Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Troubled Tower Health pledges transparency for investors
West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health, which has recently reduced its hospital count and laid off a number of employees, has pledged greater transparency with its current bondholders, according to a Jan. 20 filing. In a recent Consent Solicitation Statement, the healthcare system said it would provide a monthly financial package,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Executive Moves
Eight revenue cycle management companies — including Conifer Health Solutions and R1 RCM — have announced executive leadership changes since Nov. 8:. 1. Conifer Health Solutions: CEO Roger Davis is retiring at the end of the first quarter of 2023, parent company Tenet Healthcare announced Jan. 19. A nationwide search is ongoing for his replacement.
Retail Technologies for SMBs
The NRF Big Show last week is the retail industry’s largest trade event. It’s a must-attend for the sector’s leading companies — including everyone from Macy’s, Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus to Home Depot, Walmart and Target — and everyone in between. But the NRF...
beckershospitalreview.com
Proposed merger doesn't save Fairview Health from rating drop
Moody's Investors Service downgraded the revenue bond ratings of Minneapolis-based Fairview Health from "A3" to "Baa1." The downgrade reflects Moody's projection that weak operating performance will be challenging to overcome due to increased labor costs and lower inpatient volume. Inflation and annual transfers to the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis will also hamper margins.
beckershospitalreview.com
Erlanger Health reports positive operating income in fiscal 2022
Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System is apparently bucking the trend by reporting positive net operating income in the three months ending Sept. 30, according to a Jan. 20 filing. The system reported such net income of almost $7 million compared with an $8.3 million figure for the same period in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Fixing healthcare's supply chain: 7 tips
After about three years living with the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare supply chain continues to have weak spots, the World Economic Forum wrote Jan. 20. To prepare for the next pandemic, here are seven tips from the global lobbying group:. 1. Political interest and funding: "Although crises often prompt a...
beckershospitalreview.com
What Meditech has in store for 2023
From signing contracts with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare to partnerships with Google, EHR vendor Meditech had a busy 2022. In 2023, the company is focused on "agility" and "innovation," Meditech spokesperson Robin Montville told Becker's, as it looks to grow and compete in a crowded EHR market. The uncertain economic...
Comments / 0