Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Dead and Several Injured in California Shooting, Gunman on the Loosehard and smartLos Angeles, CA
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year FestivalDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
9 Dead and Multiple Injured in Monterey Park Mass ShootingcreteMonterey Park, CA
Police Searching For Duo Who Stole Nearly A Dozen Vacuums In An Armed Robbery At A Costco Near GlendaleWestmont Community NewsGlendale, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
Torrance police reportedly in standoff with “mass shooting” suspect
TORRANCE, Calif. – It is being reported Torrance police officers are involved in a standoff with a suspected shooting suspect near the Gable House Bowling alley on Hawthorne Blvd. Authorities have surrounded a white van at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance. Authorities earlier said a white cargo van...
countynews.tv
Huntington Beach: Officers & Suspects Exposed To Fentanyl During Traffic Stop
01.21.2023 | 11:45 PM | HUNTINGTON BEACH – Two police officers and as many suspects were exposed to fentanyl during a traffic stop prompting fire officials to respond to decontaminate them, late Saturday night. The exposure occurred during a traffic stop near the intersection of McFadden Avenue and Beach...
2urbangirls.com
Deputies shoot into moving vehicle in West Hollywood
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – West Hollywood sheriff’s deputies Saturday fired shots at a vehicle theft suspect during a pursuit. The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Alta Loma Road, according to Deputy Armando Viera. Viera did not say what led the deputies to...
Police Arrest Man on Narcotics Gun Charges in Pomona
A 38-year-old Pomona man was arrested on multiple firearms and weapons charges after a bicycle stop in Pomona, authorities said Saturday.
2urbangirls.com
Bicyclist with drugs, gun arrested in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. – A 38-year-old Pomona man was arrested on multiple firearms and weapons charges after a bicycle stop in Pomona, authorities said Saturday. Members of the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Task Force were in the area of Park Avenue and Center Street at 8 p.m. Friday when they saw the suspect, Ruben Guerra, riding a bicycle that had equipment violations, said Cpl. Kristian Gutierrez.
NBC Los Angeles
Suspect in Van Surrounded by SWAT in Torrance Strip Mall Parking Lot is Dead, Officials Say
The man found inside a white cargo van in Torrance was the main suspect in a deadly mass shooting, and is dead, officials said. Two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation say he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Get breaking updates here. Armored SWAT vehicles and law...
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach investigating early morning shooting
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Officers conducting a shooting investigation in Long Beach recovered bullet casings, yet were unable to locate a shooting victim, authorities said Sunday. Officers were dispatched at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of Eighth Street and Chestnut Avenue regarding a shots call, the Long...
2urbangirls.com
Teen dies after being shot at Long Beach park
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Police Sunday were searching for the occupants of an SUV who drove up to a basketball court in Long Beach and opened fire, killing a 17-year-old boy and wounding two men. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at 1:51 p.m. Saturday at Silverado Park,...
Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs
Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man Thursday in Joshua Tree for having a stolen motorcycle and drugs. Deputies did an investigative vehicle check at White Feather Road and Twentynine Palms Highway. Through investigation, deputies learned the motorcycle was recently stolen out of Desert Hot Springs and that the man was in possession of drugs. The post Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs appeared first on KESQ.
2urbangirls.com
Two men charged in Orange County shooting
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Two men were charged Thursday with shooting a man in Huntington Beach. Scott Lucas Catalano, 30, of Norwalk, and Kevin Anthony Brown, 40, address unknown, were charged in connection with a shooting about noon Tuesday in the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane, near McFadden Avenue and the San Diego (405) Freeway.
Six Vehicles Towed, 13 Cited in Pomona DUI Checkpoint
Police cited 13 drivers for operating a vehicle without a valid licensed or with a suspended/revoked license and towed six vehicles in a DUI/ driver's license operation in Pomona Saturday.
2urbangirls.com
LAPD involved in another officer-involved shooting of unarmed man
LOS ANGELES – Three people have been detained in a shooting involving police officers Saturday in the Arleta neighborhood of Los Angeles, authorities said. No one was struck by gunfire. An officer suffered a minor hand injury from a fall during the incident, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Suspect in killing Moreno Valley boy during holdup pleads not guilty
A 19-year-old man accused of gunning down a 15-year-old Moreno Valley boy during a robbery pleaded not guilty Friday to first-degree murder and other offenses. Terrence Vincent Young of Moreno Valley was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Gregory Shallowhorn Jr.
Suspect found dead after shooting that killed 10, injured 10 in California Lunar New Year event
A deceased 72-year-old Asian man was identified as the sole shooter at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, Calif., that killed 10 and injured 10 others late Saturday, Sheriff Robert Luna said Sunday night
Gun violence: Shooting-related incidents in the LA area this week
In addition to a previously reported shooting in Alhambra, the following gun violence happened this week in the Los Angeles area. Three detained after shooting in Arleta involving police. Three people have been detained in a shooting involving police officers Saturday in Arleta, authorities said. No one was struck by...
2urbangirls.com
Shooting at Long Beach park leaves three wounded
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy was in critical condition Saturday and two men were hospitalized, the apparent unintended victims of a shooting at a Long Beach park. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at 1:51 p.m. at Silverado Park, in the 1500 block of West 31st Street, near Santa Fe Avenue, according to a Long Beach Police Department statement.
mynewsla.com
Young Man Accused of Killing MoVal Boy During Holdup Arraigned
A young man accused of gunning down a 15-year-old Moreno Valley boy during a robbery pleaded not guilty Friday to first-degree murder and other offenses. Terrence Vincent Young, 19, of Moreno Valley was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Gregory Shallowhorn Jr.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach police arrest attempted murder suspect
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Authorities Thursday said an arrest has been made in connection with a Dec. 20 shooting of a man in Long Beach. Officers dispatched on Dec. 20, about 1:05 a.m., to a shots fired call in the 2800 block of Seventh Street located a man with a gunshot wound to the lower body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man In Custody At Hospital After Alleged Assault, Pursuit on Interstate 10
(CNS) – A Whitewater resident who shot himself is in custody at a hospital after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend and pointing a gun at officers during a pursuit on Interstate 10 Friday. Deputies responded around 1:43 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a domestic violence assault in...
2urbangirls.com
Motorcyclist dies on freeway in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – A motorcyclist died Sunday in Irvine when the rider lost control of the vehicle and crashed into Moon Valley Nursery. The rider drove over a wall and into the brush, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway at...
Comments / 0