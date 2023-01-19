Read full article on original website
Whatever Your Flavor: Find it at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair
KEARNEY, NEB. — "Whatever Your Flavor" you'll find it at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair. The Nebraska State Fair board met Friday in Kearney to discuss money, events and all things State Fair. Most importantly they announced the theme for the 2023 event. The theme revealed by the State...
Nebraska state parks featured again on RV reality show
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska parks are set to be featured again on a reality TV show. Parks in northeast Nebraska will be on an episode of "RV There Yet?" on the Discovery Channel. Host and Nebraska native Patrice McCabe and her husband Kevin will make stops at the Niobrara...
NSP troopers respond to over 400 weather-related incidents during snowstorm
North Platte, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska State troopers responded to more than 400 weather-related incidents on Wednesday and Thursday as a snowstorm swept across major parts of the state. Over the past two days, troopers responded to 42 crashes and performed 385 motorist assists. Motorist assists often include slide-offs...
