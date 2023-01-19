ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Police: 5-year-old shoots self in hand on Detroit's west side

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 5-year-old boy has shot himself in the hand with an unattended gun on Detroit's west side, said police. The Detroit Police Department said the boy was dropped off at Henry Ford Hospital by his mom around noon. He had a gunshot wound to his left hand resulting in the possible loss of a portion of his thumb.
13-year-old boy missing after leaving Detroit home

DETROIT – A 13-year-old boy has been reported missing after he left his Detroit home earlier this week and didn’t return. Kamreen Harrington, 13, disappeared around 11 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 17) from a home in the 16500 block of Ward Avenue on the city’s west side. He still has not returned, officials said.
Man arrested after driving recklessly near I-96

DETROIT, MI – Charges are pending against a 37-year-old Detroit man who was arrested early Sunday following a traffic stop. Troopers were patrolling the northbound M-39 Freeway, near I-96, shortly after midnight Sunday, Jan. 22, when they observed a Nissan SUV driving recklessly. Police performed a traffic stop near...
Driver in critical condition after crash on I-94 freeway in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that left a woman in critical condition. The crash happened early Saturday morning on I-94 Freeway and Cadieux in Detroit. According to police, a 34-year-old female driver in a Chrysler 300 made an abrupt stop in the center lane...
Woman in critical condition after collision along I-94

DETROIT, MI – A Detroit woman was critically injured after her vehicle was rearended Sunday morning along a freeway. The 34-year-old woman was not immediately identified, but authorities have notified her family, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers responded to a 4:10 a.m. report of a crash Sunday, Jan....
Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by car on Fort Street in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Mich. (FOX 2) - Riverview police are investigating a crash that injured a bicyclist Saturday night. The crash happened around 6:00 p.m. in the area of Fort Street and Pennsylvania Road. The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving treatment for their injuries. Their condition...
Police: Detroit woman caught stealing mail in Troy

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a Detroit woman is facing felony charges after she was caught stealing mail in Troy.Khaira Howard is charged with receiving and concealing property, possession of stolen financial transaction devices and license violation. Howard was arraigned on Thursday in 52-4 District Court.Police say on Jan. 16, Troy police officers were on patrol near Crooks Road and Big Beaver roads when they spotted Khaira Howard opening a mailbox and attempting to remove the mail. The department had been receiving complaints from residents about mail theft.An investigation uncovered several pieces of mail from Troy residents in Howard's car, including personal checks and credit cards.
Suspects punch, kick man in head and steal his dog during Detroit robbery

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who assaulted a man and robbed him on the city's east side Jan. 12. According to police, the suspects punched and kicked the victim in the head repeatedly around midnight outside a liquor store at 9963 Gratiot Ave. They then stole his phone, chain, and a white pit bull.
Police: 2 gas station clerks in custody after fatal shooting

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two store clerks were being held and questioned by police after a man was fatally shot at a Detroit-area gas station. The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. Friday following an altercation at the Redford Township business, WDIV-TV reported. The victim was pronounced dead at...
