On Jan. 7, officers with the Salina Police Department received a report of a burglary at Brown’s Shoe Fit, 2150 Planet Avenue. Employees reported that sometime between Nov. 21 and Jan. 7, someone broke into a storage shed behind the business. Employees located a lock on the shed that had been changed. Staff then discovered 175 pairs of HEYDUDE shoes were stolen.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO