wcti12.com
Disaster recovery leader to join Dept. of Public Safety
Richard J. Trumper will be joining the N.C. Department of Public Safety as a Senior Advisor for Disaster Recovery. According to a release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, beginning February 1, in this new role, Trumper will support initiatives to build long-term and stable recovery for North Carolinians following natural disasters. As part of an expanded, comprehensive approach to recovery, Trumper will work with department leaders, the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR), N.C. Emergency Management (NCEM) and other partners to get disaster survivors back in their homes faster.
wcti12.com
Crews on scene at woodland fire in Bell Arthur
BELL ARTHUR, Pitt County — Members of the Bell Arthur Fire Department were on the scene of a large woodland fire Friday afternoon. According to a post on the department's Facebook page, Bell Arthur Fire 52 is currently on scene of a large woodland fire in the area of Nash Joyner Road & U.S. 13 alongside Red Oak Fire 51 and Farmville Fire 53. We ask that you please avoid the area for the near future due to the amount of smoke in the area affecting visibility.
wcti12.com
Biden visits storm-ravaged northern California following severe weather
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KMPH) — President Joe Biden began his visit to storm-ravaged areas of northern California on Thursday by surveying damages in Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties via an aerial tour. "If anybody doubts the climate is changing, then they must have been asleep for the couple of...
