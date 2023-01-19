Read full article on original website
Related
Dead Space Remake will have at least one thing Dead Space doesn't - an alternate ending
A trophy called "Reunion" will pop once you "see the alternative ending"
IGN
Dead Space Remake: The Final Preview
A few days ahead of visiting EA Motive for our Dead Space-focused IGN First, I played the original game for the first time since 2008. I only intended to play the first hour or so, but seven hours later I found myself still battling through the rusted corpse of the USG Ishimura. I always knew Dead Space was a modern classic, but I was surprised just how well it stood up all these years later. And so I headed to meet the developers with a slightly cynical mindset: what was the point of remaking something that remains so brilliant?
game-news24.com
Fan claims that the rare Pokemon Yellow game was totally destroyed by the US Customs
Pokemon franchise has been around for the last 27 years. The earlier games become collectibles as time goes on. As with other collectibles, players can choose to grade an older game and seal if they don’t have any intention of playing it to increase the value of the game. But recently, one of the players claimed their graded Pokemon Yellow game was destroyed while passing through U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
ComicBook
Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time
Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
game-news24.com
Almost half of the console owners of the Xbox 360 and X haven’t used it as their main console
A new survey has revealed that while 71% of PS5 owners think that their main console is their main console, only 48% of Xbox X series have the same experience. As with the hardware, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S are very similar machines, but they are clearly different from the standard standard standard consoles.
wegotthiscovered.com
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
AI house party images are freaking people out
We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
New PlayStation ad reminds fans that the PS4 is too old for 2023 games
This year is really for the PS5 players
Ghost are teasing something massive: “Jesus is coming”
Something is afoot in the world of Ghost - is it a new EP or the return of the messiah?
Marines use Metal Gear cardboard box trick to fool AI robot
"You could hear them giggling the whole time."
Gamers furious after advert featuring 'jiggle physics' is pulled offline
A Thai advert for Goddess of Victory: Nikke has garnered a lot of negative press for focusing on the sexualised elements of its game and the characters. While some are saying it should never have aired in the first instance, there's an equal and opposite group who are claiming it is unfair censorship that Tencent felt the need to pull the advert.
IGN
GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition Will Reportedly Release on Epic Games Store on January 19
Recently we were informed that the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Definitive Edition is scheduled to arrive on Steam and Epic Games Store. This was understood due to the changes that were found on the Steam backend as players were able to find SteamDB updates for the game. Now a new revelation has appeared and many players will be excited about it.
game-news24.com
Note: MSI mainboards do not disable Secure Boots by default
By Valentin Sattler Current MSI mainboards support Secure Boots, but bypass it with an additional setting. UEFI’s updates will help the misleading default just soon. Since Windows 8, mainboards have to take advantage of the Secure Boot security function to be classified as compatible with Microsoft. This also ensures that mainboard checks important programs such as the bootloader using a key and does it only when a change from third parties is banned. In theory, it’s to prevent malicious software from running maliciously.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel Phase 5’s most cursed movie may finally have a production start date, but fans no longer care
When thinking of the movies we’ve got to come in Marvel’s Phase Five, it’s easy to forget the one that’s actually scheduled to conclude the next two years of the MCU — it’s Blade, the reboot of the cult favorite Wesley Snipes character, who’s now played by Mahershala Ali. The Oscar-winner’s casting was first announced way back in 2019, but since then the project has been plagued by so many problems that, even though it’s now getting somewhere, fans no longer care.
Pink Floyd Fans Who Have Apparently Never Seen the “Dark Side of the Moon” Cover Before Are Mad About Its “Woke” Rainbow
Yesterday, Pink Floyd announced a 50th anniversary box set of The Dark Side of the Moon, and to celebrate the occasion, whoever mans the group’s Facebook page changed their profile picture to a new logo inspired by the album’s well-known artwork. The image featured the triangular prism and black background from the original cover, only this time the rainbow of light wasn’t refracting through it; instead, a “50” centered in the middle to represent the 50 years since the album was first released in 1973 featured the rainbow inside its zero.
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Reveals Another New Free Game
Thursday is here once again, which means that the Epic Games Store has released another new free game for users to claim. Epistory – Typing Chronicles is now free on the platform, and will be available through January 26th. For readers that have never gotten a free game through the Epic Games Store, Epistory must only be claimed by that date; it will remain a permanent part of the user's library after. This means that players can enjoy the game at their convenience, without feeling the need to rush to finish it before the next free game is released!
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Losing One of the Best PS2 Games
There is a reason the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time, and that's because it's the best console of all time. Of course, this is a subjective claim, but there's denying it had many great games, including many great games that were exclusive to it. Not many of these games were better than GTA Vice City, which, sitting at 95 on Metacritic, makes it tied for fifth highest-rated game on the PlayStation platform. And nobody needs any introduction to the game. If you don't know about GTA Vice City you're living under a rock with no Internet access and thus you couldn't possibly be reading this. For several months, the game has been playable via PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium, but this is changing.
Android Headlines
Tetris Effect is 1 of 13 new launch titles revealed for PS VR2
The PS VR2 is set to launch in just over a month, and Sony this week has officially revealed a full list of launch titles for the upcoming VR headset. This includes 13 new games that were previously unknown to be part of the launch lineup. Tetris Effect: Connected happens to be one of those titles. So if you have enjoyed this game on PS4 and while using the original PS VR, you can continue enjoying it with the new hardware.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ all but confirms our worst fears as the MCU hides the one villain bigger than Kang in plain sight
There are so many reasons to be excited for Daredevil: Born Again, but sadly it may not deliver on everything loyal fans of the Hornhead want to see from the Disney Plus revival of the Netflix series, as the latest bit of casting may prove. Elsewhere, Kang might be stealing the spotlight right now, but there’s another Marvel villain on a whole other level from him who’s also making themselves known next month. Let’s get cracking…
Comments / 0