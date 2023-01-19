A Minnesota lawmaker is pushing to make menstrual products available in both girls and boys restrooms at all public and charter schools. A House bill is on the table that would require schools to make the products free and accessible to students in grades four through twelve. However, one Republican suggested an amendment to clarify that menstrual products are only needed in the girls’ restrooms. The bill’s sponsor, Democrat Sandra Feist, pushed back, arguing “not all students who menstruate are female.”

