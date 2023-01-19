Read full article on original website
cbs17
Drugs, 4 guns, $11K+ seized during search of convicted felon’s Roanoke Rapids home, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies said they arrested a convicted felon after finding multiple drugs, guns and thousands of dollars in a Roanoke Rapids home. The sheriff’s office, along with the Hazardous Entry Arrest Team (HEAT) and Roanoke Rapids police, said they executed a search warrant...
cbs17
Woman hits Spring Hope customers with car after being denied entry, police say
SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman hit Spring Hope bar customers with her car Saturday night after she was denied entry to the business, according to the Spring Hope Police Department. On Saturday shortly before midnight, Spring Hope police officers heard several gunshots coming from the Branch and...
Billboard calls for NC Auditor Beth Wood’s resignation after hit-and-run charges
A new billboard in Youngsville is calling for Democratic North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood's resignation.
cbs17
Triangle families ask for more to protect lives from Fentanyl
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Mitchico Duff described her daughter as kind and loving. Two years ago, Duff said she tragically lost her daughter, 22-year-old Machiko La’deja Duff, from fentanyl. “I don’t want another mom to feel the way I feel, this is a nightmare, this is torture…” said...
cbs17
Man caught with cocaine, guns and $11,000 cash in Halifax County, sheriff says
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a man earlier this week for having numerous drugs, cash and illegally possessing firearms. On Thursday afternoon, deputies and agents with the Narcotics Division of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office along with help from the...
2 dead after 3 shot in NC shopping center parking lot
One of the two wounded in the shooting is in critical condition, police said.
cbs17
Adult, child seriously hurt in crash on I-87; child was not wearing seatbelt, troopers say
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said an adult and a child were seriously hurt in a crash on I-87 Sunday morning. At about 10 a.m., troopers said they were called to I-87 southbound near Rolesville Road in response to a crash. They...
McDonald’s employee shot in North Carolina; co-workers helped victim to safety in cooler after shooting
On Friday shortly after 7:45 p.m., police responded to a McDonald's on 9698 Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh, near Durant Road.
Man shot in Raleigh, taken to hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. — A shooting occurred on Paula Street in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The call came in around 2:30. Authorities said a man was shot in the leg. The man was taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries. So far, no arrests have been made. It's unclear if...
wcti12.com
Four men arrested on marijuana, gun charges by Kinston police
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston police arrested four men Jan. 19, 2023, on numerous charges including marijuana and firearm possession. Messiah Semndaia was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana. Police said Semndaia had several wrapped bags of marijuana in his possession at the time of...
Car owner speaks after vehicle involved in NC Auditor hit-and-run charge
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chris Valverde said his daughter didn’t believe it at first. “Some of her co-workers came in and said ‘hey, there’s a car on top of your car. She said, no there’s not. You’re joking with me’,” said Valverde. She was working in downtown Raleigh the night of Dec. 8. Valverde said […]
cbs17
Duo arrested for thefts at Target and 5 other stores, Rocky Mount police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department arrested two suspects for their roles in multiple armed robberies, including Target and a pizza restaurant. Between Monday and Tuesday, the Rocky Mount Police Department investigated several larcenies and breaking and entering calls in the northwestern area of the city.
WITN
FEDS: Kinston drug dealer who also threatened police officers & their families sentenced
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A convicted Kinston drug dealer who prosecutors said threatened police officers and their families is going to spend the next nine years in federal prison. Joseph “Mike Mike” Wilson was sentenced on two counts of distribution of cocaine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wilson pled guilty...
cbs17
Cary felon gets 15 years for shooting at Wake Co. public safety center, carjacking in 2020
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) –– A Cary man was sentenced Friday to more than 15 years in prison for an armed carjacking and for shooting at the Wake County Public Safety Center, federal prosecutors say. Willie Lee Hayes Jr., 51, pleaded guilty to the charges stemming from the...
2 dead, 1 escapes in fire at NC home with no working smoke detectors, fire officials say
Fire officials said there were no working smoke detectors in the home.
cbs17
3 armed robberies at stores may be linked, Halifax County sheriff says
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three business armed robberies this week that deputies believe may be related. Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, the Dollar General on Ringwood Road in Enfield was robbed. On Tuesday, around 9:30 p.m., the Subway restaurant on West...
jocoreport.com
US 70 Collision Injures Three
WILSON’S MILLS – A westbound Chevrolet pickup truck was struck from behind by a smaller pickup truck while stopped for a red light on US Highway 70 at Swift Creek Road, Saturday morning. The both trucks suffered heavy damage. Both drivers and one passenger were transported to Wake...
cbs17
Motorcyclists gather on Capital Blvd for memorial, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said motorcyclists gathered on Capital Blvd. Saturday afternoon for a rally. The rally was a memorial for someone who died, according to the police department. It is not known who the person is. Police said several of their officers, including one of their...
cbs17
Wake County school board member calls for community conversation about guns and schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In Wake County, one school board member is calling for a community conversation about gun violence and pleading with parents to keep their weapons locked up. “We need the community to please help us keep guns out of the hands of our children,” said board...
cbs17
3 injured in Johnston County wreck that involved tractor-trailer, pickup, and an SUV
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were sent to a hospital after a three-vehicle wreck Friday morning in Johnston County. The wreck involved a tractor-trailer, a pickup truck, and an SUV, the N.C. Highway Patrol said. Troopers received a call about the wreck at 6:37 a.m. According to the...
