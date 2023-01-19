ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Now Play Controversial Game for Free

PlayStation Plus subscribers can now play one of the most controversial games of the previous console generation -- the PS4 generation -- for free, or at least some PS Plus subscribers can. As you may know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. This new free game is limited to the Extra and Premium tiers, the middle and most expensive tiers, respectively. If you're subscribed to Essential, the basic and standard tier, you're out of luck. Or maybe not, because the game in question isn't liked by everyone.
MONTANA STATE
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Reveals Another New Free Game

Thursday is here once again, which means that the Epic Games Store has released another new free game for users to claim. Epistory – Typing Chronicles is now free on the platform, and will be available through January 26th. For readers that have never gotten a free game through the Epic Games Store, Epistory must only be claimed by that date; it will remain a permanent part of the user's library after. This means that players can enjoy the game at their convenience, without feeling the need to rush to finish it before the next free game is released!
IGN

GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition Will Reportedly Release on Epic Games Store on January 19

Recently we were informed that the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Definitive Edition is scheduled to arrive on Steam and Epic Games Store. This was understood due to the changes that were found on the Steam backend as players were able to find SteamDB updates for the game. Now a new revelation has appeared and many players will be excited about it.
ComicBook

Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time

Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show

The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
Digital Trends

Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today

It’s not often you can find a 4K TV for your home theater for less than $200, but one of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a 4-day flash sale — here are the 12 best deals

Best Buy has a surprise 4-day flash sale going on right now. That means there are some amazing bargains to be enjoyed right now. Whether you’re looking to invest in a high-end gaming laptop or TV, or you simply want to upgrade your home security for less, there’s something here for you. With so many different options out there, we’ve helped you narrow things down by highlighting the 12 very best deals going on at the moment. Read on while we take you through them all. We’re confident you’re going to find your new favorite gadget for less here.
Digital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake

A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
wegotthiscovered.com

Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise

Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
TechRadar

Netflix sets deadline for its crackdown on password sharing

Netflix has confirmed when its password sharing crackdown program will officially begin. Announced as part of its Q4 2022 earnings report (opens in new tab), Netflix revealed it'll start rolling out its paid sharing feature "more broadly" in Q1 2023. In simple terms? Netflix will begin cracking down on password sharing between households by March, which is when its Q1 2023 phase ends.

