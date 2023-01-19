Lisa Marie Presley, who died at 54 on Jan. 12, 2023, was laid to rest at Graceland following a Celebration of Life ceremony at the Presley family compound in Memphis, Tennessee — which was declared a National Historic Landmark in 2006 — on Jan. 22. As we say goodbye to The King's only child, Wonderwall.com is rounding up the best photos showing off Graceland in all its splendor and sadness, starting with this shot…

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO