WNEM
Flint schools considering backpack policy change following threat
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Community Schools is considering a policy change regarding the use of backpacks following a threat toward one of its schools. The policy proposal comes after the district canceled class at the Accelerated Learning Academy on Jan. 18 following a threat. The details of the threat were not released.
Prahl Center at Mott Community College slated for $25M renovation project
FLINT, MI — Mott Community College’s Prahl College Center is set for a facelift. The student service building located in the middle of the Flint campus is slated for a $25 million renovation project. Originally built in 1971, the renovations will involve redesigning both the exterior and interior...
East Village Magazine
Education Beat: New leadership team for Flint Board of Education all first-timers
“Sometimes you’ve got to pivot.” – Melody Relerford, newly-elected Flint Board of Education trustee, Jan. 11, 2023. A new leadership team was impaneled at the annual organizational meeting of the Flint Board of Education (FBOE) on Jan. 11, 2023. Newly-elected members of a five-person electoral slate were...
Organizations can apply for $15.6M in Flint ARPA funds starting Monday
FLINT, MI -- Groups interested in administering community grant programs with part of Flint’s American Rescue Plan Act funds can apply for the job starting Monday, Jan. 23. Eligible nonprofit, business and community-based organizations can make proposals related to three priority program areas -- housing and blight elimination, public health and economic development -- the city said in a news release on Friday, Jan. 20.
WNEM
Flint City Council hosts special meeting to discuss ARPA funding
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting Jan. 23, over $15 million in American Rescue Plan funding will be available for some Flint organizations. The funding is a portion of the $94.7 million Flint was awarded under the federal aid program designed to help the nation recover from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc Township police looking for cadets interested in careers
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Township Police Department is looking for college students to join its cadet program. Cadets are a part-time, paid position geared toward people who want experience in law enforcement before joining a police academy. "It's exciting to see them excited to get...
Hyperallergic
As Flint’s Water Crisis Endures, the Water Remembers
Amber Hasan has been part of the Sister Tour, a troupe that performs in accompaniment to LaToya Ruby Frazier’s three-act photo series on the Flint, Michigan, water crisis, since Frazier came to document the human-made public health disaster in 2016. “We’re still doing the same work, and the pipes...
WNEM
Flint to launch ARPA community grant program application Monday
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Over $15 million in American Rescue Plan funding will soon be available for some Flint organizations next week. Beginning Monday, Jan. 23, eligible organizations will be able to apply for funds to administer community grant programs that will serve Flint residents in three priority program areas: housing and blight elimination, public health, and economic development.
HealthSource Saginaw to end outpatient program in March
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Close to 500 people will be searching for a new therapist or psychiatrist after HealthSource Saginaw ends its behavioral professional outpatient services Friday, March 31, officials with the organization said. HealthSource Saginaw Executive Services and Communications Director Wendy Dornseifer said the move was being made...
Genesee County commissioner says appointment process ‘reeks of racism’
GENESEE COUNTY, MI — The county Board of Commissioners has indefinitely postponed the appointment of a new member of the Road Commission after an official said the selection process “reeks of racism.”. Commissioner Charles Winfrey, D-Flint, told other board members on Wednesday, Jan. 18, the process used in...
Former Novi HS student charged with terrorism for public threat, could face 20 years in prison
The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a former Novi High School student with felony terrorism for a public threat made at the school in November.
Reparations for Black residents are focus of new Washtenaw County council
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Efforts in Washtenaw County to study the generational harms of slavery, mass incarceration and racist laws, while recommending reparations for Black residents, are going public. Since mid-2021, an internal county committee born out of research showing the COVID-19 pandemic only expanded preexisting disparities for local Black...
Catholic Charities to host clothing drive Jan. 30 in Flint
FLINT, MI - Catholic Charities’ Center for Hope will host an undergarment event later this month. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 in the parking lot at the Center of Hope, 812 Root Street in Flint, people can drop off new undergarment donations. People can donate...
Homelessness count taking place in Saginaw County
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw is participating in a statewide effort to measure homelessness across Michigan. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Saginaw County Consortium of Homeless Assistance Providers, SC-CHAP, in association with volunteers from the community will conduct Saginaw’s annual Point-in-Time, PIT, Homeless Count. Trained volunteers will count and...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Parents: 13-year-old Cros-Lex student ran from school Friday after school officials allegedly taunted him while searching his belongings
The parents of the 13-year-old student who ran from Croswell-Lexington Middle School last Friday are alleging that the student wasn’t just questioned– he was searched and taunted. The 34-year-old father says that his son had no game plan in mind when he left the school on Friday, January...
New Central Michigan University hub opens in downtown Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — Central Michigan University officials will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new downtown Saginaw hub at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. University officials now operate the Innovation and Outreach Hub in the SVRC building, 203 S. Washington. The office is housed in the CMURC (Central Michigan University Research Corporation) suite on the facility’s second floor.
Weekly roller-skating event produces family fun in Flint
FLINT, MI -- Families are finding much to enjoy during a special initiative by the Flint Community Foundation each weekend. The community foundation hosts a family roller-skating event on Saturdays at Potter Elementary School. Children and their families can enjoy roller-skating, snacks and fun. The family skating event started two...
mitechnews.com
DTE To Charge Start Time-Based Fees In March
DETROIT – Electricity rates will depend on time of day, and year, for DTE customers starting in March. The news came in mailers sent to customers this month to notify them of the upcoming change. The time-of-day rate will charge customers nearly 35 percent more during peak times in...
abc12.com
Some of Genesee County's retirees will receive new health insurance
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Some of the 500 retired employees from Genesee County government will receive new health insurance by this summer. Active county employees voted in December to switch health insurance carriers on June 1, according to Genesee County Board of Commissioners Coordinator Josh Freeman. Employees opted to...
Whitmer, Gilchrist, Kildee celebrate GM’s $795 million Michigan investment
FLINT, MI — U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee takes an immense pride in his hometown. And Friday was another moment he won’t soon forget. Kildee, D-Flint Twp., stood witness as General Motors said it’s bringing V-8 engine manufacturing back to Flint, investing $579 million at Flint Engine Operations and another $216 million in its Bay City engine components plant.
