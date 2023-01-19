Daejon Reynolds is headed to the ACC. Reynolds announced his commitment to Pittsburgh on Friday evening. He spent the past 2 seasons with the Gators. Reynolds redshirted in 2021 and didn’t carve out a significant role in Florida’s offense this past season. He had 1 breakout game vs. Vanderbilt — 8 catches for 165 yards and 2 touchdowns — that made up the vast majority of his overall production in Gainesville.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO