Drake was forced to stop his New York concert after a fan fell from the 2nd floor balcony into the crowd below
Drake's performance at Harlem's historic Apollo Theater was delayed for about 15 minutes when someone fell from the mezzanine into the pit.
Lisa Marie Presley laid to rest at Graceland on Sunday: See photos from inside the Presley family compound and National Historic Landmark
Lisa Marie Presley, who died at 54 on Jan. 12, 2023, was laid to rest at Graceland following a Celebration of Life ceremony at the Presley family compound in Memphis, Tennessee — which was declared a National Historic Landmark in 2006 — on Jan. 22. As we say goodbye to The King's only child, Wonderwall.com is rounding up the best photos showing off Graceland in all its splendor and sadness, starting with this shot…
