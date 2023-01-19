ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gizmodo

Twitter Quietly Changes Its Developer Agreement After Banning Third-Party Apps

Following the banning of third-party apps like Tweetbot and Twitterific, which access the social media platform’s application program interface (API), Twitter has retroactively edited its developer agreement after issuing a vague statement about the bans. According to ArsTechnica, Internet sleuth Andy Baio connected the dots by comparing two versions...
Elon Says It's 'Absurd' to Think His Tweets Could Impact Tesla Stock

Elon Musk’s tweets to his more than 126 million followers have been credited for boosting popularity in everything from AAA video games to meme cryptocurrencies coins, but somehow, according to the CEO, that same Twitter bump doesn’t count when Tesla’s concerned. During his testimony Friday as part...
Google to Cut 12,000 Jobs, Its Largest Layoff Ever

Google told employees in an email on Friday that it would be cutting 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its global workforce, in its largest layoff ever. In the email, CEO Sundar Pichai told employees that Google had hired aggressively over the past two years to match the dramatic growth it had experienced after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Alphabet’s headcount had increased 24% from 2021 to 2022, growing from 150,028 to 186,779, the company said in a September regulatory filing. However, much like other tech companies, the company now finds itself facing a different economic reality, Pichai explained, which forced it to make tough choices.
Netflix's Rebel Moon is a Two-Part Epic Space Opera

Earlier in the week, Netflix revealed its slate of tentpole films for 2023, and Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon was featured among that prestigious lineup. Snyder’s movies tend to catch folks’ attention, and that’ll likely be the case for this film, especially as it’s being split into two movies that are being filmed back-to-back.

