BBC

Australian Open: Jamie Murray wins and loses in doubles on same day

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Jamie Murray won his first-round mixed doubles match at the Australian Open after losing in the men's...
Yardbarker

World no. 1 Swiatek out of Australian Open, loses to reigning Wimbledon champion Rybakina

Iga Swiatek won't win her first Grand Slam title in Australia, as she lost to the reigning Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina. The name Swiatek or Rybakina is written next to the last three Grand Slam tournaments played on the WTA Tour. The Kazakh can now extend this streak, as she defeated world no. 1 in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com

Martina Navratilova among those to blast Australian Open for scheduling after Murray marathon: "It's crazy, it's not fair"

Martina Navratilova joined other members of the tennis community in criticism of the Australia Open scheduling that saw a match finish at 04:00 local time. It was a 5-hour match between Murray and Kokkinakis but there was no need for the match to go on that long. There are many ways the situation could have been avoided and she joined the likes of McEnroe and Murray's brother Jaime who criticized the scheduling. Speaking to the tennis channel Navratilova called it unfair:
Larry Brown Sports

Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal

Boris Becker offered a harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal after seeing the Spanish star lose early in this year’s Australian Open. Nadal lost to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Aussie Open after being bothered by a hip injury. The 36-year-old won in Melbourne last year as Novak Djokovic was denied entry into... The post Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BBC

Coco Gauff column: How TikTok and Jaden Smith help escape Australian Open pressure

Coco Gauff, who shot to fame by reaching the Wimbledon last 16 as a 15-year-old in 2019, is the latest leading WTA Tour player to write a BBC Sport column. In her latest piece before the Australian Open fourth round, the American seventh seed talks about her other role as a TikTok trendsetter and how her dad became a viral sensation.
tennisuptodate.com

Toni Nadal launches scathing criticism of modern day tennis, believes over-aggressive playing style detrimental to growth: "The problem has been evident for a long time"

Toni Nadal is not a fan of how modern tennis is being played as he believes the over-aggressive nature of it is detrimental to the growth of the sport. Nadal writes a regular column for El Pais and in the latest edition of the column, he had some harsh words for the modern type of tennis. It comes after his nephew suffered yet another injury ending his title defence at the Australian Open. He wrote:
The Independent

Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Cameron Norrie crashes out, Madison Keys vs Victoria Azarenka latest score

Follow live updates and scores from the Australian Open as the third round gets underway. British No 1 Cameron Norrie is out after the 21-year-old Czech Jiri Lehecka pulled off a remarkable upset to win 6-7 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-3. Norrie looked to have moved into a commanding position when he won the third set but Lehecka, the world No 71, responded to win 10 of the next 12 games to flip the match on its head. Lehecka then stayed composed to serve it out as Norrie, the 11th seed, suffered a tough defeat.It’s another big day for the...
New York Post

Sebastian Korda stuns Daniil Medvedev in Australian Open shocker

MELBOURNE, Australia — Sebastian Korda beat two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the Australian Open’s third round Friday night, the latest in a string of victories by young American men against top players at Melbourne Park. Korda, the son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr, is a 22-year-old from Florida who is seeded 29th. He equaled his best showing at any Grand Slam tournament by reaching the round of 16. The No. 7-seeded Medvedev won the U.S. Open two years ago and made it to the final in Australia in 2021, when he lost to Novak Djokovic, and 2022,...
NBC Sports

2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores

At the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic can win a men’s record-extending 10th Australian Open title and tie Rafael Nadal for the most men’s major singles titles in history. Djokovic was PointsBet Sportsbook’s pre-tournament favorite despite being seeded fourth after missing last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
theScore

American Korda routs 2-time Aussie Open runner-up Medvedev

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Sebastian Korda beat two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the Australian Open's third round Friday night, the latest in a string of victories by young American men against top players at Melbourne Park. Korda, the son of 1998 Australian Open champion...
atptour.com

De Minaur Leads Aussie Charge

Home favourite Alex de Minaur equalled his best result at the Australian Open Saturday when he cruised past Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-1 to reach the fourth round for a second consecutive year. After winning a tight first set, in which he twice squandered break advantages, the Australian pulled...
