Minnesota State

MN Lawmaker: “Not all students who menstruate are female”

A Minnesota lawmaker is pushing to make menstrual products available in both girls and boys restrooms at all public and charter schools. A House bill is on the table that would require schools to make the products free and accessible to students in grades four through twelve. However, one Republican suggested an amendment to clarify that menstrual products are only needed in the girls’ restrooms. The bill’s sponsor, Democrat Sandra Feist, pushed back, arguing “not all students who menstruate are female.”
Governor Announces Economic Budget Plan

Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan are announcing their economic budget plan. The two rolled out the spending plan for Minnesota’s economy yesterday. The proposal includes hundreds of millions for broadband expansion, business assistance, and climate initiatives. The creation of a paid family and medical leave program is the governor’s biggest line item in his economic development budget.
Gustavus Adolphus College to establish initial master’s program

Gustavus Adolphus College has announced its first-ever master’s degree program for students interested in careers in athletic training and related fields. The College’s new Master of Athletic Training (MAT) program will address current and projected labor shortages and changing national certification requirements for athletic training while capitalizing on the school’s nearly 50-year history of athletic training education. Gustavus will begin accepting applications for the program in fall 2023, and the first cohort of students will begin in summer 2024.
Minnesota COVID-19 Trends Remain Stable, Flu Numbers Declining

Minnesota’s COVID-19 trends are staying stable even with the presence of new variants. The state’s pandemic update released Thursday showed under 400 hospitalizations for the first time since mid-October. State health officials say Minnesota didn’t experience an expected surge in COVID cases over the holidays. The state’s flu numbers are also declining.
Unemployment rate inches up

Minnesota’s unemployment rate ticked up slightly last month, ending a 14-month streak of job growth. The unemployment rate in December was 2.5 percent, up from 2.3 percent in November. DEED (Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic) Commissioner Steve Grove says the private sector gained 900 jobs in the month, but there was a loss of 6,100 jobs in the government sector:
