Cleveland Clinic's Jeff Rosner doubts RxPass, Amazon Pharmacy's new $5 prescription subscription service, will make waves. "This prescription service joins other programs that provide heavy discounts on certain generic medications. While it is a new offering, it is unlikely to be particularly disruptive," Mr. Rosner, executive director of pharmacy sourcing and supply chain analytics, said in a statement. "This is because other large chain pharmacies are already significantly discounting these drugs — many times to less than $5 or potentially even free."

16 HOURS AGO