood," and ultimately channeled his greatest challenge into a beacon of hope for millions suffering from Parkinson's disease.
Anne Hathaway Reveals Creepy Question Reporter Asked Her As A Teen
The actor spoke about the incident following the premiere of her new movie "Eileen."
Avatar becomes 2nd highest grossing IMAX release ever, continues way of winning at box office
This is Avatar's box office and every other film is just barely living in it. For the sixth week in a row, Avatar: The Way of Water claims the top spot, taking in $19.7 million and bringing its domestic cume to almost $598 million. This weekend makes The Way of...
Watch Drag Race icon Jinkx Monsoon revive Snatch Game characters — plus do Jennifer Coolidge! — on Seth Meyers
Do we have time for one more? In RuPaul's Drag Race two-time winner Jinkx Monsoon's world, there's always time for another Judy Garland impression. The All Stars 7 champion and new star of Broadway's Chicago appeared on Thursday night's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers to promote her debut in the stage production, and wasted no time resurrecting her memorable Drag Race celebrity impressions from the show's fan-favorite Snatch Game challenge.
Rita Moreno got turned on filming the 80 for Brady locker room scene: 'I kept grabbing myself'
Is 91 years old, and if she wants to talk about sex, she's going to talk about it. The actress, who stars alongside fellow legends Sally Field, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin in the new sports comedy 80 for Brady, has dished on one particular scene she liked — and how it got her worked up in more ways than one.
Vampire Academy
Well, this sucks. The students at St. Vladimir's Academy will not be returning for a second year. Vampire Academy, the teen supernatural series co-created by Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre, has been canceled at Peacock after just one season, EW has confirmed. The decision comes less than three months after its season finale aired on Oct. 27.
Magazine Dreams review: Jonathan Majors goes beyond reason in a fraught bodybuilder drama
There are certain films that seem to ask for more than performance, a whole embodiment of psyche and soul that only a vaunted handful of actors (Denzel Washington, Daniel Day-Lewis, Christian Bale) become known for. That kind of Taxi Driver, I-drink-your-milkshake intensity is all over Magazine Dreams, which premiered last night at the Sundance Film Festival. And while it may not technically make Jonathan Majors a star — his upcoming commitments to Marvel seem much more likely to get that business done — it is hard not to feel physically altered just by watching him on screen in writer-director Elijah Bynum's astonishing and often excruciating drama.
The Mosquito Coast canceled at Apple TV+ after 2 seasons
The Fox family's journey has officially come to an end. Apple TV+'s daring drama The Mosquito Coast has been canceled after two seasons, Deadline reports. The news comes just two weeks after the series — which stars Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman — released its explosive season finale on Jan. 6.
Watch Bob Odenkirk get shut down and smacked around in new Lucky Hank teaser
This spring, Bob Odenkirk will find himself in a different kind of danger on the same old network: a midlife crisis. The man who played Better Call Saul's resourceful and troubled lawyer will next anchor Lucky Hank, an AMC comedy-drama adapted from Richard Russo's 1997 novel of the same name. Premiering March 19, the show chronicles the struggles of William Henry "Hank" Devereaux Jr. (Odenkirk), the anarchistic chairman of the English department at a declining Pennsylvania college. In the first teaser released earlier this month, Hank, who narrates the show, noted how he "specialize[d] in minor strife and insignificant irritation." The new teaser-trailer, which you can see here first (above), shows how those around him respond to that energy. (Summarized in a one-word acronym, it's GTFO.) "I've always been a difficult man, a fact easily confirmed by those around me," explains Hank, as person after person in his life shuts him down. (That includes a character played by The Office's Oscar Nunez, who is in the guest cast.)
Jeremy Renner reveals he broke more than 30 bones in snowplow accident
Jeremy Renner has begun physical therapy to heal his more than 30 broken bones after he was run over by a snowplow earlier this month. The Mayor of Kingstown star, who was discharged from the hospital earlier this week, posted a photo of himself on Instagram Saturday morning lying in bed with his eyes closed as a physical therapist stretched his knee.
Dolly Parton, Gloria Estefan, Cyndi Lauper, Debbie Harry, and Belinda Carlisle unveil 80 for Brady single
When you have a movie flaunting no less than five Oscars between its leading ladies (not to mention a couple of Tonys, countless Emmys, and a few Grammys), you gotta come correct with the soundtrack. Enter Diane Warren, professional movie tunesmith and perpetual Oscar nominee. For the new flick 80...
Adam Lambert says facing homophobia early in career pushed him to be 'as gay as I f---ing can be'
Adam Lambert may be celebrating his first movie role, but he is still processing the backlash he faced after his time on American Idol 14 years ago. "When I went to audition, I was like, 'Man, I don't think they're going to take me. I'm the gay guy. This is a pipe dream,'" the Fairyland actor — who ultimately placed second behind season 8 winner Kris Allen in 2009 — said while accepting an award at the 2023 Creative Coalition Spotlight Initiative Gala on Saturday. "And I made it to the final and I couldn't believe it. I mean, I had no idea that it would go that long. And then once I got off the show, I got signed a record contract. There was an Entertainment Weekly article that was like, 'Oh, this guy's exciting, and it may or not be because he might be gay.' And I was like, 'Might be?!'"
