SAU Tech Foundation, AFTA create scholarship honoring slain firefighter
The Southern Arkansas University Tech Foundation and the Arkansas Fire Training Academy have announced the creation of a scholarship fund in honor of Lt. Jason Adams. The scholarship will be rewarded for the successful completion of the Academy's on-campus Emergency Medical Responder Training course. The scholarship is specifically for volunteer...
Governor appoints Dr. Berry to Parks, Recreation and Travel Commission
Dr. Trey Berry, president of Southern Arkansas University, has been appointed to the Arkansas State Parks, Recreation, and Travel Commission. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders also appointed Eric Jackson and Rebecca Lentz to the commission. Jackson was reappointed. Berry will replace John Gill, and Lentz will replace Skot Covert. “I am...
Pennsylvania-based Palmer International expands to TexAmericas Center, hire dozens of workers
TEXARKANA -- TexAmericas Center has announced Pennsylvania-based Palmer International as the newest corporate citizen expanding to its property. Palmer International will initially invest $10 million toward its expansion and hire dozens of skilled workers in the Texarkana region. Palmer International is a global leader in the development and supply of...
COVID-19 case count up in Columbia County
COVID-19 cases were up by six in Columbia County on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,685. Total Active Cases: 47. Up six since Friday. Total Recovered...
Curtis Roton
Curtis Roton, 79, of Taylor passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at his home in the Walker Creek Community near Taylor. Curtis was born May 12, 1943 in Walker Creek to the late Carl Roton and Elsie (Pickett) Roton. Curtis proudly served his country in the United States Army, serving in Germany. He retired from the Local 623 Ironworker Union in Baton Rouge, LA.
Southern Arkansas Athletics mourns loss of Dr. Margaret Downing
Southern Arkansas University and Mulerider Athletics are deeply saddened by the loss of 2003 Hall of Fame inductee, Dr. Margaret Downing, who passed away on Tuesday, January 17 in Little Rock. She was 91. Visitation will be held 9-10 a.m. Saturday, January 21 at Lewis Funeral Home in Magnolia. The...
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Saturday, January 7. Landon Beams, 27, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated, refusal of blood or breath test, open container,...
Don't give "Shazam Fraud Management" your financial information
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports of a scam from someone posing as an agent with Shazam Fraud Management. The “agent” claims that your credit card has suspicious transactions on your account and the card that you are using is temporarily closed or has a hold on it.
Bonnie J. Mallory
Bonnie J. Mallory, 70, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia.
Wednesday tornado causes damage in Parkers Chapel area
The National Weather Service has issued a report on a second tornado that struck South Arkansas on Wednesday morning, shortly after an EF1 tornado cut a path from Lake Columbia to the north side of Waldo. The second storm, also rated as an EF1, had estimated peak winds of 107...
Four school districts receive total of $166,000 in tech education funds
Four districts in the Southwest Arkansas Education Cooperative service area will receive Career and Technical Education Grants for the 2023-2024 School Year from Arkansas Division of Career & Technical Education. Hope, Spring Hill, Fouke and Lafayette County high schools will each receive funding for Career Tech Education New Program Start-Ups...
About a dozen houses and other structures damaged during Wednesday tornado
Clean-up work continued Thursday after an EF1 tornado struck the north side of Waldo on Wednesday morning. Larry Taylor, coordinator of the Columbia County Office of Emergency Management, estimated that five or six houses had some level of damage, with a similar number of barns and outbuildings also damaged. No...
SAU struggles in Searcy, Bison defense hinders Muleriders
SEARCY – Southern Arkansas women's basketball suffered their largest GAC loss of the season in their Saturday night matchup against the Harding Lady Bisons. The Bisons held the Muleriders to a 28.6 field goal percentage and outscored them 82-56. Southern Arkansas falls to 7-9 on the season and 3-7 in GAC play.
Second-half shooting, turnover capitalization gives Muleriders win over Reddies
Gregory Hammond Jr. delivered a game-high 23 points highlighted by a 5-for-7 clip from three-point range as Southern Arkansas beat Henderson State 79-61 Thursday night in Great American Conference play. The win moves SAU to 7-2 in league play at 7-2 with an overall mark of 11-4. Southern Arkansas trailed...
Muleriders’ furious second-half rally leads to road win against Bisons
SEARCY -- At times it wasn't pretty and at other times it was downright ugly, but when it mattered most Southern Arkansas responded Saturday to move toe 8-2 in Great American Conference play. The Muleriders rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit and engineered a big second half on both ends...
