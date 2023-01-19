Effective: 2023-01-23 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.

GRANT COUNTY, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO