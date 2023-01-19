ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

2urbangirls.com

Torrance police reportedly in standoff with “mass shooting” suspect

TORRANCE, Calif. – It is being reported Torrance police officers are involved in a standoff with a suspected shooting suspect near the Gable House Bowling alley on Hawthorne Blvd. Authorities have surrounded a white van at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance. Authorities earlier said a white cargo van...
TORRANCE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Deputies shoot into moving vehicle in West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – West Hollywood sheriff’s deputies Saturday fired shots at a vehicle theft suspect during a pursuit. The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Alta Loma Road, according to Deputy Armando Viera. Viera did not say what led the deputies to...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Bicyclist with drugs, gun arrested in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. – A 38-year-old Pomona man was arrested on multiple firearms and weapons charges after a bicycle stop in Pomona, authorities said Saturday. Members of the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Task Force were in the area of Park Avenue and Center Street at 8 p.m. Friday when they saw the suspect, Ruben Guerra, riding a bicycle that had equipment violations, said Cpl. Kristian Gutierrez.
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Long Beach investigating early morning shooting

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Officers conducting a shooting investigation in Long Beach recovered bullet casings, yet were unable to locate a shooting victim, authorities said Sunday. Officers were dispatched at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of Eighth Street and Chestnut Avenue regarding a shots call, the Long...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen dies after being shot at Long Beach park

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Police Sunday were searching for the occupants of an SUV who drove up to a basketball court in Long Beach and opened fire, killing a 17-year-old boy and wounding two men. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at 1:51 p.m. Saturday at Silverado Park,...
LONG BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs

Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man Thursday in Joshua Tree for having a stolen motorcycle and drugs. Deputies did an investigative vehicle check at White Feather Road and Twentynine Palms Highway. Through investigation, deputies learned the motorcycle was recently stolen out of Desert Hot Springs and that the man was in possession of drugs. The post Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs appeared first on KESQ.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two men charged in Orange County shooting

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Two men were charged Thursday with shooting a man in Huntington Beach. Scott Lucas Catalano, 30, of Norwalk, and Kevin Anthony Brown, 40, address unknown, were charged in connection with a shooting about noon Tuesday in the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane, near McFadden Avenue and the San Diego (405) Freeway.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

LAPD involved in another officer-involved shooting of unarmed man

LOS ANGELES – Three people have been detained in a shooting involving police officers Saturday in the Arleta neighborhood of Los Angeles, authorities said. No one was struck by gunfire. An officer suffered a minor hand injury from a fall during the incident, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting at Long Beach park leaves three wounded

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy was in critical condition Saturday and two men were hospitalized, the apparent unintended victims of a shooting at a Long Beach park. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at 1:51 p.m. at Silverado Park, in the 1500 block of West 31st Street, near Santa Fe Avenue, according to a Long Beach Police Department statement.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Young Man Accused of Killing MoVal Boy During Holdup Arraigned

A young man accused of gunning down a 15-year-old Moreno Valley boy during a robbery pleaded not guilty Friday to first-degree murder and other offenses. Terrence Vincent Young, 19, of Moreno Valley was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Gregory Shallowhorn Jr.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Long Beach police arrest attempted murder suspect

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Authorities Thursday said an arrest has been made in connection with a Dec. 20 shooting of a man in Long Beach. Officers dispatched on Dec. 20, about 1:05 a.m., to a shots fired call in the 2800 block of Seventh Street located a man with a gunshot wound to the lower body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Motorcyclist dies on freeway in Orange County

IRVINE, Calif. – A motorcyclist died Sunday in Irvine when the rider lost control of the vehicle and crashed into Moon Valley Nursery. The rider drove over a wall and into the brush, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway at...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

