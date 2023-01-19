Charlotte FC defender dies at 25 after accident, team announces

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC announced defender Anton Walkes died Thursday morning after an accident in south Florida. He was 25 years old.

“Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes. He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met,” Owner David Tepper said in a statement. “Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heartbreaking time. The Club offers its full support to all those impacted during this period of mourning.”

The Royal Family, a fan support club for Charlotte FC, announced a vigil Thursday outside the East Gate of Bank of America Stadium to honor Walkes’ life. The vigil started at 4 p.m., and dozens of fans and staff members brought cards, jerseys, banners, flowers, and signs to place against the gate.

The club posted a video on Tuesday evening of the team at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Florida wildlife officials told Channel 9 Walkes was found unconscious after two vessels collided in the water near the Miami Marine Stadium basin around 3 p.m. Wednesday. He was brought to shore and taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Walkes was drafted by Charlotte FC from the Atlanta United FC roster in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft. He played 23 matches for Charlotte FC.

He was acquired by Atlanta United in 2020, where he had previously been on loan. He started 65 times in three total seasons with the team.

Before he went to Atlanta, he was at the Tottenham Hotspur Football Club Academy in London.

“We are heartbroken from the loss of Anton Walkes, a truly incredible father, loving person, and outstanding human being,” said Sporting Director Zoran Krneta. “Anton embodied what it means to be a part of Charlotte Football Club and our entire community is grieving over this tragedy. The impact he made in the locker room and throughout Charlotte will never be forgotten. We are thinking of his lovely family during this time and will support them fully in every way imaginable.”

Charlotte FC said it would not release any further information at this time to respect Walkes’ friends and family.

On Thursday, fans and supporters from around the world found ways to honor him. In Charlotte, dozens of supporters gathered to pay their respects. And during their match that day, Tottenham Hotspur players wore black arm bands.

Walkes’ impact was felt beyond the pitch. One club official described him as a true light upon the world, Channel 9′s Phil Orban reports.

Tributes came pouring in on social media from his teammates -- Jaylin Lindsey called Walkes the best teammate he could’ve asked for. Brandt Bronico said he was absolutely heartbroken, and thanked him for being who he was.



