The NFL playoffs roll on to the divisional round, meaning for the first time this postseason, the Chiefs and Eagles will take the field. Both teams had a week off after clinching the top seeds in their respective conferences. While both teams are positioned strong heading into the playoffs, it is worth noting that the week of rest hasn't always benefitted teams in the past. Last year, both No. 1 seeds were knocked off in their first playoff games.

2 DAYS AGO