Nursing homes have worst job loss of any healthcare sector: 3 notes
An analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data found nursing homes have experienced the worst job loss of any healthcare sector. The analysis, conducted by American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living and released in January, also found:. Nursing homes lost 210,000 jobs between February 2020 and...
Colorado issues report on hospital profits; health systems say it's out of date
The back and forth continues. Colorado authorities produced data to back up claims Governor Jared Polis made this week in his State of the State address that local hospitals are overcharging patients and sitting on significant cash reserves. Hospitals and health systems in the state say the data is old and does not reflect the current strains they are under.
350,000 patients waited over 12 hours in A&E before getting NHS bed last year
A record 350,000 patients waited more than 12 hours to be admitted to hospital from A&E last year, according to figures that raise fears about unsafe care as the NHS faces further waves of strike action. The figures, uncovered in an analysis by the Liberal Democrats, show a steep rise...
Healthcare ransomware attacks cause patient deaths, health IT security experts say
Healthcare ransomware attacks are causing patient deaths, according to a new survey of 579 cybersecurity professionals. Here are seven things to know from the Jan. 18 study from the Ponemon Institute research group and cybersecurity firm Censinet, which surveyed IT experts from hospitals, health systems, physician groups and payers:. 1....
Mass General Brigham shuffling community hospital leaders, shifting CEOs to COOs
Boston-based Mass General Brigham is restructuring its community hospital leadership and consolidating oversight of its community physicians to further integrate operations and reduce expenses across the health system, The Boston Globe reported Jan. 20. The move comes in response to the financial pressures and staffing shortages that hospitals across the...
Ohio hospital to build specialty pharmacy program
Knox Community Hospital partnered with pharmacy solutions company CarepathRx on Jan. 19 to help create the Mount Vernon, Ohio-based hospital's specialty pharmacy program. The yearslong collaboration will focus on services including compliance and accreditation assistance, managed care contracting and full back-office provisions, according to a CarepathRx news release. Knox Community Hospital said it plans to serve its first specialty pharmacy patient by mid-2023.
American Heart Association issues new guidelines for diagnosing 'warning strokes' in ER
Patients who present in the emergency room with signs of a possible transient ischemic attack require in-depth evaluation even if symptoms are no longer present, according to new guidelines issued by the American Heart Association. The new guidelines, published Jan. 20 in Stroke, offer a standard approach to evaluating possible...
How flu cases compare to past seasons
The U.S. may see a higher amount of flu cases this season compared to past years, preliminary CDC estimates suggest. Flu activity is falling nationwide after an early and severe start to the virus season, according to the CDC's Jan. 20 FluView report. Three percent of outpatient visits were for flu-like illness in the week ending Jan. 14, marking the seventh consecutive week of decline.
48% of physicians are happy at work, survey finds
Physicians' happiness fell amid the pandemic and is not rebounding easily, according to Medscape's 2023 Physician Lifestyle and Happiness Report. The report is based on survey responses from 9,175 U.S.-based physicians in 29 specialties polled last year between June 28 and Oct. 3. Four report findings:. 1. Fifty-nine percent of...
5 health systems zeroing in on exec teams
At least five health systems announced changes to executive ranks since Dec. 1. The changes come as hospitals continue to grapple with financial challenges, leading some organizations to cut jobs and implement other operational adjustments. Changes to executive ranks include reorganizing executive responsibilities and executive appointments. The following changes were...
Pharmacist-led protocols could improve patient sedation outcomes
Researchers found patients have worse outcomes when put under early deep sedation in the intensive care unit, but pharmacist-led protocols could help. The retrospective study, conducted from March to August 2020 and published in Critical Care, found that of 391 patients studied, 72.4 percent experienced early deep sedation. Deep sedation patients experienced fewer ventilator-, ICU- and hospital-free days, and 30.4 percent mortality compared with 11.1 percent mortality for light sedation.
6 health systems that recently chose Medline
Medline, a healthcare manufacturer and distribution company, has steadily scooped up supply contracts with hospital and health systems since June:. 1. Oceanside, Calif.-based Tri-City Medical Center picked Medline as its primary supplier in a contract worth $30 million. 2. Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health tapped the company as its main vendor...
RSV can significantly harm long-term health in adults over 50, Mayo study finds
Adults over 50 who contract respiratory syncytial virus are at a more serious risk for long-term health effects, according to a study published in JAMA Jan. 20, led by Mayo Clinic physicians Young Juhn, MD, Chung Wi, MD, and Paul Takahashi, MD. The research collected data from 2,326 participants over...
OmniLife Health’s Clinical Workflow Automation Platform Enhances Capabilities Within Organ Transplant, Expands into Complex Healthcare Environments
FlowHawk is Industry’s First and Only Clinical Workflow Automation Solution for Transplant. LEXINGTON, Ky-- OmniLife Health, a leader in clinical workflow automation enabling healthcare teams to improve outcomes, enhance efficiencies, reduce costs and improve revenue capture, has expanded its FlowHawk™ platform into additional complex healthcare environments. First developed as a HIPAA-compliant messaging solution for transplant teams, FlowHawk has evolved into an end-to-end platform that automates clinical workflows for organ transplant, organ failure care, oncology, and complex care verticals.
5 lessons an HCA chief nursing executive learned in her 1st year on the job
Despite the compounding challenges of leading a team with upward of 93,000 nurses amid national staffing strains, an incessant pandemic and high burnout rates for the profession, Sammie Mosier, BSN, chief nurse executive at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, remains passionate and optimistic. Ms. Mosier wrote in a Jan. 17 blog...
Mayor raises concerns over rural UPMC hospital transition
Lock Haven, Pa., Mayor Joel Long is raising concerns over Pittsburgh-based UPMC's plan to turn the 25-bed rural hospital UPMC Lock Haven into an outpatient emergency department, pennlive.com reported Jan. 20. Mr. Long called the prospect of losing the hospital's services "scary." UPMC plans to complete the transition by April...
Lourdes Health taps CEO
Pasco, Wash.-based Lourdes Health has named Mark Holyoak, BSN, its new CEO. Mr. Holyoak began his career as a nurse and has since held various operational and clinical leadership roles, according to a Jan. 20 news release from the health system. He has served as CEO of Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center, a member of LifePoint Health, since 2018.
DCH Health System employee fired for inappropriately accessing EHR
Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based DCH Health System has fired an employee who improperly gained access to its electronic medical records system. According to a Jan. 19 breach notification from DCH, 2,530 patients have been notified by mail that their medical records may have been viewed by the now-former employee "without a legitimate business need related to the employee's job duties."
Vanderbilt University Medical Center names new chief nursing officer for its children's hospital
Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., announced Jan. 19 that Gretchen McCullough, MSN, RN, will become the new chief nursing officer of its Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital. Her appointment is effective March 6. According to the university, during the first 90 days, Ms. McCullough will prioritize spending time...
'Back in the Black': Kaweah cuts 94 jobs, staff benefits in $98M savings plan
Visalia, Calif.-based Kaweah Health has embarked on a new strategy to cut costs after three years of financial losses totaling around $133 million, according to a Jan. 19 report in The Sentinel. The strategy, dubbed "Back in the Black," focuses on cutting staffing costs. The health system aims to eliminate...
