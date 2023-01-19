Read full article on original website
Outdoor rec trust fund bill gains toehold in the House
Legislation advancing out of committee would solve a longstanding question of how to support, manage the state’s outdoor industry, advocates say. Legislation to support Wyoming’s burgeoning outdoor recreation economy has found traction in the House. House Bill 74 – Wyoming outdoor recreation trust fund would create, and seed...
Three abortion bills hit the docket
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Legislators in Cheyenne have introduced three abortion bills so far this year. Two would further restrict access to abortion services, while a third would return Wyoming’s abortion policy to the status quo before Roe v. Wade was overturned. The measures follow a tumultuous year for...
Heavy snow negatively affecting Wyoming wildlife
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Game and Fish officials are asking residents to be aware of and show patience with wildlife that often show up in developed areas during the winter months. Personnel have received several phone calls about wildlife collisions as well as near misses throughout the state, and an overall increase of wildlife in more heavily populated areas.
Gov. Mark Gordon tests positive for COVID-19
CASPER, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has tested positive for COVID-19, the Governor’s Office announced Friday, Jan. 20. “The Governor is experiencing only minor symptoms at this time and will continue working from home on behalf of Wyoming,” the announcement stated.
Colorado man dies in single vehicle crash outside Wheatland, 2 others injured
WHEATLAND, Wyo. — A 49-year-old Colorado man died Saturday evening in a single-vehicle wreck along I-25 outside Wheatland. The deceased, Adam Mitchell, was a passenger at the time of the crash. The wreck occurred when the Dodge pickup truck Mitchell was riding in lost control while heading southbound along...
