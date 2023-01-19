Read full article on original website
Andy Murray left fuming as he's not allowed to use toilet during five-set marathon at Australian Open
Andy Murray was left fuming after he was denied a chance to go to the toilet in the middle of his five-set marathon against Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Australian Open.
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Iga Swiatek loses to Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff out to Jelena Ostapenko
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Top seed Iga Swiatek is out of the Australian Open after losing to Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina...
BBC
Australian Open: Jamie Murray wins and loses in doubles on same day
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Jamie Murray won his first-round mixed doubles match at the Australian Open after losing in the men's...
Yardbarker
World no. 1 Swiatek out of Australian Open, loses to reigning Wimbledon champion Rybakina
Iga Swiatek won't win her first Grand Slam title in Australia, as she lost to the reigning Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina. The name Swiatek or Rybakina is written next to the last three Grand Slam tournaments played on the WTA Tour. The Kazakh can now extend this streak, as she defeated world no. 1 in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com
Martina Navratilova among those to blast Australian Open for scheduling after Murray marathon: "It's crazy, it's not fair"
Martina Navratilova joined other members of the tennis community in criticism of the Australia Open scheduling that saw a match finish at 04:00 local time. It was a 5-hour match between Murray and Kokkinakis but there was no need for the match to go on that long. There are many ways the situation could have been avoided and she joined the likes of McEnroe and Murray's brother Jaime who criticized the scheduling. Speaking to the tennis channel Navratilova called it unfair:
Felix Auger-Aliassime's loss means every player featured in Netflix's 'Break Point' is no longer in Australian Open
And then there were none. Felix Auger-Aliassime's fourth-round loss at the Australian Open means none of the stars of Netflix's new tennis documentary 'Break Point' have made it through to the second week in Melbourne.
Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal
Boris Becker offered a harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal after seeing the Spanish star lose early in this year’s Australian Open. Nadal lost to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Aussie Open after being bothered by a hip injury. The 36-year-old won in Melbourne last year as Novak Djokovic was denied entry into... The post Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BBC
Coco Gauff column: How TikTok and Jaden Smith help escape Australian Open pressure
Coco Gauff, who shot to fame by reaching the Wimbledon last 16 as a 15-year-old in 2019, is the latest leading WTA Tour player to write a BBC Sport column. In her latest piece before the Australian Open fourth round, the American seventh seed talks about her other role as a TikTok trendsetter and how her dad became a viral sensation.
Novak Djokovic accused of breaking Australian Open Rules in viral video of another mysterious drink
Serbian tennis champion Novak Djokovic's brave run to the Australian Open finals with an injured leg has been tempered by fresh accusations he could have broken rules with a mystery drink bottle.
tennisuptodate.com
Toni Nadal launches scathing criticism of modern day tennis, believes over-aggressive playing style detrimental to growth: "The problem has been evident for a long time"
Toni Nadal is not a fan of how modern tennis is being played as he believes the over-aggressive nature of it is detrimental to the growth of the sport. Nadal writes a regular column for El Pais and in the latest edition of the column, he had some harsh words for the modern type of tennis. It comes after his nephew suffered yet another injury ending his title defence at the Australian Open. He wrote:
Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Cameron Norrie crashes out, Madison Keys vs Victoria Azarenka latest score
Follow live updates and scores from the Australian Open as the third round gets underway. British No 1 Cameron Norrie is out after the 21-year-old Czech Jiri Lehecka pulled off a remarkable upset to win 6-7 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-3. Norrie looked to have moved into a commanding position when he won the third set but Lehecka, the world No 71, responded to win 10 of the next 12 games to flip the match on its head. Lehecka then stayed composed to serve it out as Norrie, the 11th seed, suffered a tough defeat.It’s another big day for the...
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Caroline Garcia, Aryna Sabalenka, Belinda Bencic through to fourth round
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Fourth seed Caroline Garcia fought back to beat Laura Siegemund and reach the fourth round of the...
Sebastian Korda stuns Daniil Medvedev in Australian Open shocker
MELBOURNE, Australia — Sebastian Korda beat two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the Australian Open’s third round Friday night, the latest in a string of victories by young American men against top players at Melbourne Park. Korda, the son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr, is a 22-year-old from Florida who is seeded 29th. He equaled his best showing at any Grand Slam tournament by reaching the round of 16. The No. 7-seeded Medvedev won the U.S. Open two years ago and made it to the final in Australia in 2021, when he lost to Novak Djokovic, and 2022,...
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Why does tennis finish so late? And what's the impact on players?
A "farce" is how Andy Murray described his 4am finish at the Australian Open and very few people - if anybody - disagreed. Murray wrapped up a five-set win against Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis at 4:05am local time on Friday, leading to a discussion about the tournament's scheduling and the welfare of the players.
NBC Sports
2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores
At the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic can win a men’s record-extending 10th Australian Open title and tie Rafael Nadal for the most men’s major singles titles in history. Djokovic was PointsBet Sportsbook’s pre-tournament favorite despite being seeded fourth after missing last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
theScore
American Korda routs 2-time Aussie Open runner-up Medvedev
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Sebastian Korda beat two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the Australian Open's third round Friday night, the latest in a string of victories by young American men against top players at Melbourne Park. Korda, the son of 1998 Australian Open champion...
atptour.com
De Minaur Leads Aussie Charge
Home favourite Alex de Minaur equalled his best result at the Australian Open Saturday when he cruised past Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-1 to reach the fourth round for a second consecutive year. After winning a tight first set, in which he twice squandered break advantages, the Australian pulled...
