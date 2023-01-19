Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Related
fox2detroit.com
Police: 5-year-old shoots self in hand on Detroit's west side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 5-year-old boy has shot himself in the hand with an unattended gun on Detroit's west side, said police. The Detroit Police Department said the boy was dropped off at Henry Ford Hospital by his mom around noon. He had a gunshot wound to his left hand resulting in the possible loss of a portion of his thumb.
ClickOnDetroit.com
13-year-old boy missing after leaving Detroit home
DETROIT – A 13-year-old boy has been reported missing after he left his Detroit home earlier this week and didn’t return. Kamreen Harrington, 13, disappeared around 11 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 17) from a home in the 16500 block of Ward Avenue on the city’s west side. He still has not returned, officials said.
Have you seen Precious Jones? Detroit Police looking for missing 13-year-old girl
Precious Jones, 13, was last seen on Saturday, January 14, at her home in the 2100 block of S. Electric in the area of Fort St. and Schaefer, on the city’s Southwest side.
5-year-old boy hospitalized after getting ahold of unsecured gun, shooting himself in the hand
Police are investigating after a five-year-old Detroit boy accidentally shot himself in the hand. Officers plan to search the home where the incident occurred to determine if the gun was properly secured and whether negligence charges will be filed.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead, 6 hurt including officers from a car crash turned fire on Detroit's east side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Officials are currently investigating a deadly car crash on Detroit's east side leaving 1 person dead and 6 people injured including Detroit Police officers. According to preliminary information, Detroit police say the car was speeding in a residential area and the vehicle lost control. The...
Man arrested after driving recklessly near I-96
DETROIT, MI – Charges are pending against a 37-year-old Detroit man who was arrested early Sunday following a traffic stop. Troopers were patrolling the northbound M-39 Freeway, near I-96, shortly after midnight Sunday, Jan. 22, when they observed a Nissan SUV driving recklessly. Police performed a traffic stop near...
fox2detroit.com
Driver in critical condition after crash on I-94 freeway in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that left a woman in critical condition. The crash happened early Saturday morning on I-94 Freeway and Cadieux in Detroit. According to police, a 34-year-old female driver in a Chrysler 300 made an abrupt stop in the center lane...
MSP: Detroit woman rear-ended by pickup truck after making abrupt stop on I-94
Michigan State Police officials say a 34-year-old Detroit woman was driving her Chrysler 300 eastbound on the freeway shortly after 4 a.m. when she made an abrupt stop in the middle lane near Cadieux on the city’s east side.
Woman in critical condition after collision along I-94
DETROIT, MI – A Detroit woman was critically injured after her vehicle was rearended Sunday morning along a freeway. The 34-year-old woman was not immediately identified, but authorities have notified her family, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers responded to a 4:10 a.m. report of a crash Sunday, Jan....
WANTED: Man who hit victim with wooden object, threw glass bottle in violent attack at Detroit liquor store
Detroit police are hoping a tip from the public will help them to identify a man wanted for a violent attack on Jan. 4 at an east side liquor store.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man and 3 teens arrested in violent carjacking of women in unrelated crimes
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man and a teenager have both been arrested for a merciless carjacking Detroit's west side on Sunday that was caught on surveillance camera and police arrested two other teens for an unrelated carjacking. According to police, a woman in her 40s was pumping gas...
Man wanted in Plymouth woman's death found dead in Clare, police say
Neighbors describe incident involving police, EMTs months prior, around the time suspect was last scene around the neighborhood
Detroit police release video of man wanted for Christmas Day murder as man, woman sat in pickup truck
Detroit police are asking for help finding a man caught on video just before shooting a man and woman as they sat in a pickup truck on Christmas Day.
Detroit police searching for missing, vulnerable teen girl with mental illness
Catlin Caniagerria, 17, of Detroit was last seen on January 17 at approximately 7:00 p.m. in the 7700 block of Piedmont in Detroit when she left her residence without permission, failed to return home
fox2detroit.com
Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by car on Fort Street in Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Mich. (FOX 2) - Riverview police are investigating a crash that injured a bicyclist Saturday night. The crash happened around 6:00 p.m. in the area of Fort Street and Pennsylvania Road. The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving treatment for their injuries. Their condition...
Detroit firefighter arrested, charged for selling drugs in Macomb County
A Detroit firefighter was arrested in Sterling Heights Friday for selling narcotics and prescription pills in multiple metro Detroit municipalities.
Police: Detroit woman caught stealing mail in Troy
TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a Detroit woman is facing felony charges after she was caught stealing mail in Troy.Khaira Howard is charged with receiving and concealing property, possession of stolen financial transaction devices and license violation. Howard was arraigned on Thursday in 52-4 District Court.Police say on Jan. 16, Troy police officers were on patrol near Crooks Road and Big Beaver roads when they spotted Khaira Howard opening a mailbox and attempting to remove the mail. The department had been receiving complaints from residents about mail theft.An investigation uncovered several pieces of mail from Troy residents in Howard's car, including personal checks and credit cards.
fox2detroit.com
Suspects punch, kick man in head and steal his dog during Detroit robbery
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who assaulted a man and robbed him on the city's east side Jan. 12. According to police, the suspects punched and kicked the victim in the head repeatedly around midnight outside a liquor store at 9963 Gratiot Ave. They then stole his phone, chain, and a white pit bull.
'I know she's out there': Detroit family pleads for answers in search for woman who hasn't been seen in months
The family of 45-year-old Carmelita Williams of Detroit is asking for the public’s help to try and find her. She’s officially reported as missing since Dec. 9, but she may have gone missing in April. WWJ‘s Ryan Marshall has the story.
UpNorthLive.com
Police: 2 gas station clerks in custody after fatal shooting
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two store clerks were being held and questioned by police after a man was fatally shot at a Detroit-area gas station. The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. Friday following an altercation at the Redford Township business, WDIV-TV reported. The victim was pronounced dead at...
Comments / 0