weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 00:12:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-23 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell Fog remains dense going into the overnight hours .Visibilities were under a mile across parts of southern Minnesota and northeast Iowa early this morning, with some locales down to a quarter mile or less. Use caution if you encounter thick fog and be alert near driveways and intersections. DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Slick spots may also develop with the below freezing surface conditions.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Olmsted by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 00:12:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-23 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted Fog remains dense going into the overnight hours .Visibilities were under a mile across parts of southern Minnesota and northeast Iowa early this morning, with some locales down to a quarter mile or less. Use caution if you encounter thick fog and be alert near driveways and intersections. DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Slick spots may also develop with the below freezing surface conditions.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Chippewa, Douglas, Faribault, Freeborn by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 21:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-23 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Chippewa; Douglas; Faribault; Freeborn; Kandiyohi; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Pope; Redwood; Renville; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Swift; Todd; Waseca; Watonwan DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL IMPACTS...With temperatures below freezing, some accumulation of ice on roadways will be possible. Use caution if driving and be alert for icy patches.
