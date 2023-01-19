Read full article on original website
Kan. woman allegedly on meth caught driving with 2-year-old
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug and child endangerment allegations after an incident in south Salina early Wednesday afternoon. Just after 12:30p.m., a witness called in to report that a black SUV was driving erratically in the 2000 block of S. Ninth Street...
KBI finds pills believed laced with fentanyl at Salina motel
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for for suspected distribution of methamphetamine. Just after 1p.m. Thursday, Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Gregory “Bo” Westfall, 55, of Salina, at a hotel at 3932 S. 9th St. in Salina, according to a media release from the KBI.
175 pairs of HEYDUDES shoes stolen in Salina
On Jan. 7, officers with the Salina Police Department received a report of a burglary at Brown’s Shoe Fit, 2150 Planet Avenue. Employees reported that sometime between Nov. 21 and Jan. 7, someone broke into a storage shed behind the business. Employees located a lock on the shed that had been changed. Staff then discovered 175 pairs of HEYDUDE shoes were stolen.
Wounded Warrior Golf Scramble hosted by Barton CC nets $3,250
Barton Community College presented a check to Fort Riley soldiers at the end of the fall semester for $3,250 raised through the Wounded Warrior Golf Scramble fundraiser that was held in September. The annual tournament is held at the Rolling Meadows Golf Course near Fort Riley and all the money...
