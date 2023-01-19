Google told employees in an email on Friday that it would be cutting 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its global workforce, in its largest layoff ever. In the email, CEO Sundar Pichai told employees that Google had hired aggressively over the past two years to match the dramatic growth it had experienced after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Alphabet’s headcount had increased 24% from 2021 to 2022, growing from 150,028 to 186,779, the company said in a September regulatory filing. However, much like other tech companies, the company now finds itself facing a different economic reality, Pichai explained, which forced it to make tough choices.

2 DAYS AGO