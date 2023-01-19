Read full article on original website
Wildcats Basketball Wraps Up First Half of District Play This Week
Believe it or not, once the dust subsides on Friday, Jan. 27 men’s basketball will be halfway through their 10-game district season. This week has Coach Brandon Shaver and his team playing two-straight on the road. Sulphur Springs hopes to wrap up an undefeated first half of their district...
Lady Cats Basketball Hosts Two Straight Matches This Week
Coach Bryan Jones and his team are back at home this week for two straight district contests, beginning the second half of district season doing so. The women’s basketball team hope for better results than their last three outings. all loses for Sulphur Springs. Their most recent one came...
Lady Cats Powerlifting Finishes 5th in Lindale
Coach Casey Jeter and his Lady Cats had a solid showing at their first competition in Lindale. Women’s powerlifting placed fifth. Haylee Schultz (114) won her weight class, squatting 250, benching 140 with dead lifts of 315. Two more Lady Cats occupy the 114 weight class; Laney Hurst and...
Sulphur Springs High School HOSA News
Two Sulphur Springs High School students placed and one advanced to State this past weekend in the HOSA Leadership Competition. HOSA is the statewide program of student lead activities designed to develop future leaders for the health care system. SSHS students Mac McCoy placed 4th on Round two in Healthy Lifestyles and Aubrey Crawford placed 2nd and advanced to State in speaking skills where she will compete in March in Round Rock, Texas. Sponsors took an amazing group of kids, and they ALL did a great job. Due to district placement by HOSA, SSHS studests were competing against 6A schools and preparatory schools. Jenny Arledge, SSHS CTE director said, “We have never been prouder to be a part of SSHS!!!”
Jordan Sawyer
A celebration of life for Jordan Sawyer, age 79 of Prosper, Texas will be held at Blanco BBQ in San Antonio, TX, on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 11:30 A.M. The spreading of Mr. Sawyer’s ashes will be held at 12:00 P.M. at Heroes Ranch in Quitman, TX on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Laurence Bramblett
On January 4, Laurence Dunham Bramblett passed away at his home in Sulphur Springs, Texas at the age of 89. Laurence is survived by his wife, Mary Bramblett; sons Larry Bramblett and Lane Bramblett and wife Erin; brothers Miles Bramblett and Jeff Bramblett; sister-in-law Sara Bramblett; grandchildren, Amy Williams and husband Khalif, Brandy McClure, Will Bramblett and wife Meredith, Colette Ecton and husband Matt, Kelly Pruitt and husband Clayton; five great grandchildren; Ezra, Sayer, Max, Louis, and Brooks. He was preceded in death by his mother Joyce Bramblett, step-father Miles G. Bramblett,
“Love Letters” Set for This Weekend at Community Players Inc.
Opening this coming weekend–four performances starring two different couples in A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters, the story of childhood friends Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner. Their lifelong correspondence begins when both are children with birthday party thank-you notes and summer camp postcards. The pair continues to communicate throughout their lives, and the final letter shows how much they really meant, and gave to, each other over the years—physically apart, perhaps, but spiritually as close as only true lovers can be.
Paris Junior College, Courses Beginning Jan. 17
January 12, 2023 – Brooklynn Shackelford of Sulphur Springs, left, registers for the spring semester at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center with the assistance of Testing Proctor Cathey Martin. Spring classes begin Tuesday, Jan. 17. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas —...
Dorthula “Dorothy” Lee
Dorthula “Dorothy” Lee began her earthly journey on March 21, 1926 to Mabe and Ammie Stokes, born in the St. Luke Community in Hopkins County, Texas. She was reared in a Christian home and as a young girl she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior and united with the St. Luke Baptist Church, Sulphur Springs, Texas. Dorthula remained a faithful member, until her health began to fail.
James Moten Recognized As City’s Most Tenured Active City Employee
The City of Sulphur Springs is known for the dedicated employees. In fact, nearly 2 dozen employees have worked 20 or more years for the City. At the top of that list is James Moten, the City’s most tenured active employee, a distinction previously held by Kathie Steele until her retirement in 2021.
Jesse Weaver
Funeral service for Jesse Weaver, age 43 of Point, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at County Line Baptist Church with Bro Wayne Darty officiating. Interment will follow at Greenview Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Weaver passed away on January 11, 2023 at his residence.
Work Begins at the New Senior Center
Work has begun at the new Senior Center here in Sulphur Springs. A crew started dirt work on the Oak Ave site this week. This project has been in the works for several years. The most recent hurdle was a acquiring a $2.4 million grant. City Manager Marc Maxwell signed the contract with Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs Thursday, Sept. 13, 2022. Once signed, it took several months for the funding to become available. Other issues included steel price fluctuations, asbestos and design considerations.
JoAnn Adele Gibson
JoAnn Adele Gibson of Glenn Heights, TX, slipped away peacefully on Thursday, January 12, at the age of 71. JoAnn was born on September 03, 1951, in Honolulu, HI, to John & Mary Hammond, the firstborn of nine siblings. In her younger years, she became quite the seamstress. She could...
Special Welding Program to Train Welders to Work in the Trailer Industry at Paris Junior College
Maverick Maxey, left, and Billy Hill enroll in the welding program at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center. This program will train welders to work in the trailer industry. Enrollment is open now. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part...
Law, Sellers Sign Up For Place 6 and Place 7 Sulphur Springs City Council
Tyler Law has signed up for Place 6 Sulphur Springs City Council. This seat is currently occupied by Doug Moore. John A. Sellers has just filed an application for his seat which is Place 7 of the Sulphur Springs City Council. Sellers has previously served the city as mayor.
Donna Berry
Funeral services for Donna Marie Berry, age 58, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 19, 2023 at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Eason officiating. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m., one hour prior to service time. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery North with Brady Harmon, Ronnie Doss, Frank Prock, Tony Clark, Jeff Sanderson and Gary Lewis serving as pallbearers. Donna passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her home. Donna was born on February 19, 1964, the daughter of J.L. “Jack” Courson, Jr. and Diane Gladys Norman Courson. She married Ronnie Berry on October 18, 2013 in Sulphur Springs. Donna was a nurse at Christus Mother Frances Hospital and Carriage House Manor. She loved spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her husband Ronnie she is survived by sons, Eric Urda and wife Hailey, John Berry and wife Danielle, daughters, Randall Smith and husband Jerod, Miranda Rushin, and Renee Maeker and husband David, sister Jamie Courson, grandchildren, Lexton Urda, Presley Urda, Joseph Hume, Jaxon Urda, Chase Berry, Jeager Berry, Malia Maeker, Seth Maeker and Mason Maeker. She was preceded in death by her parents. Arrangements are under the direction of West Oaks Funeral Home. www.westoaksfuneralhome.com.
Lights of Life Gala Sponsorship Opportunities
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. The 2023 Lights of Life Gala Sponsorships are now available. The sponsorship levels are priced the same as last year’s levels and range from $1,000 to $30,000 and each includes tickets for the event.
Sulphur Springs ISD Bus Student Struck By Car, Suffers Minor Injury
“A Sulphur Springs ISD student was hit by a car while attempting to cross the road to get on a school bus. The student’s parents and EMS were notified immediately. EMS examined and cleared the student with only minor injuries,” Sulphur Springs ISD stated in a release Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, 2023.
Edna Blount
Edna Blount, age 69, of Cooper Tx passed away January 9, 2023 at her daughters’ home in Sulphur Springs, Tx after a brief battle with lung cancer. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Oaklawn Cemetery in Cooper Tx, with Danny Ballard officiating. There will be no formal visitation.
Herbert “HK” Kritz
Funeral service for Herbert “HK” Kritz, age 88 of Sulphur Bluff, Texas will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Bro Donnie “DJ” Powers Jr. officiating. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Dale Fite, Danny Ragsdale, Joe Don Joslin, Tony Moore, Ray Williams, Mark Brantley, Larry Ingram, Chuck Limbaugh and Lee Glenn. Honorary pallbearers will be Landon Dorner, Hunter Powers and Nathan Dorner. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Kritz passed away on January 11, 2023 at Clyde W. Cosper Veterans Home.
