Effective: 2023-01-22 10:07:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-22 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Rockingham; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Some sleet may mix in through midday. Additional ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest ice accumulations will be on the ridges above 1500 feet elevation.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO