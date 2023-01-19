Effective: 2023-01-23 00:12:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-23 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell Fog remains dense going into the overnight hours .Visibilities were under a mile across parts of southern Minnesota and northeast Iowa early this morning, with some locales down to a quarter mile or less. Use caution if you encounter thick fog and be alert near driveways and intersections. DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Slick spots may also develop with the below freezing surface conditions.

CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA ・ 1 HOUR AGO