Wellington, CO

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Greeley, CO

Greeley is a city with an impressive legacy. Founded in the late 1800s, it was amongst America's first organized settlements and officially incorporated on April 6, 1886. Greeley is a city with deep spiritual roots named after the prominent New York newspaperman Horace Greeley. Today, citizens affectionately call it the...
GREELEY, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Coloradans finish 5K race with "bone cracking cold" polar plunge

Hundreds of brave Coloradans gathered at Horsetooth Reservoir in the early hours of Saturday morning for a 5K race that ended in a polar plunge.The "Polar Bear 5K and Polar Plunge" takes place each year just west of Fort Collins in order to help raise funds for the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team.  Participants started their race in the morning near the boat ramps of the southwest corner of Horsetooth Reservoir. After running a 5K race, the participants are welcome to eat and drink before participating in the polar plunge. Medics and other safety professionals were gathered around a large square of ice that had been carved out of the lake. Participants are then encouraged to lose all of their warm clothing and jump into the lake in their swimwear, shorts, costumes or other outfits. "It is pretty intense. It is down to the bone. Bone cracking cold. But, it is worth it, and what a great recovery after a nice run," said participant Quinha McBride.All proceeds of the race are then donated to the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Blood Donations Needed – Supplies Critically Low

Local blood supplies are critically low statewide, and the officials at UCHealth Garth Englund Blood Centers are asking the public to consider donating blood in the next three weeks to help save lives. Holiday activities and changes in routines often prevent people from sticking to their regular blood donation schedules...
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Dusty-Altcountry-Americana = Taylor Shae

If you make it a point of catching NOCO music, then Taylor Shae will already be familiar to you because this local talent has been steadily making a name for herself over the last few years. Taylor has been rocking stages at festivals and venues across Colorado since 2016. Though...
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Lovely Young Girl and Butterfly

Michael Foreman, from Livermore, sent us this week’s photo. It was taken at the Boulder Butterfly Pavilion. The lovely young girl stood alongside him and his wife, and then a blue morpho butterfly landed on her. Fortunately, he was able to snap the shot before it flew off and captured her enchanting expression.
LIVERMORE, CO
tourcounsel.com

FlatIron Crossing | Shopping mall in Broomfield, Colorado

Opened in the year 2000, FlatIron Crossing is one of the best malls in Denver, both for its variety of stores and its design. The design of the mall is hybrid, that is, one part of the mall is indoors and the other is outdoors. It has numerous stores such as Dick's Sporting Goods, the Apple Store as well as other fashion brands including J.Crew, Banana Republic, H&M and Old Navy.
BROOMFIELD, CO
northfortynews

Winter Ham Radio Festival

Winter 2023 Hamfest is Colorado’s first Hamfest of the Year!. It will be held at The Ranch Events Complex (McKee 4-H building) on January 21st, 2023, from 8 A.M. to 1 P.M. The Ranch is located at 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland, Co, 80538. This event is for Ham radio...
LOVELAND, CO
tourcounsel.com

Denver Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Thornton, Colorado

One of the best places to go shopping in Denver is the Denver Premium Outlets, thanks to having several famous clothing brands and above all for its good prices. They are located in the Thornton area, north of Denver. Armani Exchange, Banana Republic, Hugo Boss and Lacoste are just some of the brands that you can find in the Denver Premium Outlets, and best of all, you will always find discounts of up to 70% in addition to having the best variety of outlet stores in Denver Colorado.
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

Pastor believes fire accelerant was thrown inside church in Loveland

An investigation is underway after a fire started at the Abiding Love Lutheran Church in Loveland. The pastor told CBS News Colorado that he believes someone threw some kind of accelerant inside the church on Thursday night. The sprinkler system put it out. Something else was thrown at the front door. The church did have some damage inside from the water but it was safe for people to come inside on Friday. Investigators have not named any suspects. 
LOVELAND, CO
northfortynews

Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

