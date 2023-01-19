Read full article on original website
Alleged Dollar General burglary under investigation in Rains County
EMORY, Texas (KETK) – Rains County Sheriff’s Office announced they are investigating a suspected Sunday morning burglary from a Dollar General store in Emory. The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help identifying the person in the following photos: Officials said that if you recognize the person in the photos you can call them […]
Police: 2 arrested after drug bust in East Texas
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after a drug bust in East Texas. According to Mount Pleasant Police Department, a narcotics search warrant was executed in the city on Friday in the 1500 block of South O’Tyson Avenue, leading to the arrest of two people. During the search, police seized over five […]
Man Warns About Scary Experience with Daughter Inside Lindale, TX Walmart
A Lindale, Texas man shared a warning on a Facebook group page warning about a frightening experience he and his daughter had at the local Walmart location. Unfortunately, we've been hearing too many of these types of stories. And frankly, I can't believe I'm writing another one. But here we are. And thank you to this man who, although prefers to remain anonymous, was kind enough to allow me to share his story in order to help people be aware. For ease of storytelling, let's call him 'Mike.'
UPDATE: Woman arrested for terroristic threat after alleged bomb threat toward Sulphur Springs ISD
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — One person has been arrested following a bomb threat investigation at Sulphur Springs ISD. According to the Sulphur springs Police Department Facebook, officers began investigating the origin of the threat after it was made toward Sulphur Springs Elementary School on Wednesday morning. The threat caused the campus to be evacuated and the students were released early.
Paris Police Report For Friday (Jan 20)
Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 400-block of E. Henderson at 2:58 Thursday afternoon for a turn signal violation. The driver, a 58-year-old male, had three outstanding Municipal Court warrants and was arrested. The driver gave the officers consent to search the vehicle, and the officers removed the front seat passenger. Anthony Jerhone Hearn, 51, of Paris, ran from the officers and was apprehended after a short foot chase. Hearn had possession of a handgun and over 40 small individually packaged baggies containing crack cocaine. They arrested Hearn on charges of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than four grams, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction, and resisting arrest. They transferred Hearn to the Lamar County Jail.
Houston Man Arrested on Possession Charges
January 19, 2023 – A Houston man was arrested on IH-30 East near mile marker 136. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy J. Davis pulled over a Honda Sedan for speeding on IH-30 at 9:59 p.m. Wednesday, which he identified as belonging to Manuel Esequiel Cotiy-Ixtos. Deputy Davis noticed several discrepancies in Ixtos travel plans leading to a consent search of the vehicle. During the search Deputy Davis located a rolled up dollar bill containing a white powdery substance he believed to be cocaine. Upon further inspection the Deputy located a cigarette pack containing a small baggie with a crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Dallas man accused of leading DPS on pursuit in Smith County found with 77 pounds of pot
Body Found In Grand Prairie
A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that police think might be missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley. The body was less than a mile from suspect Ocaster Ferguson’s home. At this time, they have charged him with kidnapping. Kelley had been dating a man named Kevin Brown since last summer, and her friends say she planned to confront him after learning he was married and that his real name was Ocastor Ferguson.
Hopkins County Bookings
Bond has been set for the Dallas woman accused of phoning in a bomb threat to the Sulphur Springs Elementary School. Thirty-six-year-old Morgan Rechelle Durrett remains in the Hopkins County in lieu of $100,000 bond. It is not yet known what connection, if any, that Durrett has with any student, teacher or staff member at the elementary school.
Man arrested after chase, 77 pounds of marijuana allegedly found in car in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a chase, and 77 pounds of marijuana was allegedly found in his car in East Texas, said DPS. On Jan. 16, a DPS trooper tried to pull over a 2015 Hyundai Sonata for a traffic violation around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on County Road […]
Two Cumby Men Jailed
Cumby Police and Hopkins County Deputies stopped two Cumby men for failure to use their turn signal on Hopkins County Road 1126. Because an officer saw a loaded shotgun on the seat of their pickup and one of the men had a handgun in a side holster, they told 36-year-old Michael Lyle Gall and 46-year-old Christopher Evan Lewis to step out of the vehicle. Officers found a small amount of methamphetamine in the center console, and both men were arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Evidence. In addition, they charged Lewis with unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Police: Missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley threatened to expose affair
MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Law enforcement officials are sharing more information about the man arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman in Collin County.The Collin County Sheriff's Office received a call from family and coworkers about Kayla Kelley on Jan. 11 after she had been missing for several days.According to court documents, sheriffs learned that Kelley had a boyfriend who she recently found out was married. Ocastor Ferguson, who was arrested on kidnapping charges on Sunday, later admitted to authorities that he was the man talking to Kelley using another name.A day later, Frisco police found Kelley's car burnt out and unrecognizable on a deserted country road.Court records show police later found Ferguson's vehicle - which reportedly contained duct tape, gloves, and a blanket - near Kelley's home. He told police he did not know Kelley's current location or condition but did admit that he had been talking to Kelley and that she threatened to tell his wife about their affair.The Collin County Sheriff's Office is still asking anyone with information to come forward.
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jan 19)
Paris Police arrested Eric Pokorski, 46, of Paris, at his residence in the 300-block of NW 12th Wednesday morning at 8:39 on a parole violation warrant. Officers booked Pokorski before transferring him to the Lamar County Jail. Brian Keith Akers. Paris Police located and arrested Brian Keith Akers, 60, in...
Longview man arrested after shooting leaves woman injured
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is in police custody after allegedly shooting at several people and striking one during a “family disturbance” in Diana on Monday. 43-year-old Reginald Perry of Longview was arrested and ultimately put into the Upshur County Jail on the following charges: According to Upshur County authorities, deputies responded to […]
Documents: 4 Smith County Jail inmates accused of attacking fellow inmate, stealing his property
TYLER, Texas — Four Smith County Jail inmates have been charged with robbery for accusations of working together to beat up another inmate and steal his items, commissary and phone privileges, judicial records and documents show. Christopher Hardy, 28, Jerome Rutherford, 24, Joshua Meekings, 26, and Miguel Angel Hernandez,...
Video Encounter Between A Paris Police Officer And Lamar County Resident On 01-02-2023.
The Paris Police Department has released body worn camera footage of an encounter between Paris police officer Derek Belcher and Lamar County resident Joey Carico. The Department is currently conducting an administrative review of the matter. The officer’s conduct will be carefully evaluated against the Core Values and Policies of the Department. Pending the outcome of this review, the Department has placed the officer on paid administrative leave.
