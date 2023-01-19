Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Long COVID-19 threatens US workforce: 4 notes
Long COVID-19 is keeping a significant number of Americans out of the workforce, according to a Jan. 24 report from the New York State Insurance Fund. The report examined 3,139 COVID-19-related compensation claims filed between Jan. 1, 2020, and March 31, 2022. Four report findings:. 1. About 31 percent of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Employee engagement sees sustained drops for 1st time in 10 years: Gallup
Fewer than one-third of U.S. employees are engaged at work, according to a new Gallup report. This marks the second consecutive year the measure has dropped, falling from 36 percent in 2020 to 32 percent in 2022. Prior to this, annual averages of employee engagement had been steady or rising...
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
msn.com
A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says
A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
beckershospitalreview.com
Consolidated health systems offer 'marginally better care at significantly higher costs': Study
Consolidated health systems have led to "marginally better care at significantly higher costs," according to a study published Jan. 24 in JAMA. The study was conducted by researchers from Boston-based Harvard Medical School and the National Bureau of Economic Research in Cambridge, Mass., according to a Jan. 24 Harvard Medical School news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Low turnover, more diversity among hospital boards, AHA report finds
In recent years, some progress has been made in terms of racial/ethnic diversity and gender diversity on hospital and health system boards, according to a report released Jan. 19 from the American Hospital Association. However, the report also found a growing number of older board members and low board turnover.
beckershospitalreview.com
Rural living tied to increased risk heart failure risk for women, Black men: 5 findings
National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute researchers found adults living in rural communities have a 19 percent higher risk of developing heart failure compared to their urban counterparts. The study, published in JAMA Cardiology, analyzed data from the Southern Community Cohort Study. They compared 27,115 rural and urban residents without...
beckershospitalreview.com
Wider adoption of AI could save healthcare $360B, study says
The wider adoption of artificial intelligence tools in the healthcare industry could lead to savings of 5 to 10 percent of U.S. healthcare savings, or $200 to $360 billion annual savings. The paper, authored by researchers affiliated with Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University and McKinsey & Company for the National Bureau...
beckershospitalreview.com
VA reports EHR disruption
Multiple VA medical facilities across the U.S. reported an EHR slowdown earlier this week, according to The Spokesman-Review. An EHR update caused "performance degradation," according to the report, and the VA confirmed changes to the system interrupted services and connectivity to the network. The disruption meant users had to wait for "long intervals" to navigate between screens, slowing patient care.
beckershospitalreview.com
Northeast Georgia Health stays in the black even as income declines
Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System, which earlier this month agreed to acquire rural hospital Habersham Medical Center, reported positive operating income of $118.2 million in 2022 even in the face of higher expenses. Expenses in the period ending Sept. 30 were up approximately 9 percent on 2021, driven mainly by...
beckershospitalreview.com
How Dollar General is testing the waters of rural healthcare
Dollar General is leveraging its store locations to bring more healthcare access to rural America, Pymnts reported Jan. 23. Dollar General recently announced that it would offer preventive care, urgent care and chronic condition management services to customers at three locations in Tennessee, with DocGo On-Demand in charge of operating the mobile clinics.
beckershospitalreview.com
States with the best, worst change in unemployment rates
The U.S. unemployment rate sits at 3.5 percent, down from a high of 14.7 percent in April 2020, due to a combination of vaccinations and states removing restrictions. But inflation and a possible recession could drive the unemployment rate higher if the Federal Reserve rate increases cannot hold them off, according to a WalletHub report published Jan. 24.
beckershospitalreview.com
Cleveland Clinic pharmacy leader doubts Amazon's RxPass as disruptor
Cleveland Clinic's Jeff Rosner doubts RxPass, Amazon Pharmacy's new $5 prescription subscription service, will make waves. "This prescription service joins other programs that provide heavy discounts on certain generic medications. While it is a new offering, it is unlikely to be particularly disruptive," Mr. Rosner, executive director of pharmacy sourcing and supply chain analytics, said in a statement. "This is because other large chain pharmacies are already significantly discounting these drugs — many times to less than $5 or potentially even free."
beckershospitalreview.com
Pharma's 15 biggest lobbyists
Thirty-two lobbying groups representing the pharmaceutical industry spent more than $2 million in 2022, Politico reported Jan. 24. Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, more commonly known as PhRMA, spent more than double than the second-highest lobby. Most groups increased their spending efforts, and biotech Illumina nearly doubled its figure from $3.3 million to $6.1 million.
beckershospitalreview.com
4 recent updates on long COVID-19 in 2023
Below are four recent long COVID-19 updates Becker's has covered since the beginning of 2023:. The CDC awarded Helix a new contract to research how genetics affect COVID-19 vaccine efficacy. The research, according to Daniel Lee, Helix's senior vice president of life sciences and growth, will provide new insight into the adverse effects of long COVID-19.
beckershospitalreview.com
How COVID-19 admissions compare to past winters
The weekly rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations was nearly three times lower at the end of December compared to the same period a year prior, CDC data shows. The data depicts a stark difference in the state of the pandemic this winter versus the last, when omicron first emerged and spurred record high admissions.
beckershospitalreview.com
CDC director gains more oversight amid structural shifts
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, will hire new leadership and reshape parts of the agency in an effort to gain more visibility and direct oversight into key areas, according to a Jan. 24 Bloomberg report. Dr. Walensky has been working on improving the agency's operations and efficiency since she took...
beckershospitalreview.com
National tool from NYU Langone researchers offers data on dozens of key health measures
Researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City have launched an online dashboard that provides data on 36 key health measures, including heart disease and breast cancer deaths, for all 435 congressional districts in the U.S. The tool is meant to guide lawmakers' decisions on health policy.
