ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEM

Flint schools considering backpack policy change following threat

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Community Schools is considering a policy change regarding the use of backpacks following a threat toward one of its schools. The policy proposal comes after the district canceled class at the Accelerated Learning Academy on Jan. 18 following a threat. The details of the threat were not released.
FLINT, MI
East Village Magazine

Education Beat: New leadership team for Flint Board of Education all first-timers

“Sometimes you’ve got to pivot.” – Melody Relerford, newly-elected Flint Board of Education trustee, Jan. 11, 2023. A new leadership team was impaneled at the annual organizational meeting of the Flint Board of Education (FBOE) on Jan. 11, 2023. Newly-elected members of a five-person electoral slate were...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Organizations can apply for $15.6M in Flint ARPA funds starting Monday

FLINT, MI -- Groups interested in administering community grant programs with part of Flint’s American Rescue Plan Act funds can apply for the job starting Monday, Jan. 23. Eligible nonprofit, business and community-based organizations can make proposals related to three priority program areas -- housing and blight elimination, public health and economic development -- the city said in a news release on Friday, Jan. 20.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint City Council hosts special meeting to discuss ARPA funding

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting Jan. 23, over $15 million in American Rescue Plan funding will be available for some Flint organizations. The funding is a portion of the $94.7 million Flint was awarded under the federal aid program designed to help the nation recover from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Grand Blanc Township police looking for cadets interested in careers

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Township Police Department is looking for college students to join its cadet program. Cadets are a part-time, paid position geared toward people who want experience in law enforcement before joining a police academy. "It's exciting to see them excited to get...
GRAND BLANC, MI
Hyperallergic

As Flint’s Water Crisis Endures, the Water Remembers

Amber Hasan has been part of the Sister Tour, a troupe that performs in accompaniment to LaToya Ruby Frazier’s three-act photo series on the Flint, Michigan, water crisis, since Frazier came to document the human-made public health disaster in 2016. “We’re still doing the same work, and the pipes...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint to launch ARPA community grant program application Monday

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Over $15 million in American Rescue Plan funding will soon be available for some Flint organizations next week. Beginning Monday, Jan. 23, eligible organizations will be able to apply for funds to administer community grant programs that will serve Flint residents in three priority program areas: housing and blight elimination, public health, and economic development.
FLINT, MI
MLive

HealthSource Saginaw to end outpatient program in March

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Close to 500 people will be searching for a new therapist or psychiatrist after HealthSource Saginaw ends its behavioral professional outpatient services Friday, March 31, officials with the organization said. HealthSource Saginaw Executive Services and Communications Director Wendy Dornseifer said the move was being made...
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Homelessness count taking place in Saginaw County

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw is participating in a statewide effort to measure homelessness across Michigan. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Saginaw County Consortium of Homeless Assistance Providers, SC-CHAP, in association with volunteers from the community will conduct Saginaw’s annual Point-in-Time, PIT, Homeless Count. Trained volunteers will count and...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

New Central Michigan University hub opens in downtown Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI — Central Michigan University officials will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new downtown Saginaw hub at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. University officials now operate the Innovation and Outreach Hub in the SVRC building, 203 S. Washington. The office is housed in the CMURC (Central Michigan University Research Corporation) suite on the facility’s second floor.
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Weekly roller-skating event produces family fun in Flint

FLINT, MI -- Families are finding much to enjoy during a special initiative by the Flint Community Foundation each weekend. The community foundation hosts a family roller-skating event on Saturdays at Potter Elementary School. Children and their families can enjoy roller-skating, snacks and fun. The family skating event started two...
FLINT, MI
mitechnews.com

DTE To Charge Start Time-Based Fees In March

DETROIT – Electricity rates will depend on time of day, and year, for DTE customers starting in March. The news came in mailers sent to customers this month to notify them of the upcoming change. The time-of-day rate will charge customers nearly 35 percent more during peak times in...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Some of Genesee County's retirees will receive new health insurance

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Some of the 500 retired employees from Genesee County government will receive new health insurance by this summer. Active county employees voted in December to switch health insurance carriers on June 1, according to Genesee County Board of Commissioners Coordinator Josh Freeman. Employees opted to...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
25K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy