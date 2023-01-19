Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a 4-day flash sale — here are the 12 best deals
Best Buy has a surprise 4-day flash sale going on right now. That means there are some amazing bargains to be enjoyed right now. Whether you’re looking to invest in a high-end gaming laptop or TV, or you simply want to upgrade your home security for less, there’s something here for you. With so many different options out there, we’ve helped you narrow things down by highlighting the 12 very best deals going on at the moment. Read on while we take you through them all. We’re confident you’re going to find your new favorite gadget for less here.
New PS5 hardware won't be compatible with previous models, says insider
According to prominent games industry insider Tom Henderson, a new PS5 model is currently in the works, but its main new feature won’t be backwards compatible with the existing consoles. Last year, Henderson claimed (via Insider Gaming) that a new PS5 is set to release sometime around September 2023....
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim With Detachable Disc Won’t Have an Upgraded System: Report
Sony’s PlayStation 5 is rumoured to get a Slim version, just like its predecessors did. The PS5 Slim is even supposed to get a detachable disc drive. However, according to a new report, it will simply just be a redesign of the console. According to Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson,...
CNET
It Might Be Time to Say Goodbye to Apple's Cheapest iPhone
An iPhone that provides almost the same performance as the iPhone 14 for roughly half the price sounds like a great idea, right? Apparently not. If analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is to be believed, Apple may scrap the next version of its wallet-friendly iPhone SE, which was expected to arrive next year.
Digital Trends
One of the PS5’s best exclusives will finally launch on PC next month
UThe PC version of Returnal will finally launch on February 15, with confirmation coming from Housemarque and PlayStation Studios on the PlayStation Blog. Alongside this announcement, we got a brand new trailer and more details on the impressive graphical features and demanding specs that caught Digital Trends’ eye in December.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 launches on February 1st. Here's what to expect
Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra: new colours, clever cameras and the fastest processors yet
game-news24.com
Note: MSI mainboards do not disable Secure Boots by default
By Valentin Sattler Current MSI mainboards support Secure Boots, but bypass it with an additional setting. UEFI’s updates will help the misleading default just soon. Since Windows 8, mainboards have to take advantage of the Secure Boot security function to be classified as compatible with Microsoft. This also ensures that mainboard checks important programs such as the bootloader using a key and does it only when a change from third parties is banned. In theory, it’s to prevent malicious software from running maliciously.
Galaxy S23 Ultra release date and specs leak finally reveals everything about the new model
Like the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy S23 flagship family will deliver three devices featuring two distinct designs. The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will pack the “traditional” smartphone design, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a built-in S Pen stylus. The Ultra will be the most expensive new Galaxy S phone and the Note successor that fans want to buy this year. And it so happens that the Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked in full ahead of the launch event.
game-news24.com
The Legend of Zelda: Princess Mononoke: an artist combines the two universes
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild x Princess Mononoke: a artist merges the two universes, he says. If you like Ghibli and video games, you may be waiting for a game adapted from popular films. If this sweet dream doesn’t seem to be happening, the very first time a pic of an artist has resurfaced on Twitter. It makes you want and the least you can say.
game-news24.com
A AAA video game has never been that bad, and Ubisoft shows why Readers are Featured
Am I going to make games to you? (Poker: Ubisoft) The report from Microsoft and Ubisoft has upset readers, arguing that big budget videogame development has never been worse. So this week it was just the week for invisible corporations. Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and, more and more, making out 110.000 or more people lose for no reason. None of these companies are in financial trouble, they actually lose huge profits, but because of that profit is slightly lower than the past year, they must be seen doing something about it. That doesn’t mean a change of governance, or a wage cut in the council, but instead the victimisation of ordinary workers who no say what they do in their businesses’ lives.
'Avatar' marks 6 straight weeks at No. 1 as it surpasses $2 billion in ticket sales
James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water led ticket sales in movie theaters for the sixth straight weekend, making it the first film to have such a reign atop the box office since 2009's Avatar.
Samsung Galaxy S22 drops to lowest ever price, ahead of Galaxy Unpacked
Save £200 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone at Amazon
TechRadar
One of the best laptops on the market just got a $500 price cut
Samsung Galaxy Books are some of the best 2-in-1 and Ultrabook laptops out there like the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book2 360, and as such they command a premium price. And any review we have of any of the models score at the lowest a four out of five. Highlights usually include an extremely lightweight and sleek form factor, a sexy design, great specs, long battery life, and a high-quality display.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | 77-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED now 31% off, its steepest discount ever
Since the sought-after Sony Bravia A80K will probably be replaced by its 2023 successor in a few months, bargain hunters can now grab this beautiful OLED TV for US$1,000 or 31% off its original list price thanks to a coupon code on eBay. Most home theater enthusiasts with large living...
game-news24.com
Netflix: 8 series to replace The Last of Us, if you don’t have Amazon Prime Video
The news devastated the entertainment world. The enormous Amazon combined a service with the American broadcaster to offer its content to those who use the Jeff Bezos firm video service. Prime Video has to acquire the broadcaster rights for the phenomenon series of which beginning of 2023, The Last of us. To support Netflix subscribers, this pill is difficult to swallow. But what we can find on our shelves is another one, which puts us at a very fast pace in the resuscitation of some – a choice that will fight zombies, virus-like zombies and post-apocalyptic contexts, with the ability to give the world a boost.
game-news24.com
The classic character is a basic character whose 3D graphics are released for Steam
Michael Miskulin The change titled DFHack is suitable for Dwarf Fortress fans. This provide a lot of practical tools for a more comfortable game, but also presents your own dwarf fortress in 3D optics. For the indie hit The Man of Warf Fortress, the original main game has been released...
game-news24.com
PS4 Plus January 2023: Three new bonuses, but if you play them, they all take a lot of money
2023 will be a definite start for PlayStation Plus subscribers who can easily redeem three exclusive rewards for free already. Let’s start by a new bundle of Genshin Impact, which came into the market with the release of the version 3. The Gshin Impact package includes the following items:
The Verge
Here’s how to preorder Apple’s new HomePod
Shortly after announcing a new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro and a revamped Mac Mini, Apple has announced a new full-size HomePod, which includes a host of upgrades and will begin shipping on February 3rd. We haven’t reviewed the new model yet, but preorders for the $299 device are available now through Apple, Adorama, Best Buy, and B&H Photo if you’re eager to adopt Apple’s latest smart speaker ahead of its release.
Digital Trends
Massive Samsung Galaxy S23 leak reveals all the juicy details before launch
Following months and months of trickle leaks, the full specs of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra have been leaked online. This leak comes from a pair of European leakers, the well-regarded German WinFuture, and the French Twitter leaker billbil-kun. Both compare big updates, including the 200-megapixel rear camera and a 1TB storage option for the S23 Ultra.
Best Buy is slashing $500 off one of our favorite Samsung laptops
Head to Best Buy today and you can save $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, one of the most best laptops on the market.
