Philadelphia, PA

NJ.com

Eagles playoff tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Eagles NFC Championship game in Philadelphia | Ticket prices, best deals, more

The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, defeated the New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, in the 2023 NFL Divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They’ll face the 49ers or Cowboys on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 (1/29/23) in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Maria Taylor's Live Slip-Up

It happens to the best of 'em. And on Saturday night, NBC's Maria Taylor had an unfortunate slip-up when she called the Kansas City Chiefs the "Kansas Shitty Chiefs" before quickly correcting herself: The NFL world reacted to Maria's mistake on Twitter. "Lmaooooo," a user replied. "Thoughts and ...
ClutchPoints

3 Eagles issues that could spell disaster vs. Giants

The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs will truly live up to its name on Saturday, when the Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants. These two NFC East rivals do not like each other, and this is the biggest game in the rivalry in over a decade. Both teams will give it their all, but only one of them can advance to the NFC Championship Game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Interview Postponed After Tragic Death

JAN 20 PAYTON INTERVIEW ON HOLD Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died following a boat crash in Florida, authorities said Thursday, a tragedy that impacts on the sports world in Charlotte. Walkes, 25, was a player for the MLS club Charlotte FC, owned by David Tepper, who also owns...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

There Are 2 NFL Playoff Games Today - Here's The Schedule

The NFL playoffs roll on this weekend with four teams attempting to advance to their respective conference title game. Two games are on the docket today - including arguably the most improbable team to reach the Divisional Round. The Jacksonville Jaguars saw themselves in a 27-0 hole against the ...
FOX Sports

Giants vs. Eagles highlights: Hurts, Philly headed to NFC championship

The NFL divisional round continued Saturday on FOX, and all eyes were on the NFC. After getting a week off, Jalen Hurts and the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles opened their postseason run by dominating Daniel Jones and the sixth-seeded New York Giants, 38-7. With the win, the Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC Championship Game where they will face either the No. 5 Dallas Cowboys or the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Michigan State vs. Indiana: Prediction, pick, spread, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Two traditional powers from the Big Ten are set for a critical conference battle Sunday on CBS as Indiana plays host to Michigan State in a game featuring teams trying to navigate through the sprawling middle tier of the league standings. The meeting is the first of two between the programs this season and shapes up as one of the best matchups of the day in college basketball.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Comeback

Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video

Skip Bayless and his antics were the subject of conversation yet again online. And yet again, the absurdity of it all from the outspoken Fox personality comes on the heels of a Dallas Cowboys playoff loss. As if the Cowboys have to deal with enough as it is: They lost in the playoffs yet again Read more... The post Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Bengals' Joe Burrow: Advances to AFC Championship Game

Burrow completed 23 of 36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. He also rushed six times for 31 yards. Burrow started hot despite snowy conditions, connecting on his first nine throws, which included his two touchdowns. The signal -caller opened by finding top target Ja'Marr Chase for a 28-yard score, then hit tight end Hayden Hurst from 15 yards to cap Cincinnati's second drive. With some added production on the ground, Burrow will now prepare for next Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. Facing Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Burrow totaled 332 yards and three touchdowns while not committing any turnovers in a 27-24 victory.
CINCINNATI, OH

